Collaboration between Issey Miyake and New Balance MT10O





Japan has a rich history of long-distance running, including “Ekiden”, road races covering vast distances over several days, the first taking place in 1917 from Kyoto to Tokyo. And, while contemporary Japanese runners are now likely to use the bouncy, high-thickness plated carbon sneakers that have since become the norm, a stylish new collaboration between Issey Miyake and New Balance returns to minimalist “barefoot” running sneakers. of the 2010s, promising a feeling of “sensual physique and barefoot mobility,” according to Issey Miyake designer Satoshi Kondo. Indeed, the sneaker – titled Issey Miyake × New Balance MT10O – returns to the MT10, a minimalist trail running sneaker that was first introduced in 2011 as part of the clothing brand's “Minimus” series. sports based in Boston. With minimal padding and cushioning and a thin “low to the ground” sole, the new riff sees the original design reinterpreted by Kondo and his team in monochrome white, black and blue-green. Kondo says he was inspired by the sneaker's “natural, honest shape,” which reflected the house's spring-summer 2024 collection, where the design first appeared. “Sensual physics”: Issey Miyake x New Balance MT10O (Image credit: Photography by Antoine Picard, courtesy of Issey Miyake) In terms of construction, the Issey Miyake × New Balance MT10O combines aerodynamic mesh panels with leather, while cord laces are reminiscent of trail-running sneakers and hiking shoes. The outsole, designed for “grip and durability”, is designed for off-road and trail running, created by Italian rubber and sole expert Vibram (the “drop” is only 4mm, designed for a midfoot strike). New Balance says the overall feeling is like running without shoes. It is complemented by a co-branded logo and a special shoe case to reflect the sneaker's limited edition status. The partnership follows a series of recent collaborations between New Balance and fashion brands – from Junya Watanabe to Aimé Leon Dore, Todd Snyder and Kith. Most recently, a collaboration with Miu Miu – for the brand's S/S 2024 collection, a suede model with two-tone laces – proved a sell-out success, with resale sites selling out the co-branded sneaker almost triple its price. Public price €780. The sneakers will launch in Japan on May 15, 2024, with a global release to follow on June 14, 2024. isseymiyake.comnewbalance.co.uk (Image credit: Photography by Antoine Picard, courtesy of Issey Miyake) Get our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world straight to your inbox.

