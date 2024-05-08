Atlanta Fashion Show Brings Seniors to the Catwalk

Indeed, there would be no refusal for this group of fashionistas, women and men, aged 50 to 83 who gathered to strut on a catwalk in the middle of the shopping center.

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

The runway kicked off the seniors at Runway Atlanta Fashion Week, a week event featuring fashion shows and other fun activities aimed at senior residents of the metro Atlanta area.

The event is produced by Carrie Hamilton, founder of Another Tut Production. This is Hamilton's first full week of senior fashion events, created to coincide with Older Americans Month. In a word, I glamorize aging, she said.

Hamilton began producing fashion shows in 1989 while she was a student at Westlake High School. She continued her studies at Clark Atlanta University and says her fashion shows have always been a mix of fashion, entertainment and theater, catering to all age groups.

Seniors on the Runway has modeling groups in eight cities, including Atlanta, Albany and Columbus here in Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. Since 2006, Hamiltons company has focused much of its attention on training older models to walk in fashion shows.

It's part of her ministry, she said, adding that she feels a spiritual calling to highlight older people in a positive and uplifting way. She also takes advantage of the event to stress to seniors the importance of taking time for themselves, she says.

People expect you to sit in your rocking chairs or babysit. They don't expect to see you strutting, she told the participating models at Seniors On The Runways.

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

Hamilton launched the platform in honor of her father, 75-year-old Nick Big Daddy Hamilton, who she calls the face of seniors on the track. He also trains male models, manages the choreography of performances and engages with the audience to attract crowd participation.

Hamilton's daughter, Callie Hamilton Evans, a model since the age of two, leads the senior fashion shows.

The Saturday event at Greenbriar Mall featured line dancers, a best dressed contest, as well as vendors selling healthy snacks and services for seniors. Models wore clothes donated by mall stores and couture dresses from their own closets.

One of Saturday's highlights was the Mommy and Me segment, which featured models parading alongside their adult children or grandchildren.

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

For the Fashion Week event, Hamilton held an audition for senior models, attracting 227 women and men trying to land a spot. Hamilton narrowed that number down to around 80 new models and invited some of its most experienced senior models to join the week-long activities.

I don't play when it comes to this track, Hamilton said.

Hamilton says killing and praying is a hallmark of his vision for seniors on the track. On Sunday, the group of nearly 60 models, this time wearing bright red T-shirts, attended services at World Changers Church in College Park. After the service, Pastor Carole Jones prayed with the group before sharing a meal together at a nearby Piccadillys restaurant.

Timothy Alston, membership growth consultant at JenCare, a senior services provider, recently modeled Seniors on the Runway for the first time. As a model on the show, I felt empowered knowing that I was helping to elevate being an older person in a positive way, fostering a sense of pride and recognition.

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

While fashion is a key ingredient to runway success, Hamilton, who recently completed her doctorate in counseling at Clark Atlanta University, also provides moral support to the models.

Model Iris Hawthorne is 64 years old and based in Albany, Georgia. The 5-year cancer survivor told the group how much she enjoyed being a part of Seniors on the Runway, especially during her battle with cancer. Chemotherapy and resulting hair loss left her feeling less beautiful, she said, but she appreciated that Hamilton didn't throw me away.

Instead, Hamilton encouraged Hawthorne to rock his bald head on the track. The crowd loved it.

Hamilton says Seniors on the Runway also helps older residents build social connections, another important factor in healthy aging. Models from each city where the group is present stay connected after the shows end, supporting each other on an ongoing basis.

Credit: Emily Heath Credit: Emily Heath

Gloria Johnson, senior model from Columbus, said: Finally, equal opportunity for all shapes, sizes, sizes and abilities.

She added: I have spent my whole life caring for others. Now, in this new chapter of my life, I have the opportunity to do what I love.

Seniors on the track continues until Saturday May 11.