Fashion Briefing: How can brands stand out in the increasingly crowded sportswear category?





This week, we look back at the launch of women's clothing in the Rhône, the glut of activewear brands that have flooded the market, and ways brands can stay competitive as activewear expands.

Nate Checketts, founder of 9-year-old men's sportswear brand Rhone, admits that the macroeconomic environment is not conducive to category risk at present.

However, taking a risk on a new category is exactly what Rhône is doing. As of May 6, Rhone officially entered the women's sportswear sector with a new women's line, designed over the past two years by a combination of the brand's existing product team and new recruits from brands like Athleta. Checketts told Glossy that Rhone's demand for women's activewear was clear. Thirty percent of the brand's customers were already women, even though it had never sold collections designed for women before this year. Rhone first ventured into women's clothing in February, partnering with the LPGA golf league in becoming the premier on-course clothing provider and outfitting league staff for the LPGA Tour and Epson. In March, the brand added two new board members, including former CorePower Yoga and Athleta executive Tess Roering. She brought her expertise in branding and women's marketing that was integral to the launch, Checketts said. Rhône's expansion comes at a time when sportswear is one of the busiest fashion categories. Powerful legacy brands including Nike and Adidas, growing mid-sized brands like On Running and Gymshark, yoga brands like Lululemon and Alo Yoga, startups with huge funding like Vuori, and celebrity-backed brands like Nobull, backed by Tom Brady, make sportswear. incredibly competitive. Not to mention established fashion brands that have launched sportswear lines or collections, like Reformation with the Ref Active line and H&M with Move. Checketts said the cluttered space was something he and his team discussed at length before launching women's clothing. A strong value proposition was needed to achieve this, they decided. We see so many similarities in women's sportswear, Checketts said. Many of them are primarily yoga brands. Yoga is awesome. We make yoga stuff. But it is only one modality of women's active lives, and it is insulting to reduce the scope of women's sports to yoga alone. The Rhones line includes a wide variety of women's clothing, including tennis skirts and sports dresses, capitalizing on the growth of tennis and other women's sports. The line is priced similarly to men's clothing, ranging from $58 to $128, and is sold online and at Rhone's. several hundred stores around the world. Rhône is a profitable company with over $100 million in annual revenue. More partnerships with women's sports leagues and athletes will now be part of its marketing plan for the women's category. According to Checketts, the reason so many activewear brands have popped up recently is simple: it's a growing category. Global sportswear sales are worth more than $500 billion, and this figure is expected to continue to grow over the coming years. The success of brands like Alo Yoga and Nike, as well as newer brands like Vuori, leads many to believe this is a goldmine category. There's a natural appeal to a growing category, Checketts said. But the cost of media has increased significantly. It is much more difficult to get started today than it was five to fifteen years ago. And on top of that, sportswear is a very technically complex category. It's not easy at all. Checketts highlighted several recently launched sportswear brands that ultimately failed. Often these brands are attached to celebrities. Tom Brady's brand, Brady, launched in 2022. But after two quiet years, including a long period of inactivity, it merged with the men's sportswear brand called Nobull in early 2024. Even the brand Beyoncé's Ivy Park in collaboration with Adidas closed after reportedly lose too much money. Outside of celebrity brands, companies like Outdoor Voices and Allbirds have also struggled, and even declared bankruptcy, after failing to compete in the sportswear sector. The frequent failures of new sportswear brands, with the exception of successes like Skims, mean that the biggest companies don't feel threatened. There's definitely more competition now, said Kyle Blakely, vice president of innovation, development and testing at Under Armour. But we don’t see them as nipping at our heels. On the contrary, we learn from them and this helps us refine our product. Our perception is that a lot of these brands are doing things that we've done in the past and have a lot of expertise in. Leadership movements -Brendan Hoffman, former CEO of Vince and Wolverine Worldwide, started a new business this week with Christine Hunsicker, founder and CEO of rental technology company Caastle. The new company, called P180, will acquire and invest in brands that use rental technology and consult with other fashion brands on the best ways to use rental technology. -Gap Inc. has hired Fabiola Torres, former marketing executive for brands like Nike, Apple and PepsiCo, as its chief marketing officer. new global CMO. -Dao-Yi Chow has been announced as the new creative director of New Era, the hat brand. Chow is the co-founder of Public School and has worked for many other fashion brands, including DKNY and Brady. Glossys inner cover 1 year after its debut on Roblox, Pacsun invests in advertising on the platform Tommy Hilfiger-style Stray Kids dominated Met Gala social media buzz Scott Lux Minds: Ultimately, the product and the customer must be the heroes Other news to know Lévis ends the trial against Brunello Cucinelli Prada is open to mergers and acquisitions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/fashion-briefing-how-can-brands-stand-out-in-the-increasingly-crowded-activewear-category/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos