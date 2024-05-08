Met Gala sparks reactions from fashion enthusiasts online

Fashion's biggest show – the Met Gala – took place on Monday night, and as usual, social media users have a lot to say about this year's red carpet looks.

The gala, for which invitation-only tickets cost $75,000, was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and this year's theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion.” according to Business Insider.

As for the dress code, guests were told it was the “Garden of Time,” which resulted in lots of woodsy, floral and dystopian outfits, Vogue reported. The magazine published photos of all the looks from the evening.

Fashion enthusiasts took to social media platform X to discuss it. Other celebrities also posted polls about the different outfits on Instagram for their followers to vote on.

The Met Gala is known for drawing unique and beautiful styles. This year was no different.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya served as co-chairs of the event, alongside Anna Wintour.

Ariana Grande performed various tracks from her new album “Eternal Sunshine,” among other songs at the event.

Other users discussed the stars' post-Met Gala looks – the styles they wore to the after-party.

As always, some looks didn't go down well online. Others did not fit the gala theme, according to users. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has apologized for this year's confusing theme.

“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour said on Today before the Met Gala, as reported by Cosmopolitan. “When we came up with the title 'Sleeping Beauties,' it's wonderful and poetic and romantic, but in reality it could be many, many things.”

“I said, 'What are we going to tell people to wear tonight?' And (Andrew Bolton, curator of the MET Costume Institute) said, “Well, what about 'Garden of Time?' “I am therefore afraid that we have caused a lot of confusion and I deeply apologize for that.”

Because an invitation to the Met Gala is so exclusive, there's always discussion around who didn't make an appearance – whether they declined their invitation or didn't receive one at all.

One star absent was Taylor Swift. When asked if Swift would be in attendance this year ahead of the event, “(Wintour said), 'I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit'” Us Weekly reported.

