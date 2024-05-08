Five of Marc Jacobs' Most Iconic Fashion Moments





As Marc Jacobs celebrates 40 years of his eponymous brand, we take a look back at five of the brand's most legendary fashion moments, both inside and out. Track

This year Marc Jacobs is celebrating its brand's 40th anniversary, but it's hard to imagine that so much time has passed because fashion's favorite pony remains as young and relevant as ever.. The American designer began designing under his namesake label in the 1980s, but it was his 1992 collection, elevating a grunge streetwear aesthetic to luxury fashion, who first showed his uncanny ability to tap into the emotion of an era, then predict the zeitgeist. Jacob's career has not been without controversy. His lateness has become a sort of fashion folklore, but his longevity is due in large part to his earnest ability to learn from his mistakes, then continue to engage and re-engage with the world around him. Thus, his influence on fashion extends well beyond the fantastical worlds of his fashion shows and into the commercial sphere: his avant-garde campaigns photographed by Jürgen Teller forever changed the narratives of how fashion should be photographed and advertised. To celebrate Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary, we look back at five of the brand's most legendary fashion moments, on and off the catwalk. Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2008 1. Marc Jacobs spring/summer 2008 Designer shows are notorious for being late, but Marc Jacobs stretched attendees' patience to the breaking point when he made them wait two hours before presenting his S/S08 collection. And the absurdity didn't stop there: the show opened with the designer taking a bow before the models walked in reverse order (starting with the final look) to a dramatic soundtrack by Ravels . Bolro. The beauty of the provocative collection, rich in disheveled satin slips, trompe l'oeil underwear and cashmere spliced ​​with transparent inserts, was enough for most to excuse Jacob's lateness. Except for Suzy Menkes, whose review of a bad, sad show sparked a short-lived feud with the creator. After Spring/Summer 2008, Jacobs enjoyed a decade-long streak of absolute punctuality, leading up to his Spring/Summer 2019 show, which started 90 minutes late. Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 2. Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 There is perhaps no other collection that better encapsulates the emotional genius and skillful craftsmanship of Marc Jacobs than his A/W12 show. Around a set constructed entirely of paper by artist Rachel Feinstein, models twisted and turned in clothes inspired by references as diverse as the French Revolution and original street style star Anna Piaggi. The collection was bold in every sense of the word: cuts were fleshed out to exaggerated proportions, patterns and textures were layered in extravagant propositions, and several looks were topped with larger-than-life floppy fur hats (a wink). (eye to Piaggi, who has never been seen without a cap). But, as a testament to his genius, Jacobs so perfectly balanced eccentricity and elegance within each silhouette. Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 3. Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2023 Marc Jacobs has publicly acknowledged on several occasions the incredible influence of Vivienne Westwood on his career. It was therefore entirely appropriate that its S/S23 collection, Hero, presented shortly after the late designer's passing, was an emotional ode to his legacy. There were overt references to Westwood in the form of chunky platform boots and peroxide-spiked wigs, but Jacobs used his DIY punk aesthetic as a starting point for a new chapter in his work: one in which he began to fearlessly play with volume and form. Photography by Jürgen Teller 4. Juergen Teller's campaigns The creative partnership between Marc Jacobs and Juergen Teller is perhaps one of the most important in recent fashion history. The two began working together in 1997 with a campaign featuring Kim Gordon wearing a purple Marc Jacobs dress, a raw image that ran sharply against the glossy, aspirational fashion shoots of the time. The two would continue to provoke and amuse with images such as 12-year-old Dakota Fanning wearing Marc Jacobs in 2007 and Victoria Beckham falling into a human-sized Marc Jacobs shopping bag. For the brand's 40th anniversary, the duo came together to shoot a quirky campaign featuring artists like FKA twigs, Cindy Shermanand the designer himself, in front of the Marc Jacobs headquarters in New York. 5. The viral video campaign On October 10, 2023, a video posted to Marc Jacobs' social media accounts showed a woman, donning the designer's towering Kiki boots and XL Sack bag, sliding down a series of steep concrete steps. The video quickly went viral without a caption, with many commenters angrily questioning the relevance of the rather violent scene. The star of the video, however, was professional stuntwoman Tereza Kubova, known for creating provocative content for Jean-Paul Gauthier and Alexander Wang. As it turned out, Kubova escaped the fall completely unscathed.

