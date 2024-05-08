



Women share unexpected discoveries in Guy's bedroom I recently wrote an article about what women learned about men after moving in with them, my jaw was on the floor reading most of the comments. I decided to once again ask the women of the BuzzFeed community another question about men, this time about things they saw in a man's bedroom that were either a red flag or a flag Green. Once again, I laughed (and was appalled) at some of the things these ladies shared. Here's what some had to say: 1. “I met this cute guy and went home with him after a few dates. His whole apartment was so dirty and full of trash that you couldn't even walk through it, but what really stood out to me was These were the cosmetics and makeup that were lying around in the bathroom, obviously unused for a long time. The amount of dust and dirt on them made me realize that they must have come from his ex-girlfriend. he broke up TWO years ago. 2. “It wasn't one thing but A LOT of things. I walked into his house for the first time and it was like I had walked into an episode of collectors. Trash everywhere, piles of cans, trash bags and two litter boxes FULL with SEVERAL cats running around It was pure madness. He then started playing a piano that I couldn't even see because of all the trash. Shay, 36 years old 3. “Green flag: he had a photo of his dog on his nightstand.” whale tail 4. “I consider it a red flag if a man doesn't have books written by women. It shows a lack of curiosity or interest in other perspectives.” Paige, 39 years old 5. “Everything seemed pretty normal. Things weren't super decorated which is fine, no crappy mattresses on the floor either, but as soon as I saw a sticker on the side of his computer tower depicting a cartoon girl in a skimpy swimsuit with giant tits? Have you lost interest? violetnylund 6. “I had gone out with a nice guy a few times. He was attentive, charming, well-dressed and quite intelligent. I saw him playing in a softball tournament and he asked if I would mind stopping by at his house so he I could change before going out to dinner So far it was pretty safe I walked into his house and I swear the city dump was cleaner Dirty dishes and pots. were piled on the kitchen counter and the sink was overflowing with dirty dishes, numerous pizza boxes and empty beer cans on the coffee table, and dirty clothes everywhere. said to me, “Feel free to start cleaning up here while I change.” “He seemed surprised when he came out of the room, and I didn't move at him. I told him I wasn't his mom and asked him to take me home. I immediately put end this relationship! 7. “He had shelves full of non-fiction books, organized by subject, with a small section: 'books I haven't read yet.' My God ! My clothes couldn't come off fast enough. » uniquewan57 8. “Swords. Two of my exes had real swords on display.” Betty, 21 years old 9. “He had a hunting knife above his bed. I made some stupid decisions, but I even got out of there quickly.” jggomes ten. “Men are interesting creatures. I've probably seen it all! The man I was dating was extreme. No shoes allowed in the house, he vacuumed every day and had the housekeeper come every week . His clothes in his closet were perfectly organized, and the hangers couldn't touch each other. Hanging on his bedroom wall was a life-size black and white portrait of his beautiful naked physique, he worked out daily, dieted. special, had his facial hair done, whitened his teeth, etc. extremely proud of his appearance and wanted the self-portrait to show himself at what he considered “self-perfection” I will also add that this photo was. taken before everyone retouches and edits into images.” young squid41 11. “In his apartment, he bought some calming pheromone diffusers for his cat because he was told they would ease his transition to the new apartment (he had recently moved in). I thought that was the thing the sweetest. We have now been married for five years. Anonymous 12. “That was the bathroom for me. Not only was it a disgusting mess in all the usual senses: beard hairs everywhere, dirty and products randomly piled everywhere, but THERE WAS NO SOAP! I found empty soap boxes but no soap to wash my hands. It was after we “touched” each other. I went home and immediately took a shower. à-sofieg 13. “I met a guy at a bar and went to his house for a one-night stand. He could have easily been a model. I vaguely remember mentioning to him that he was 'born again' and saying having laughed. Well, he was. “I'm not kidding. The next morning he was still sleeping when I woke up (hungover), and that's when I noticed one of the walls in his room was completely covered with thousands of random Bible verses which he had apparently cut out from various Bibles and some. he had written on little pieces of paper. They all seemed to be stuck randomly, taped or pinned to the wall. His ceiling fan made some of them flap like butterfly wings. 'Oddly enough, the rest of his apartment was 100% normal fraternity, from what I could see as I tiptoed out of there.” 14. “He was pulling me towards the room and I started to give in. But I wasn't really attracted to him. The door opened and his room was clean and tidy, but he had a hammer on the table at night I couldn't get out of the apartment immediately (He claimed he hung curtains, which he might have, but it freaked me out because he did. already had arrogant vibes. Guys, if you want to impress a girl by making some quick home improvements, don't do it). Leave something next to the bed that you can bludgeon her with. real murderer would hide it in the drawer, but I had no reason to trust this arrogant guy in the first place. 15. “I went to a man's house for the first time. He shared a studio with another man, and his designated space was in the kitchen. We sat on his bed facing the stove when he reached for the microwave, opened it, and pulled out a bowl of what I can only assume was three day old Spaghetti-bones, the nastiest thing I've ever seen. Kimberley, 35 years old 16. “A pair of women's lingerie panties in one of his drawers, which he said belonged to his aunt when she came to his house one time. I never believed it, but he always stayed with his parents, so part of me wanted to think maybe the laundry got mixed up, but no, he was still seeing his ex-girlfriend. sweetgazelle70 17. “He had boxed action figures and cheap collectibles EVERYWHERE. He had an entire floor-to-ceiling hallway with mass-produced boxed collectibles. I felt so claustrophobic and uncomfortable With THOUSANDS of eyes staring at me after 20 minutes and finding a four foot statue of a movie character in the room, I made up some stupid excuse and left his place, I didn't. never went back.” C, 34 18. “It had these glow-in-the-dark stars all over its ceiling and curtains. It wasn't a red or green flag, but it was pretty cheesy.” coolgrljen 19. “I was impressed by how clean and tidy his apartment was (he was in his 30s) and how everything made sense. He had matching cutlery, nice dining chairs, a coffee table, towels without holes and real curtains I thought I found a unicorn The joke is on me, he used a cleaning service. Turns out he's a bit of a bastard. keep tabs Do you have a story to share about a man's bedroom? If so, share it with me in the comments below!

