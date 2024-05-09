Kendall Jenner Is Truly the First Person to Wear Her 2024 Met Gala Dress: Source





At Kendall Jenner's 10th Met Gala on May 6, she pulled out all the stops, wearing an archival Alexander McQueen for Givenchy look from 1999. The figure-hugging dress featured a sculptural neckline and shoulders as well as a cutout waist and bum that fit the model “like a glove.” It was a good thing, because she wasn't allowed to adapt it at all. That's because this vintage piece came straight from the archives for this evening only and has never been worn before. Jenner revealed on the red carpet that she was the first “human” to wear the dress which had only been worn on a model before Monday. Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. However, after the 28-year-old made the statement, the internet resurfaced photos of Winona Ryder wearing what appears to be the same dress in 1999 for a photo shoot in a magazine. Comments on the issue were mixed. Some thought it was a different dress, as the women had different body shapes and could not wear the same size, while others disputed this, believing it was a dress. haute couture that probably would not have been made in multiples. Others thought Jenner may have been misinformed about the history of her dress, while a few thought Ryder may have worn a slightly different version of Jenner's McQueen dress for Givenchy. An industry source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ryder was in fact wearing a different dress. Ryder wore a replica of McQueen's original dress for Givenchy (Jenner being THE original). Jenner's declaration on the carpet that she was the first human to wear this dress was true: the fashion house pulled it from the archives for her to wear on May 6, and it had never been worn before . Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

I made a dream list of people I would ideally want to go with and I would die to wear something by Alexander McQueen,” Jenner said. Vogue on the carpet during the event. He's been sleeping for 25 years. She's literally a sleeping beauty. It's such a special moment. I feel extremely honored that they allow me to wear it.” This year's theme was Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakens, in which Jenner said her dress was tied tightly because it had been hidden for so long while waiting for her. This is the beauty we slept on,” Jenner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/kendall-jenners-2024-met-gala-dress-not-worn-by-winona-ryder-source-8645529 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos