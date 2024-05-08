Cardi B had a green replica of her black Met Gala dress





Cardi B is keeping her options open! On Tuesday, May 7, just one day after the 2024 Met Gala, rapper Enough, 31, took to social media to let her fans know that she actually had an alternate version of her dress to wear to the annual event. Green or Black? Cardi captioned a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post contained a video of the WAP singer standing motionless in a huge green lace dress, while a member of her team walked around her to get a 360-degree view. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the superstar was without makeup on for her dress fitting. Cardi also interacted with her followers and let them know why she opted for black. WHY DIDN'T YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG, one person said in response to the clip. It wasn't photographed well. This translated differently in all lighting and angles on camera, Cardi replied. She also reposted a second, longer clip of the fitting that had been tweeted by a fan page. Cards #MetGala Preparation: Day 1, images was titled. The video showed the New York native entering a room with several dresses in both colors. Cardi B, Met Gala 2024.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

That's not what I expected, she said, glancing around the room, also wondering why it smelled like fish. Don't let me smell like fish at the Met Gala, she playfully warned. As the clip progressed, Cardi continued the fittings, saying she was scared and admitting that the Met Gala was giving her anxiety. It's tight there. You have to cut it, she said, wearing the green dress as one of her stylists cut off the bottom of the garment. I want to end it. Every time I feel like every year we do this, it feels like. After a while, Cardi admitted: Next year, I won't do it. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Monday's event marked the fifth time the Grammy winners attended the gala, benefiting the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. THE Fast The actress arrived in probably the biggest dress the gala has ever seen. This year's theme was “The Garden of Time”, and according to its stylist Kollin Carters InstagramCardi has become the Black Rebel Rose. Offset and Cardi B, Met Gala 2024 afterparty.

Gotham/GC Images

After the event concluded, the Bodak Yellow artist was joined by her husband Offset for Richie Akiva's 10th Annual Met Gala Afterparty, held at Casa Cipriani. Cardi stepped out, seemingly channeling a rose in a structured red dress. The couple were photographed holding hands as they walked together during the A-list affair. She and the Migos rapper, 32, share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

