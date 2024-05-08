Why is fashion obsessed with discomfort?

This isn't the first Met Gala where Kim Kardashian has had trouble breathing. In fact, over the years, the reality star turned business mogul has made it a point to wear lung-challenging costumes. In 2019, she learned special breathing techniques to accommodate her dripping crystal and latex Mugler dress made in collaboration with famed corset maker Mr. Pearl. In 2021, she covered herself head to toe in black Balenciaga, which, like Kris Jenner later, explain , meant she “couldn't breathe and couldn't see” and relied on others to guide her around the ball. In 2022, she underwent a three-week intensive diet to fit her already diminutive proportions into Marilyn Monroe's famous Jean-Louis Scherrer Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress.

These feats have always been presented as a mixture of dedicated work and noble sacrifice. “I have never felt such pain in my life,” she said. said of the 2019 glitter outfit. “It was such a challenge,” she says explain in 2022, from its grueling physical journey to becoming a strangely softened homage to Monroe. “I was determined.”

This year, Kardashian showed up in a custom Maison Margiela. Inspired by creative director John Galliano's phenomenally successful couture show in January, filled with distorted silhouettes, artful merkins and porcelain doll makeup, the look featured a delicate floral chainmail skirt cinched dramatically at the waist. Part metal armor, part weathered statue complete with a little cardigan for warmth on awkward nights, it was surprisingly on-theme in its glitzy decadence (this year's dress code was based on Short story by JG Ballard, 1962 The garden of time a puzzling choice, to say the least, given the emphasis on class conflict; made all the more shocking that night when New York police arrested numerous Palestinian protesters nearby, some holding signs reading “No Met Gala while the bombs fall on Gaza.” “) Much of the resulting comments focused on the disconcerting size of Kardashian's waist, asking whether she had lost ribs removed, or commenting on the obvious discomfort she was in while She staggered along the shaded green carpet.

Kardashian wasn't the only attendee whose outfit restricted their movements. Tyla, wearing a fabulously menacing Balmain dress covered in sand, had to be forcibly lifted up the steps. Cardi B was wrapped in so much black tulle that she needed nine helpers to unfurl her dress. Everywhere you looked at the livestream, swarms of tuxedoed assistants could be found carrying heavy trains, fluffy skirts, helping celebrities up stairs with small sidesteps, etc. Many who attend the Met Gala do not arrive in conventional cars but come standing in minibuses or vans, either because they do not wish to ruffle their skirts or because they physically cannot sit down.

The conclusion that one could draw from this is to denounce the absurd frivolity that leads women to parade in outfits in which they cannot walk properly. Isn't such a restriction an incredible symbol of decadence, especially in a year where the theme, inadvertently or intentionally, introduced an uncomfortable dystopian note. to the debates, hinting at darker currents beneath the glitter? Doesn't this sound like a scene from the observations of the Italian poet and philosopher Giacomo Leopardis in his 1824 book Dialogue between fashion and death, where Fashion smugly lists its powers of persuasion? “Paralyzing people with tight shoes; taking away their breath and making their eyes explode from their tight corsets, I persuade and compel all distinguished men to endure a thousand trials and a thousand discomforts every day, and frequently pain and torment, and some even die gloriously for the love they carry. Me.'

No one has managed to die of fashion love at the Met yet, but the corset reference is interesting. In recent years, corsetry has seen a huge revival aided by a new obsession with archival pieces from the 1980s and 1990s, including those by Thierry Mugler, Vivienne Westwood and Jean-Paul Gaultier, as well as Galliano and Alexander McQueen. Other notable corseted guests at the Met Gala last night included Emma Chamberlain, Taylor Russell, Zendaya and Paloma Elsesser, many of whom wore riffs on or homages to these same designers.

Related story

This revival has also dusted off this old debate about clothing and oppression. One of the dominant narratives about fashion, the same one exemplified by Leopardi, is that it primarily serves to subjugate those who wear it, seducing them with promises of splendor and trapping them with cumbersome and dangerous designs that weigh them down, injure them, unbalance them or unbalance them. otherwise, render them powerless. Over time, this line of thinking has led to accusations that fashion is a tool of patriarchy, a method by which gay men can exercise their hatred of women, and all manner of other accusations on a spectrum ranging from the overly simplistic to the openly homophobic (Coco Chanels file pops at Dior and Balenciaga for not understanding women's bodies under the latter). Discomfort with artifice and exaggeration is buried beneath concerned piety, with the natural body endowed with moral virtue rather than the enhanced one.

Costume historians find this view tedious, repeatedly emphasizing that such characterizations are both incorrect and devoid of any real female autonomy. As early as 2001, Valerie Steele, a fashion academic and curator, wrote in The corset: a cultural history that “much of what we think we know about corsets is wrong or exaggerated.” Sometimes they were awkward and uncomfortable, yes, but also, if fitted correctly, they could provide surprisingly bra-like support, especially for larger-breasted women. Our image of fragile, fainting damsels owes more to Hollywood than to historical records. Aligning women's liberation with a softening of clothing and underwear during the 20th century may seem compelling, but the reality is not so clear-cut. Furthermore, as Steele would later point out, during this same period, “the corset did not so much disappear as it was internalized through diet, exercise, and plastic surgery.”

Kardashian is the ultimate emblem of body modification, both internal and external

Kardashian is the ultimate emblem of body modification, both internal and external. Perhaps that's why the tone of some comments about her corset, claiming excessive concern for her or belittling her stylist and design team, seems strange. You can challenge the impossible visual standards it embodies; Both a compass and indicator of Western beauty ideals, her weight loss over the past two years reflects the renewed veneration of thinness. But you can't see the extreme of her outfit choice as anything other than entirely intentional. Year after year, Kim comes to the Met Gala and proves that her body, at least for her, is her most valuable asset. Depending on how you feel about its place in popular culture, you might read this statement as either demeaning or dismissive. It's not supposed to be either/or. This is simply true and is the reason why she now owns an estimated worth shapewear business. .

Furthermore, there are many scenarios in which we accept that as viewers we can enjoy watching someone in physically distressing circumstances. Ballet and football come immediately to mind and are much more demanding and require years of training and the acceptance of possible serious injuries. It is simply a glorified competition, with tangible benefits for its participants. If we accept the Met Gala for what it has become, a mass entertainment event that brings in gargantuan amounts of money for many brands and many people who have deals with those brands (in addition to raising funds for the Costume Institute), then we must also accept that some of these people, in the name of visual spectacle, increased exposure, or commitment to the most absurd and exciting fashions, are willing to endure discomfort for a few hours.

A question to ask is whether they can pull this off with enough aplomb. Another question might be whether what we're really registering is not a passing thrill at someone else's self-imposed pain, but a broader discomfort: a nagging feeling that even if fashion may not be just part of the patriarchy's arsenal, there is some truth to the broader sense of patriarchy. accusation of decadence; an event like this remains an effective form of diversion, bright enough to draw attention away from the horrors elsewhere.

