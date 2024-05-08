kinetic sculptures of butterflies float along iris van herpens' couture dress at the 2024 MET gala





Iris van Herpen's haute couture dress at the 2024 MET Gala At the 2024 MET Gala, Iris Van Herpen high couture dress makes his appearance, escorted by a kaleidoscope of clothes kinetic butterfly sculptures slowly flapping their pink wings. Based on the look of the dress, it might as well be on display inside the 2024 Post-MET Gala. exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: waking up fashionwhich takes place from May 10 to September 2, 2024. These moving sculptures are the work of artist Casey Curran. He said philanthropist and entrepreneur Mona Patel, who wore the Iris Van Herpen kinetic dress, contacted him for a “Crazy idea and frankly technically difficult”, writes the artist on his Instagram. It took the team of Casey Curran and Iris Van Herpen about a month to complete the kinetic butterfly sculptures and ethereal-looking haute couture gown in time for the 2024 MET Gala.

images courtesy of Iris Van Herpen kinetic sculptures of butterflies with pink wings Named APSARA, the mythological Iris Van Herpen This haute couture dress matches the MET Gala 2024 theme, Garden of Time. As Mona Patel walked the red carpet, the butterfly sculptures accompanied her balance and posture, taking their icy flights down her arms. Behind the dress, artist Casey Curran placed a box that could be the origin of the movement of the kinetic sculptures. Translucent wires were pushed and pulled by the crank that turned at the bottom of the box, continually making the butterflies' wings flap. Looking at the dress, the clean lines that have long marked Iris Van Herpen's haute couture signature appeared visible, golden and clear around the pink-hued dress. They formed their own silhouettes that followed Mona Patel's bodice, even reaching the tail of the dress, where a series of layered textiles resembled the wings of the butterfly's kinetic sculptures. This project and the village of people who stormed the MET Gala last night filled my heart with so much joy, beauty and inspiration. writing artist Casey Curran on his Instagram. In its own way, this 2024 MET Gala dress may have invited viewers to visualize what an ethereal garden looks like.

Mona Patel wears MET Gala 2024 dress by Iris Van Herpen with kinetic butterfly sculptures by Casey Curran

a box behind the dress that makes the kinetic sculptures move

front view of Iris Van Herpen's MET Gala 2024 dress with kinetic butterfly sculptures by Casey Curran

the tail has layered textiles resembling butterfly wings

Mona Patel wears Iris Van Herpen's 2024 MET Gala dress information about the project: name: APSARA dress: Iris Van Herpen arm piece: Casey Curran Talent: Mona Patel

photographer: Alikhan

artistic director: Radik Aizharikov

make up: Sidney Jamila

hair: Chris Martin, Edgar Martin

producer: Karine Kandel

production designer: KChristopher Saldana

Matthew Burgos | design boom May 8, 2024

