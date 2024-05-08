Fashion, Faiz, war in Gaza and fragility of bodies

What is this omnipresent perfume in our Garden of Time? Can we choose the notes? Is it that of dissidence or conformism? Does the garden resonate with an ode to the west wind or does Nero's lyre beat in its recesses?

Every year, many of us ask ourselves questions about the relevance of the Met Gala, fashion's biggest night. Dissenting voices are particularly loud this year given the recent wave of arrests on college campuses not far from New York's Metropolitan Museum, the venue of the gala.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is “The Garden of Time,” and it couldn't have been more appropriate, at least in a slightly perverse sense. As many parts of the world are torn apart by ongoing wars and violence, reflecting on time and its passing is essential to gain perspective. Is time really an objective concept? If so, why does it not happen with the same speed for the aggressor and for the victim? Why does he stand still for the weaker side? (In fact, Henri Bergson explained the reasons to us a long time ago).

Fashion as a reminder

It may seem jarring to raise these metaphysical questions in the midst of celebrating the physical and material. And the latter should be celebrated. Fashion is both the celebration and the extension of the undeniable corporeality of human existence. We exist as a body and therefore we are. Bodies precede ideas. As soon as our bodies disappear, our existence – however rarefied or fetishized in intellectual terms – fades away. No one knows this better than those who witness the destruction and desecration of the bodies around them.

Fashion brings attention back to the body. This also often ends up idealizing the body. The debate about what the function of fashion is or should be is never-ending. In any case, this is not even the time to enter into this debate. As a socio-economic activity, fashion has a role to play. As a collection of ideas, it often leaves something to be desired. Fashion lies between the two extremes: Karl Marx's battle cry to politicize art and its subsequent rejection by advocates of aestheticism. Those who chanted “art for art’s sake”, art for artor, much later, artist free of charge – the motto of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Inc.

Lessons from Faiz

Therefore, fashion confuses us when we start to “think” about it. But I think we have to do it. And not just about how different designers and connoisseurs have interpreted the theme this year. Truth be told, this year's Met Gala may go down in its history as one of the dullest editions. How many iterations of the “naked dress” can one stomach in one evening? And Zendaya doesn't even need a Met Gala to establish her supremacy in the fashion world. So what should we talk about when we think and talk about fashion?

There is no normative way to approach fashion discourse. Politics alone cannot achieve this. Some rash act of mixing politics and fashion is more disastrous than a poorly mixed foundation. Take for example the recently concluded Mumbai Fashion Week. Many designers have attempted to hide their lack of creative ingenuity behind sociopolitical grandstanding. This is a double fraud: against fashion and against politics.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz gave some lessons on how to deal with ideas that are not natural partners. His poem 'For the first time, my beloved didn't ask for love…'describes the human state as follows:

An-ginat sadiyo ke trk bahmana tilism

We have woven silk, atlas and cotton.

j-ba-j we sold kcha-o-bzr me jism

Heat penetrated into the human body.

Life being a cursed maze, or marketplace, made from expensive and exquisite fabrics like silk and brocade, where bodies are bought and sold… The duality of excess and deprivation is stated radically in this poem. Faiz does not denigrate the beauty of the fabric or the artistic vision that painstakingly brought beautiful designs onto the silk, making it a precious object.Kimkhaab'. He, on the contrary, gives a tip of the hat to the sweat and blood of the working classes who create so much beauty.

Why fashion seems incompatible with radical change

Fashion is one of the largest industries in the world, accounting for 2% of global gross domestic product (GDP), and therefore cannot be ignored, even by those who are not into fashion. This is why protesters gathered outside the Met to demand an immediate ceasefire and divestment. Their demands are unlikely to be heard here, any more than on college campuses or in Congress. But it is okay. The two can and must coexist. The fact that they seem incompatible is due to a historical alliance between the fashionable, the cruel and the indifferent. This must change. The potential to radically change fashion by demanding what is ethically sustainable is still untapped. When this is achieved, it will be a moment to reckon with, and the signs might say:

“Sleeping beauties: the awakening of fashion”.

Yes, the theme of the 2024-25 exhibition celebrated by the Met Gala.

(Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based author and academic.)

