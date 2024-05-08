Fashion
Met Gala sparks reactions from fashion enthusiasts online
Fashion's biggest show – the Met Gala – took place on Monday night, and as usual, social media users have a lot to say about this year's red carpet looks.
The gala, for which invitation-only tickets cost $75,000, was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and this year's theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion.” according to Business Insider.
As for the dress code, guests were told it was the “Garden of Time,” which resulted in lots of woodsy, floral and dystopian outfits, Vogue reported. The magazine published photos of all the looks from the evening.
Fashion enthusiasts took to social media platform X to discuss it. Other celebrities also posted polls about the different outfits on Instagram for their followers to vote on.
The Met Gala is known for drawing unique and beautiful styles. This year was no different.
Ahead of 2024 #MetGala, #Lana del Rey wears a custom-made Alexander McQueen corseted dress with hand-embroidered bronze hammered hawthorn branches, a headdress handmade from natural hawthorn branches and draped with a tulle veil, complemented by clog boots . pic.twitter.com/D8Zz76Cghf
– Alexandre McQueen (@McQueen) May 7, 2024
Greta Lee and Taylor Russell for LOEWE and 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IqEgCGFtCY
– Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 7, 2024
If there was a stronger word than “MOTHER”, I would use it to describe @shakira At #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2DbwBFCZgH
-MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2024
Jonathan Bailey for 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mvcGdX3eog
– Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 7, 2024
The deconstruction of Tyla's custom Balmain dress.
Olivier Rousteing with the scissors ????????#MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/fVpzv0fzU4
– Club Tyla (@TylaClub) May 7, 2024
#JennieKim was an absolute vision in blue #MetGala wear personalized clothing #Happy. ???? (????: Getty)#2024metgala #blackpink pic.twitter.com/2tbjl3hBrH
-E! Insider (@einsider) May 7, 2024
There you go, butterflies, let them flow??????? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cx9xO1yhNP
– Team Dua HQ (@TeamDuaHQ) May 7, 2024
Elle Fanning for Cartier during the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eyfVn1AMT5
– the best of her Fanning (@bestofmaryelle) May 7, 2024
Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya served as co-chairs of the event, alongside Anna Wintour.
Global brand ambassador @Zendaya shines in #Bvlgari at the 2024 Met Gala. For her opening look as co-chair of the event, Zendaya chose emerald and diamond High Jewelry earrings and ring. #BvlgariJewelry #BvlgariHighJewelry #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IRaMnUqyMu
– Bulgari (@Bulgariofficial) May 7, 2024
Rolling Stone elects Bad Bunny one of the best dressed artists of 2024 #MetGala. ???? pic.twitter.com/UiBss9XB0C
– Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 7, 2024
Jennifer Lopez in 2024 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/YpLGbRdPzW
– best of Jennifer Lopez (@badpostjlo) May 7, 2024
Anna Wintour reveals that this year #MetGala the theme was heavily inspired by Taylor Swift's folklore era.
“This is just a small attempt to honor her. We all witnessed how she captivated the world with her music and record-breaking tour.” pic.twitter.com/vOuLNK9MeY
– Updates from Taylor Swift (@AOTY2024) May 7, 2024
Anna Wintour in custom LOEWE at the 2024 Met Gala.
Inspired by a circa 1889 evening cape by 19th-century designer Charles Frederick Worth and a confection from the LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024 women's collection, Anna's tuxedo in wool with a silk satin shawl collar is decorated with pic.twitter.com/mhkZsljzy9
– LOEWE (@LoeweOfficial) May 7, 2024
Ariana Grande performed various tracks from her new album “Eternal Sunshine,” among other songs at the event.
Imagine trying to tell me that Ariana Grande is anything but a goddess???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8OPV2NgRDz
-MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2024
Ariana plays we can't be friends at the #metgala last night ???? pic.twitter.com/HFR76NFh5w
– Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) May 7, 2024
Ariana Grande looks ethereal while opening it #metgala performance with a cover of Once Upon A Dream pic.twitter.com/V3FHXAZL0i
– Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) May 7, 2024
Ariana Grande plays yes, and? for the first time in #metgala pic.twitter.com/400DcWtvP3
– Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) May 7, 2024
Other users discussed the stars' post-Met Gala looks – the styles they wore to the after-party.
