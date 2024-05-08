Students arrested at School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Fashion Institute of Technology in crackdown on Palestinian solidarity encampments





As US universities continue to crack down on campus protests and pro-Palestine encampments, 68 protesters at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and around 50 at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York were arrested. on May 4 and 7 respectively. Protesters from SAIC and Columbia College Chicago had set up camp in the North Garden of the Art Institute of Chicago, renaming it Hinds Garden in honor of Hindu Rajab , a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed along with her family by Israeli forces in Gaza. The protesters said Axios that the SAIC administration had initially agreed to let them stay in the garden until the morning of May 5 if the encampment was then moved to a university building. As protesters discussed the offer, they said, school administration informed them that police were on their way. The arrested protesters were reportedly detained overnight at the Chicago Police Department's 19th District station and say they were denied phone calls and the return of their personal belongings. Several protesters also reported cuts and bruises; video shooting by a journalist from Chicago Sun-Times shows officer forcefully shoving protester and other footage from the scene appear to show police pinning protesters to the ground. The camp was dismantled around 5 p.m. on May 4. In a municipality statement SAIC President Elissa Tenny and Dean and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Martin Berger said the protest began to escalate on Michigan Avenue outside [the] museum and that for the safety of visitors and employees, it was decided to find another location. The school also agreed to meet with a group of students to discuss their demands, the statement from Tenny and Berger continued. After about five hours, no agreement could be reached. Chicago police broke up the protest as safely as possible. » In a statement posted to Instagram, SAIC protesters calling themselves The People's Art Institute disputed administrators' account of events. The objectives of the encampment were clear: to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, to demand that the SAIC and the AIC divest from entities that profit from the occupation and genocide in Palestine, starting by cutting ties with the money of the Crown family arms manufacturing, protesters. statement bed. The leaders of the SAIC and AIC issued statements claiming to have acted against us in the name of security, without any mention of the reasons for our encampment. To be clear, at NO POINT did our negotiating liaisons reject an offer from the administration. They only asked for changes to be taken into account. The pro-Palestinian student encampment at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan before its dismantling by the New York police on May 7 Photo: Mpi099 / Media Punch / Alamy Live News Tuesday, May 7 evening, the last encampment of pro-Palestinian students in New York, following similar raids carried out by the New York police at Columbia University, New York University, the New School and elsewhere, was dismantled amid mass arrests at FIT. The encampment, which began nearly two weeks earlier inside a university building before moving to an outdoor space on West 27th Street, had been one of the movement's most enduring protests. protest. According to New York Daily News Around fifty people were arrested during the crackdown. Protests against the war in Gaza have erupted at colleges and universities across the United States and beyond over the past month, leading many institutional leaders to summon local police forces to dismantle encampments and arrest students. Columbia University in Manhattan, whose students set up the first such encampment before acquiring a building on campus, chose to Cancel its main commencement ceremony and asked the NYPD to remain on campus for weeks. Student protesters at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island, continue to occupy a campus building.

