Anya Taylor-Joy's 'Furiosa' Metal Sculpture Dress Masters the Met Gala Theme





Anya Taylor-Joy may have skipped this year's Met Gala, but her latest red carpet outfit might just be more on-theme than most of last night's attendees. Yesterday, the actress stepped out to promote her upcoming Mad Max movie Angry in a metal mini-dress that could double as armor. The actress attended a photo shoot in Mexico City while wearing a sculptural Balmain look. The Taylor-Joys dress, a custom piece by French brand designer Olivier Rousteing, hugged her figure precisely and required a small team to fit into it. In a behind the scenes video shared on her Instagram account, Taylor-Joys' dress could be seen secured at the sides with various metal clasps. However, the actress' look didn't just make a statement thanks to its metallic fabric. It also featured bundles of silver roses that ran from Taylor-Joy's shoulders down the front and back of her bodice. The actress let her Balmain confection shine alone as she completed her look with a red lip, wispy bun and clear PVC pumps. Media & Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although Taylor-Joys Angry co-star Chris Hemsworth co-hosted the Met Gala last night, the actress clearly had work obligations in her schedule, which explains her absence. Later in the day, Taylor-Joy even sported a edgy cropped top and matching shorts at a press conference. Just last week she attended the Angry Australian premiere in an archive look by Paco Rabanne. Taylor-Joy is no stranger to themed outfits on and off the Met Gala red carpet. And even though she was far, far away from the Big Apple, her Angry The look still managed to completely respect the Met Galas dress code: The Garden Of Time. The theme refers to the short story of the same name by JG Ballard which follows the final days of Count Axel and his wife as their garden-surrounded villa is threatened by an army. Aside from the obvious floral references, of which there were plenty on the Met Gala red carpet, Taylor-Joy's armor-like minidress could be interpreted as a nod to Ballard's history. With her latest outfit, we got thinking: who needs the Met Gala when we have Anya Taylor-Joys Angry press tour?