Sabrina Carpenter #MetGala after the party. pic.twitter.com/xoHVqb9b1D
– @23metgala (@23metgala) May 7, 2024
Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey after the #MetGala https://t.co/Z8wx36lHtN
– Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 7, 2024
this corset dress ???????? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xxy4SCshy2
– outfits by Kendall Jenner (@kenjenstyle) May 7, 2024
Gracie and Emma Chamberlain photographed at LOEWE 2024 #MetGala after the party ???? pic.twitter.com/Z7t3t2nr9y
– Updates from Gracie Abrams (@GracieAbrUpdate) May 7, 2024
As always, some looks didn't go down well online. Others did not fit the gala theme, according to users. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has apologized for this year's confusing theme.
“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour said on Today before the Met Gala, as reported by Cosmopolitan. “When we came up with the title 'Sleeping Beauties,' it's wonderful and poetic and romantic, but in reality it could be many, many things.”
“I said, 'What are we going to tell people to wear tonight?' And (Andrew Bolton, curator of the MET Costume Institute) said, “Well, what about 'Garden of Time?' “I am therefore afraid that we have caused a lot of confusion and I deeply apologize for that.”
Anna Wintour knew these looks were messy so she apologized for the confusing theme???? pic.twitter.com/efAm0Ey5X5
— ???????? ??????????????? ??????????????? (@MrNickiDoja) May 7, 2024
What I think about the Met Gala is that some of you are choosing really bad looks to make fun of just to pretend you're cultured????
– Danielle Boucher Franz (@DanielleBFranz) May 6, 2024
the met gala looks crap this year literally no one is on theme and if they are it's kinda and it's bad
– error ???? (@errorednos) May 7, 2024
For the record, I don't think many Met Gala looks are inherently bad. I just think a lot of them weren't giving a gala and it's driving me crazy
– Linda (@itgirlenergy) May 7, 2024
Me, sitting at home on the couch: This was a really cool theme this year and very few people captured it. I'm actually disappointed, most of the looks were just bad. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/gvpbdfAM4i
– Felicity Explains It All (@FelicitySpeaks) May 7, 2024
While I think some missed the mark/some favorites didn't make it this year, these three looks were some of my favorite Met looks of all time. Holy. #metgala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/A9YlHKRIFW
– lex von schweetz (@lexlivesndisney) May 7, 2024
Because an invitation to the Met Gala is so exclusive, there's always discussion around who didn't make an appearance – whether they declined their invitation or didn't receive one at all.
One star absent was Taylor Swift. When asked if Swift would be in attendance this year ahead of the event, “(Wintour said), 'I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit'” Us Weekly reported.
Nicola Coughlan didn't go to the Met Gala, but instead spent the day posting about Palestine. Mind you, she was supposed to attend Luke Newton (his Met debut) and promote Bridgerton S3, but they pulled out, most likely because we know what happens at big events like these. pic.twitter.com/CVlV6Zwyw2
– Reyna (@alicentsclara) May 7, 2024
I waited all night to find out in the morning that Blake Lively was not at the #MetGala ??? pic.twitter.com/NtiBoelfl3
– Jer (@jrxbtgmr) May 7, 2024
9 Stars Who Didn't Attend the 2024 Met Gala and Why https://t.co/ItD28nswqM
– People (@people) May 7, 2024
Even if @Selena Gomez didn't attend the MET Gala this year, she was one of the most anticipated celebrities and was trending on X all night despite her absence at the event. And here take a look at @Selena Gomez looking all pretty while attending the MET Gala in 2015???? pic.twitter.com/aKIh3cN1GX
– Wasa Miroshnichenko (Fan account) (@SELENATORSS) May 7, 2024
This red hand represents the ceasefire, you can definitely tell where Billie Eilish stands, it makes so much sense why she didn't attend the Met this year, THANK YOU BILLIE???????? #Rafah #MetGala #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/GE2lDkXKHF
– Mutarek1 (@Stillkeepingup) May 7, 2024
I don't know why so many people were waiting for Taylor Swift at the Met Gala. The Met Gala is Kardashian territory. Tay hasn't been there since the beef started and that's no coincidence. pic.twitter.com/wrjkwtfZLL
– crimson (@crimsonrambler) May 7, 2024
Megan Swift is a TribLive reporter covering trending news in Western Pennsylvania. A Murrysville native, she joined the Trib full-time in 2023 after serving as editor of the Daily Collegian at Penn State. She previously worked as a Jim Borden Fellowship intern at the Trib for three summers. She can be contacted at [email protected].
