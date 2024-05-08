Duchess Sophie looks so chic in a classic waist-defining dress





You know Duchess Sophie will always look her best when attending an official event at Buckingham Palace and Wednesday is no exception. The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked stunning in a soft salmon pink wrap dress that skimmed her knees. © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh (pictured with Prince Edward and Princess Anne) looked lovely in pink to attend the first Royal Garden Party of the season. The ever-stylish royal wore the garment, which had three-quarter length sleeves and a V-shaped neckline, with a stunning floral fascinator in the same block color that stole the show. Adding to this gorgeous new look was a simple clutch in a pale cream shade with sparkly embellishments and a pair of neutral heels. © Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. As always, the Duchess' makeup was impeccable and the garden party was the perfect opportunity to show that a classic look never goes out of style. Sophie wore a natural look with glowing skin and rosy pink lips. Her sandy locks were styled in a loose bun to match her sensational fascinator and to show off the flattering neckline of her pastel dress. The royal was seen at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles alongside Princess Anne and Queen Camilla. The Princess Royal, 73, looked elegant in a bright royal blue fitted jacket with statement buttons. The garment was worn with a floral skirt incorporating the same cobalt hue, as well as gray and navy blue. © Getty Queen Camilla seduces in black and white She followed Duchess Sophie in wearing a bold fascinator, cobalt blue of course, and completed her look with a pair of navy satin gloves and simple pumps. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 76, looked more regal than ever in a cream dress with an A-line cut and black piping down the front. She teamed her duo-chrome look with a matching black and white hat and block heels as she stood next to her husband who wore a gray suit with tails and a top hat. Around 8,000 people were invited to the event to thank them for their service to communities, charities, the military and other organizations. © Getty Guests attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace Duchess Sophie's garden party style Duchess Sophie can be counted on for her impeccable garden party style. In 2023, the royal was spotted at Buckingham Palace for the Not Forgotten Association's annual garden party, wearing a stunning pale gray dress in a heavy organza fabric. © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended the Not Forgotten Association's annual garden party at Buckingham Palace last year. The mother-of-two teamed her sleek cut with a chic gray floral fascinator and pointed heels. © Getty Sophie's fascinator was so intricate The week before, she had attended another garden party at the palace. Prince Edward's wife was spotted alongside Princess Kate and Prince William at a garden party to celebrate the coronation. © Getty Sophie wore a lace look DISCOVER:Duchess Sophie sports a bold new look with a biker jacket and studded accessory The two royal ladies dazzled in blue lace embellished dresses with cinched waists and flowing skirts, along with matching fascinators and pointed-toe pumps. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

Emilie Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with writers and club members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to win

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (worth 82 per year)*

Future Benefits of Inner Circle By royal decree You are royally invited to joinThe HELLO! Royal Club then go ahead and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you soon at the club! Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/552552/duchess-sophie-pink-waist-defining-dress-royal-garden-party-buckingham-palace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos