Kim Kardashian wears gray bodycon dress for OMR festival in Hamburg





Kim Kardashian attended the OMR festival in Hamburg and spoke on stage with Kai Pflaume at Tuesday's event. The OMR Festival focused on digital businesses, bringing together speakers like Rick Rubin, Kara Swisher and more. For her speech, Kardashian opted for a cooler, more subdued color palette and understated attire. The Skims founder wore a long-sleeved charcoal gray midi dress with a high neckline. The dress featured ruched fabric near the neckline and hugged Kardashian's figure. Kim Kardashian Tristar Media/Getty Images Kardashian completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto boots. Her new icy blonde hair was also on full display, worn in a relaxed style with subtle waves. Kardashian's makeup was also done with a sleek look in mind, complete with a soft pink lip. Kim Kardashian Tristar Media/Getty Images Kardashian's appearance at the 2024 OMR Festival follows the “Kardashians” star's latest appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York. For the event, the mogul fashioned antique brocade, opting for a custom Maison Margiela look designed by the brand's creative director John Galliano. Kim Kardashian Tristar Media/Getty Images The ensemble included a silver corset accompanied by a gray cashmere cardigan. The skirt of Kardashian's dress was crafted with spun metal and mirror fragments evoking botanical motifs, including flowers, leaves and sprigs, adorned with beads and crystal pendants – a nod to the theme of the Met Gala 2024 “The Garden of Time”. Kardashian attended Margiela's spring 2024 couture show in Paris last January. She was accompanied by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Between her Met Gala look and her recent appearance at the OMR Festival, Kardashian's sartorial statements indicate a new era of style for the reality TV star and businesswoman. Her blonde hair evokes a cooler color palette, which she could draw inspiration from in her next looks.

