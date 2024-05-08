Fashion
Atlanta Fashion Show Brings Seniors to the Catwalk
Indeed, there would be no refusal for this group of fashionistas, women and men, aged 50 to 83 who gathered to strut on a catwalk in the middle of the shopping center.
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
The runway kicked off the seniors at Runway Atlanta Fashion Week, a week event featuring fashion shows and other fun activities aimed at senior residents of the metro Atlanta area.
The event is produced by Carrie Hamilton, founder of Another Tut Production. This is Hamilton's first full week of senior fashion events, created to coincide with Older Americans Month. In a word, I glamorize aging, she said.
Hamilton began producing fashion shows in 1989 while she was a student at Westlake High School. She continued her studies at Clark Atlanta University and says her fashion shows have always been a mix of fashion, entertainment and theater, catering to all age groups.
Seniors on the Runway has modeling groups in eight cities, including Atlanta, Albany and Columbus here in Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. Since 2006, Hamiltons company has focused much of its attention on training older models to walk in fashion shows.
It's part of her ministry, she said, adding that she feels a spiritual calling to highlight older people in a positive and uplifting way. She also takes advantage of the event to stress to seniors the importance of taking time for themselves, she says.
People expect you to sit in your rocking chairs or babysit. They don't expect to see you strutting, she told the participating models at Seniors On The Runways.
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
Hamilton launched the platform in honor of her father, 75-year-old Nick Big Daddy Hamilton, who she calls the face of seniors on the track. He also trains male models, manages the choreography of performances and engages with the audience to attract crowd participation.
Hamilton's daughter, Callie Hamilton Evans, a model since the age of two, leads the senior fashion shows.
The Saturday event at Greenbriar Mall featured line dancers, a best dressed contest, as well as vendors selling healthy snacks and services for seniors. Models wore clothes donated by mall stores and couture dresses from their own closets.
One of Saturday's highlights was the Mommy and Me segment, which featured models parading alongside their adult children or grandchildren.
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
For the Fashion Week event, Hamilton held an audition for senior models, attracting 227 women and men trying to land a spot. Hamilton narrowed that number down to around 80 new models and invited some of its most experienced senior models to join the week-long activities.
I don't play when it comes to this track, Hamilton said.
Hamilton says killing and praying is a hallmark of his vision for seniors on the track. On Sunday, the group of nearly 60 models, this time wearing bright red T-shirts, attended services at World Changers Church in College Park. After the service, Pastor Carole Jones prayed with the group before sharing a meal together at a nearby Piccadillys restaurant.
Timothy Alston, membership growth consultant at JenCare, a senior services provider, recently modeled Seniors on the Runway for the first time. As a model on the show, I felt empowered knowing that I was helping to elevate being an older person in a positive way, fostering a sense of pride and recognition.
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
While fashion is a key ingredient to runway success, Hamilton, who recently completed her doctorate in counseling at Clark Atlanta University, also provides moral support to the models.
Model Iris Hawthorne is 64 years old and based in Albany, Georgia. The 5-year cancer survivor told the group how much she enjoyed being a part of Seniors on the Runway, especially during her battle with cancer. Chemotherapy and resulting hair loss left her feeling less beautiful, she said, but she appreciated that Hamilton didn't throw me away.
Instead, Hamilton encouraged Hawthorne to rock his bald head on the track. The crowd loved it.
Hamilton says Seniors on the Runway also helps older residents build social connections, another important factor in healthy aging. Models from each city where the group is present stay connected after the shows end, supporting each other on an ongoing basis.
Credit: Emily Heath
Credit: Emily Heath
Gloria Johnson, senior model from Columbus, said: Finally, equal opportunity for all shapes, sizes, sizes and abilities.
She added: I have spent my whole life caring for others. Now, in this new chapter of my life, I have the opportunity to do what I love.
Seniors on the track continues until Saturday May 11.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/black-atlanta-culture/the-age-of-glamour-atlanta-fashion-show-brings-seniors-to-the-runway/NI5TDIX26JDLFNPG56S3JAPLCU/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Age | Imran Khan's wife jailed
- 'Pappa turns on his own children': Congress slams PM Modi for attack on Rahul Gandhi over Adani-Ambani ties
- UH remembers legendary artist Frank Stella
- Atlanta Fashion Show Brings Seniors to the Catwalk
- Stock market news of May 8, 2024
- Google announces AlphaFold 3 can map vast world of biomolecules
- Satin pajamas and mistrial denied: Key points from the Trump trial, day 13 | Donald Trump trial
- Pentagon chief confirms US pause on arms deliveries to Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Hollywood prepares for its worst box office summer since 2000
- PETA Trolls Kristi Noem with Crickets Revenge Halloween Costume Complete with Puppy Killer Camouflage Hat
- Why machines can hear better by making contact with our 'gerbil brain'
- 2024 British Open Pool Championship | Rocky start to KAI's title defense