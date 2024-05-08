Chrissy Teigen turns heads in sheer dress at ACE Awards after skipping Met Gala





Get ready for this bold look. Chrissy Teigen wore a completely sheer Cult Gaia dress to the 2024 ACE Awards in New York on Tuesday night, featuring her racy red carpet moment after the star skipped the Met Gala and sparked concern on Monday by wearing a neck brace on Instagram. The 38-year-old cookbook author didn't wear a bra for the evening, instead going for the gala's “garden of time” dress code theme in her spidery dress embroidered with strategically placed flowers. Chrissy Teigen showed off some skin in a sheer Cult Gaia dress at Tuesday's ACE Awards. Getty Images The dress was embroidered with strategically placed flowers. Getty Images The design featured a flowing train. Getty Images for Accessories Council She carried a white beaded clutch, also from Cult Gaia. Getty Images for Accessories Council Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! Teigen accessorized with Cult Gaia Jaala Pouch ($528) and Elena Platforms ($528) for the annual Accessories Council of Excellence ceremony, during which she presented the Design Innovator Award to the brand's founder, Jasmin Larian Hekmat. And she made fun of her absence from the Met Gala on stage, joking that she “wasn't invited” to the ball but “would have worn that,” meaning her see-through dress Cult Gaia if she had been. The model presented the Design Innovator Award to Cult Gaia's Jasmin Larian Hekmat during the ceremony. Getty Images for Accessories Council She shared a sweet moment with a puppy at the event. Getty Images for Accessories Council She wore Cult Gaia platform heels with her sheer dress. Getty Images for Accessories Council She wore a neck brace on Instagram on Monday, sparking concern among fans. Chrissy Teigen For more Page Six style… After the ceremony, the “Cravings” founder shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself lounging in bed alongside her stylist and back in her corset. On Monday, Teigen shared several photos of herself in the same supportive necklace, captioning one of them: “@ the MET!” and another, “I tried to do a handstand.” The model then clarified that her neck injury was not the cause of her no-show at the Met Gala, explaining, “That's not why I'm not at the Met.” I never went to the Met this year. Please. I'm so stupid for making this a thing. I'm sorry.” “It's just a CVS neck strap, and I just can't rotate my neck because I tried to do a handstand and it didn't go well at all,” added the mother of four children. “There is no story. I promise, that's all.

