Discard on the catwalk: fashion show highlights vast Chilean clothing repository visible from space | Global development
Draped in layers of denim, Sadlin Charles parades on the sandy catwalk between piles of clothes and tires discarded in the Chilean Atacama Desert. Her outfit was made from items found in the surrounding trash heaps, so vast, they can be seen from space. Almost all this waste came of countries thousands of kilometers awayincluding the United States, China, South Korea and the United Kingdom.
60,000 tonnes of used clothing are shipped to Chile each year. According to the latest UN figures, Chile is the third largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world. Some of these clothes are resold on second-hand markets, but at least 39,000 tons end up illegally dumped in the Atacama Desert. The desert is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, famous for its otherworldly beauty and stargazing, but for those who live near the landfills, it has become a place of devastation.
This place is used as a global sacrifice zone where waste from different parts of the world arrives and ends up around the municipality of Alto Hospicio, explains Ngela Astudillo, co-founder of Desierto Vestido, a non-governmental organization that aims to raise awareness among people. on the environmental impact of waste. It accumulates in different areas, is cremated and also buried.
What has affected us the most is the stigma, as we are described as one of the dirtiest and ugliest places in the world.
Astudillo, 27, lives a five-minute drive from one of the area's 160 landfills. She sees trucks filled with garbage pass by and regularly breathes the smoke from fires which burn clothes. She received threats for her work documenting the problem.
It's sad because this has been going on for a long time and the people who live here can't do anything because it puts us in danger. The only thing we can do is denounce what is happening and stand by, she says.
To counter this feeling of helplessness, her organization partnered with Fashion Revolution Brazil, a fashion activism movement, and Artplan, a Brazilian advertising agency, to organize a fashion show amid waste to raise awareness of the reality with which she lives and illustrate what can be done from waste.
Maya Ramos, a stylist and visual artist from the state of São Paulo in Brazil, designed a collection worn by eight Chilean models during the April show, called Atacama Fashion Week 2024. Plans for a 2025 event are already underway.
From afar, Ramos, 32, tasked Astudillo and others with collecting clothing from landfills that would fit the theme of the four elements earth, fire, air and water. She then traveled to the Atacama Desert to assemble the outfits for the show and spent 24 hours hand cutting and sewing the collected garments, as well as others she found.
Each outfit symbolizes different types of pollution and the impact on the environment. The drab gray shirt that Charles modeled embodies the pollution caused by rampant clothing production. The cutouts of the jeans, layered like trash, symbolize piles of clothing covered in desert dust, while the waistband of the denim vest represents the constraints that this environmental injustice imposes on the lives of the region's inhabitants.
The people there live in poverty and precariousness. The situation is urgent, says Ramos. The problem is not limited to fashion and the supply chain. It's a social problem. People, lacking a connection with nature, consume more than they need, at a breakneck pace.
On average, each consumer buys 60% more clothes than 20 years ago And 92 million tonnes of textile waste are created every year. Every second, the equivalent of a truckload of clothing ends up in a landfill somewhere in the world.
According to the UN, the fashion industry is one of the world's biggest polluters, responsible for around 20% of the planet. Waste and around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.
As cheap clothing purchased and discarded as trends changed, the volume of clothing produced increased, while the quality decreased.
A popular way to dispose of clothes in developed countries is to donate them to charity shops. But a large part of these donations end up in countries in the South, where there is a large trade in second-hand clothing and where the authorities who receive these lots cannot manage the amount.
In Accra, Ghana's capital, tangled webs of clothing line the shore, while mountains of textile waste have piled up in another part of the city. The shocking scene in northern Chile has attracted increasing attention in recent years. In 2023, the images of discarded clothes seen from space went viral.
The city of Iquique, in northern Chile, is home to one of the most important free ports in South America. When the clothes arrive, the importers gather and the workers sort the clothes.
Unwanted clothes end up in the hands of truck drivers who transport them a few kilometers to landfills outside Alto Hospicio, a growing municipality with a population of around 130,000. Here it undergoes a new cycle of sorting and resale in small shops or at La Quebradilla, a huge open-air market with a bustling trade in second-hand clothing.
In Chile, it is forbidden to throw textile waste into legal landfills because it generates soil instability, so items that do not sell are destined for the desert. Brands commonly found among the sand include Zara, H&M, Calvin Klein, Levis, Wrangler, Nike and Adidas. Most of them are made of polyester, a plastic-based fabric that takes up to 200 years to decompose. When these clothes are incinerated, they release toxic fumes, damaging the soil, the ozone layer and the health of the local population.
Fernanda Simon, director of Fashion Revolution Brazil, says there is an element of environmental racism and colonialism in the systems whereby products are consumed in the Global North before being discarded in the Global South. It is the most vulnerable populations who are affected; In Alto Hospicio, one of Chile's poorest towns, people inhale gas when their clothes are burned.
Atacama is an example, she said. We have this beautiful place where many people travel. Today, nearly 50,000 tonnes of clothing have been thrown away there. The clothes come from northern countries.
We need systemic change.
Local authorities have introduced fines of 180,000 pesos (150) for people caught dumping waste in the desert, says Astudillo. But she says only areas close to residents are monitored, few fines are issued and dumping continues unabated.
The country implemented the Extended producer responsibility law which establishes a legal framework for waste management, while holding importers responsible for the waste they generate. However, this does not yet include clothing and textiles.
Meanwhile, clothes continue to arrive and waste continues to pile up.
