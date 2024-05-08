Fashion
Nordstrom has tons of t-shirt dresses, but these are the 10 best
I'm ushering in the return of clothing season and I'm so excited. I love how easy it is to wear dresses, because I feel really put together in just one piece (and a fun pair of shoes). Even though I have tons of dresses in my closet, my favorite ones are my t-shirt dresses. Because I'm such a fan of this style, I'm always looking for new styles to add to my rotation and I found 10 great options under $100 to purchase at Nordstrom.
Best Nordstrom T-Shirt Dresses Under $100
- Treasure & Bond seamed organic cotton T-shirt dress$40
- Caslon cuffed t-shirt dress$50
- Caslon organic cotton t-shirt dress with drawstring waist$50
- Caslon Twist-Waist Organic Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress$50
- Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress$60
- Zella Live-In Sleeveless Dress$69
- Caslon long dress easy to tie at the waist$70
- Zella Departure Travel Shift Dress$79
- English Factory tie waist contrast stripe mini dress$80
- Lilly Pulitzer Etta Frond Printed Cotton T-Shirt Dress$98
A dress is always a great idea, and there's nothing simpler or more comfortable than this organic cotton t-shirt dress for $40. I also like this fun and colorful multi-striped drawstring style which I can already see myself wearing over and over again with sneakers. And you can never go wrong with Lilly Pulitzer, especially if you have a beach vacation on your calendar, so don't miss out This Whimsical Etta Frond T-Shirt Dress while it is in stock at Nordstrom. There are plenty of other choices that are perfect to wear with your favorite sandals and sneakers all season long, so keep reading below.
Treasure & Bond seamed organic cotton T-shirt dress
The round neck Treasure & Bond t-shirt dress is made from 100% organic cotton for a breathable yet structured feel. It has a relaxed fit that will keep you comfortable all day long and comes in three colors (black, sea glass and cranberry red) in sizes XXS to XXL. Just make sure to grab this one quickly because it's about to sell out.
Caslon organic cotton t-shirt dress with drawstring waist
If you only buy one t-shirt dress at Nordstrom, make it this style of cord. It's only $50, and the crewneck style simply slips over your head for ease. It's made from 100% organic cotton and the drawstring waist not only adds style, but it also adds functionality to help you find the most comfortable fit. The dress is in stock in black, navy, red, and multi-color stripes (my favorite) in sizes XXS to XXL.
Zella Live-In Sleeveless Dress
You will love reaching this sleeveless Zella style throughout the summer. It's stocked in five colors like Black, Olive Night, and Gray Thunder (a very pretty seafoam green) in sizes XS to XXL, and it's made from a stretchy combination of 77% polyester and 23 % elastane. Just like the Caslon dress mentioned above, this one also features a convenient drawstring waist. Wear it now with a denim jacket and pair your look with white sneakers all summer long.
Zella Departure Travel Shift Dress
You never know who you're going to meet, so I always like to travel with cute clothes. And comfortable and this Zella dress meets the brand. The crew-neck jersey dress is easy to put on thanks to its side slit and it even has pockets, which are perfect for stashing your phone as you move through the airport. The midi length is also worth noting, as it won't let you worry about the dress becoming too short if you like to travel with a backpack. Before your next trip, opt for this dress in classic black, Gray Moonbeam (light gray) and Green Glimmer (a very soft light turquoise) from XS to L.
English Factory tie waist contrast stripe mini dress
Simplicity is the hallmark of t-shirt dresses, but this English Factory style has an added fun touch thanks to the tie at the waist. It's still 95% cotton and 5% polyester, so it doesn't stray too far from the classic comfort of a t-shirt dress. And I love the bold stripes available in navy and pink (my choice) or brown and navy in sizes XS to L. Keep in mind that the brand suggests hand washing this dress, but I think that the extra work is worth it. it's for that cute and unique style.
If you're looking for an invitation to spend the next few months in easy-to-wear t-shirt dresses, these under-$100 finds from Nordstrom are definitely the sign you need. Just be sure to shop quickly. There are also more options below, as sizes and colors are already sold out.
Caslon cuffed t-shirt dress
Caslon Twist-Waist Organic Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress
Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress
Caslon long dress easy to tie at the waist
Lily Pulitzer Etta Frond printed cotton T-shirt dress
