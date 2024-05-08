Kendall Jenner's 2024 Met Gala Dress Controversy, Explained





Kendall Jenner was among the winners on the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this week, wearing a stunning archival Givenchy dress from 1999 that looked like it was made to fit her body. Fitting a party celebrating the Costume Institute exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Jenner claimed she was the “first human” to wear the dress. “You could see it on a model,” the model told La La Anthony on VogueThe livestream of. “It's a miracle that we found it. It's a miracle that it fits. It's just meant to be.” The world took his word for it and the media reported the news accordingly: Kendall Jenner is the first person to wear this historic garment. But as soon as the headlines were published, there was backlash. So what is the truth? Did Kendall Jenner make history in Givenchy? The answer is complicated. Kendall Jenner claims to be the “first human” to wear her archival 1999 Givenchy dress, designed by Alexander McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images) What was special about Kendall Jenner's 2024 Met Gala dress? Jenner's Met Gala dress is an archival Givenchy dress from 1999, designed by Alexander McQueen. Her dress featured 100,000 black and chocolate brown beads and sequins, which took 500 hours to sew into it. The model features a sculptural neckline, beaded tassel sleeves, a subtle wavy beaded pattern and a V-shaped cutout along her hips and lower back. Jenner coordinated the look with a longtime stylist Dani Michelle. And, in interviews, she claimed she was the first person to wear it. Jenner posed on the Met Gala carpet in a dress adorned with 100,000 pearls. (Image credit: Getty Images) Why do fashion historians and observers think Jenner misspoke in her interview? While many Met Gala viewers applauded Jenner's look, some style historians and fashion-focused social media accounts had a different reaction. Although she was beautiful, she may not have been the “first human” to wear this item of clothing. An Instagram account dedicated to chronicling Alexander McQueen's career, @McQueen_Vault, posted a photo of Winona Ryder in an identical dress, The cup points out. “Needed: Eye replacements due to excessive eye movement,” the account wrote in an Instagram Story that also ran on X (formerly known as Twitter). Stylist and creative director Kim Russell tweeted: “[Givenchy] is old and too fat to make stupid claims like that before checking the facts. @LaModeUnknown, Parisian stylist, wrote: “What a scam”. Some claim that Winona Ryder was the first to wear Kendall Jenner's Met Gala dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) So, did Jenner wear her Met Gala dress first? It is complicated. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Some insist Ryder wore it first. Perfect The magazine shared a photo of Ryder in what looks like Jenner's Met Gala dress with the caption: “The Givenchy Haute Couture dress Kendall Jenner wore to the Met Gala last night, designed by Alexander McQueen for fall/winter 1999, worn by Winona Ryder and photographed by Warwick Saint for Flaunt Magazine in 1999. But a source close to the brand said The cup that Ryder's dress was actually a replica and that Jenner's McQueen dress was, in fact, the original never worn. Givenchy only cited the archive in its own Instagram post about Jenner's dress. Sleeping Beauty or a second-hand item? The case will officially be closed when the house (or Jenner's team) makes a statement.

