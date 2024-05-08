Why regenerative clothing is the ultimate status symbol | Fashion

P.imagine the scene. Kendall Roy, the longtime heiress to the media empire at the heart of HBO's Succession, is in a dark bar in New York. The embodiment of hyper-privilege, he explains to anyone who will listen that the cashmere in his half-zip sweater was harvested by indigenous shepherds on the pastures of Mongolia. Regenerative fashion is the future of the industry and the world, he insists.

This is a fictional scenario, but it is not difficult to imagine. Understated luxury, which was arguably last year's biggest trend and which Roy was the poster child for, isn't about logos. Rather, it's about less obvious codes, such as quality fabrics and stitching created with fibers so valuable that their provenance and how they are grown are a selling point. So it's no surprise that the ultra-wealthy are turning to brands that work to protect the landscapes where materials like cashmere, silk and cotton are grown.

In a rapidly warming world, what project is better than wearing fine merino wool grown on a sheep farm that has so many native trees and grasses that it sequesters more carbon than it releases emits?

At Nokomai Station, a sheep farm on New Zealand's South Island, herds of dusty cream merinos are free to roam 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres), an area about four times the size of Paris. The station is one of around 460 sheep farms that make up the New Zealand Merino Company Regenerative Wool Initiative, ZQRX. These sheep produce some of the finest wool in the world in a wild and mountainous landscape managed according to the principles of regenerative agriculture: restoration of biodiversity and minimal intervention to build healthy soil. If this sounds like a utopia, that's because it is. From almost every angle, the farm looks like an AI-generated screensaver.

Four times larger than the Parisian Nokomai resort in New Zealand, where merino sheep roam freely. Photography: Jason Larraman

Regenerative mode is a concept that has hovered over conversations about reducing the carbon footprint of fashion for several years. Its adoption has become widespread, from cotton fields in Turkey to hemp farms in China and sheep in the pastures of Argentina.

A significant number of brands have invested money in these natural raw material supply chains, says Jocelyn Wilkinson, partner and managing partner at Boston Consulting Group and co-author of a reference book. 2023 Report which found that brands that invested in regenerative materials could see an average profit increase of 6% after five years.

Regenerative agriculture is better for the sheep and the land. Photography: Jason Larraman

Loro Piana, a luxury brand that has embodied stealth wealth since Kendall Roy wore one of its 500 cashmere baseball caps, has has long had an interest in protecting the origin of its raw materials. Similarly, Brunello Cucinelli, a favorite of billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, has joined King Charles' sustainable markets initiative with a project to transform 1,000 hectares of degraded land in India into regenerative farms. While Zegna is a luxury brand so associated with cashmere that its last show in Milan took place in front of a mountain of fabric, Falling from the sky has run its own sheep farm in New South Wales, Australia, since 2014.

But a high price does not guarantee that the clothes are durable. Given the recent investigation on how Loro Piana is supposed to treat ranchers in the vicuña supply chain, harvesting the world's most expensive fiber from llama-like animals, it's clear that caring for the people who work the land is as much of a problem as taking care of the earth. himself.

With all of this in mind, it's not just about extremely expensive brands that use regenerative materials. At the slightly less astronomical end are brands like Eileen Fisher, Mara Hoffman, Mother of Pearl and Another Tomorrow, with prices ranging from $95 to over $1,000. Another lower tier includes brands like Icebreaker and Smartwool, the only two brands Nokomai supplies wool to, as well as Allbirds and Sheep Inc. But it's impossible to buy regenerative natural fibers for the price of high street clothing.

A mountain of fabric falling from the sky Zegna's recent show in Milan reaffirmed its commitment to cashmere. Photography: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The reason for this expense, according to Megan Meiklejoh, senior vice president of supply chain innovation for a regenerative agriculture audit program called Land to Market, is that everyone in a supply chain regenerative expects a premium: the farmer obviously wants a premium. That's usually why they make these programs.

An important and costly element of market differentiation is ensuring that wool or cotton from a regenerative farm is identifiable throughout the supply chain. Currently, it involves transforming the raw material into wire, in smaller, isolated batches. Prices for regenerative materials are higher due to low market share, says Amy Powney, climate activist and creative director of Mother of Pearl. If we have higher quantities ordered this will reduce the price.

According to experts, there really is no time to wait. Widespread adoption of regenerative techniques is quickly becoming a necessity as the climate becomes increasingly unstable.

Inside the wool shed, Icebreaker and Smartwool are the only brands Nokomai Station supplies with wool. Photography: Jason Larraman

The challenge for the industry and the world is to act quickly enough to reduce emissions to avoid worse climate consequences. Of course, at the end of the century, when we are predicted to reach 3°C of heating, not being able to wear cashmere baseball caps may be the least of our worries. Many things we take for granted won't be available, says Professor Mark Howden, director of the Australian National Universities' institute for climate, energy and disaster solutions, including fiber supply natural, regenerative or other.