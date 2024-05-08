Princess Eugenie attends her first Paris Fashion Week show, Dior's tribute to Rudolf Nureyev





Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev was a sleazy and over-the-top character, on and off stage, so much so that 30 years after his death from AIDS-related complications, he still regularly appears as a fashion influence. This was the case on Friday during the Christian Dior 2024-25 men's haute couture and ready-to-wear show, designed by men's artistic director Kim Jones and staged under an enormous marquee set up in the courtyard of the École Militaire 18th century Paris. The setting for the show was an enormous marquee set up in the courtyard of the 18th century École Militaire in Paris – SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS The collection included haute couture capes and kimonos – Getty In front of a front row full of bold names, including Kate Moss, who reached the half-century milestone this week; his daughter Lila, 21 years old; F1 driver Lewis Hamilton; K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together; The Crown actor Luther Ford; Louis Vuitton menswear designer Pharrell Williams sports a white cowboy hat and fur bomber. from its collection presented at the start of the week; and Princess Eugenie, who attended her first fashion show in Paris dressed in Fendi, also designed by Jones, whom she described as a good friend, sent a flurry of Proustian dresses, opera capes, embroidered tunics and baggy men's shorts that felt camp. and theatrical like Nureyev's originals half a century ago. From left to right: Tomorrow X Together member Lila Moss, Kate Moss, Yeonjun – Getty Pharrell Williams wore a white cowboy hat and fur bomber jacket from his Louis Vuitton collection shown earlier this week – Getty Rita Ora, Pusha T and Lila Moss in the front row – Getty But, tucked discreetly among all the pomp, was a beautiful suit, in fine English wools and lush cashmeres and in a muted palette of chocolate, plum and taupe. Jones said these pieces were rooted in Yves Saint Laurent's work at Dior in the late 1950s, which is surprising given that Saint Laurent only ran the house for two years, before being drafted in the Algerian War. Thomas: “Among all this nonsense, there was a beautiful suit, made from fine English wool” – Getty Dior designed a “discreet palette of chocolate, plum and taupe” – Getty But my six collections are Jones's, reinterpreting the slits, pleats and necklines of women's Saint Laurent in men's clothing without sacrificing masculinity. Jones also has his own signature silhouette; the Oblique, with its long double-breasted wrap jacket, as the house describes it, which he presented in his first Dior collection in 2018. Amid retro references, like tight 70s sweaters and lounge suits in jean, the Oblique looks resolutely of today. Jones' Collection Included Skinny '70s Sweaters – Getty A model walks the runway during the Dior Homme fall 2024 collection – Getty The same was true for accessories, such as diamond earrings, gold charm earrings (a sure hit) and men's bags offered in the form of clutches, fanny packs and bags for camera and made in a macro version of the house's signature. leather caning. Included accessories, diamond earrings and clutches – Getty Jones turned to Nureyev for two reasons. Firstly because Nureyev's 1960s dance partner, Royal Ballet principal dancer Margot Fonteyn, was a devoted Dior customer. One of her most famous dresses, the Debussy column in silver tulle and sequins, made by Dior for her in 1950, is now in the Bath Fashion Museum. Jones reinterpreted these shimmering Debussy embroideries throughout the collection, including on haute couture capes and kimonos, and even on a gray knit hat. Rudolf Nureyev in rehearsal with Diana Vere and Monica Mason in 1970 – Getty Second, because Jones' uncle, the photographer Colin Jones, originally from the East End and who joined the Royal Ballet School as a dancer in the early 1950s, was commissioned by Time-Life in 1966 to chronicle a day in the life of Nureyev in London. . The designer published a small monograph of his uncle's photos and offered it to visitors to Dior fashion shows. Colin Jones died in 2021, aged 85. The book and series were a fitting tribute. More from the show Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Collection Fall-Winter 2024-2025 – WWD K-pop boy band Tomorrow Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Collection Fall-Winter 2024-2025 – AP Photo/Christophe Ena Behind the scenes of the Dior Homme fall 2024 show – Getty Lewis Hamilton French singer Amanda Lear – Getty Alex Lutz – Getty Kate Moss – Getty Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then get a year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

