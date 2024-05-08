Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology as Israel moves into Rafah





New York police, in full riot gear, arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York on Tuesday evening. Protesters place a banner on the sidewalk in front of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. As the death toll in the Gaza war rises and the humanitarian crisis deepens, protesters at universities across the country are calling on schools to cut financial ties with Israel and divest from companies that, according to them, promote conflict. (AP Photo/Karen Matthews)(AP) According to CBS News, hundreds of protesters gathered in Union Square, demanding a ceasefire as Israel entered the southern Gaza town of Rafah. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Sounding the alarm that northern Gaza is already facing the worst case of widespread famine, UN officials have criticized Israeli forces' capture of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the south from Gaza (by Aljazeera). On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: The closure of Rafah and Kerem Shalom [Karem Abu Salem] at border crossings is particularly detrimental to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be reopened immediately. » What happened at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York? Despite the initial peaceful march, police closely monitored the protest, ultimately arresting many people. The exact number of arrests has not been revealed at the time of writing. Read also | What is FLiRT, the new COVID-19 variant threatening the United States? After gathering at Union Square, the anti-Israel march headed toward the Chelsea Institute and gathered around pro-Palestinian encampments. CBS correspondent Dan Rice reported that authorities eventually dismantled the camp. Protest organizer Layan Fuleihan spoke about the rise of pro-Palestinian protests in New York: It's all part of the political pressure on the system. They further explained: “The last few months have shown that in reality, when we organize and come together, we have much more power than we think. Meanwhile, the FIT arrests made headlines on the same day that New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the desecration of a World War I statue on the Upper East Side. He also announced he would spend $5,000 of his own money to obtain information on those who targeted the memorial. CBS News further reported that the statue on the corner of 67th Street and Fifth Avenue was stained with spray paint as vandals wrote words like Gaza, “Free Palestine” and Let Gaza Live. According to American media, police suspect this decision to have been an attempt to disrupt the Met Gala.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/propalestine-protesters-arrested-at-nycs-fashion-institute-of-technology-as-israel-moves-into-rafah-101715158289578.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos