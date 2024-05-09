High Fashion and High Tea Party in Corolla raises funds for local organizations – The Coastland Times

Fashion
High Fashion and High Tea Party in Corolla raises funds for local organizations
High Fashion and High Tea Party in Corolla raises funds for local organizations
Published at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday May 8, 2024
A crowd gathered at the Currituck Club for the 9th Annual evening of haute couture and tea on Tuesday afternoon April 30, raising money for charity and having a lovely time doing it.
The event was sponsored by the Corolla Chapter of Extension and Community Associations, under the auspices of the NC State Extension program. The 36-member volunteer chapter raises a significant amount of money each year to help fund programs such as the county-sponsored Operation Santa, Food for Seniors programs, 4-H summer camps, Operation Backpack, Lower Currituck County Food Bank, The Boys and Girls. Homes of North Carolina, Corolla Chapels International Student Support, Good Neighbor Fund, Corolla Fire & Rescue, Carova Beach Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Waters Edge Village School in Corolla.
There's a lot of poverty, said volunteer chapter president Marge Searing, who has helped run the event for the past seven years. It's a great reward.
The fashion show and tea party is the group's main fundraiser of the year. Searing said the Corolla chapter also funds one to two months of the lunch program which provides meals to children in need on weekends.
You feel really good, Searing added. Plus, it’s so much fun!
It was really fun.
About a hundred women and a few brave men were present at the party, dressed in spring outfits. Beautifully set tables were set outside under an umbrella that let in the cool afternoon breeze.
After taking time to browse the silent auction items or purchase a drink from the full bar, guests made their way to the tables, where a small gift awaited them on each plate. Pretty floral centerpieces, made by Donna Keel, were arranged in a teapot on each table.
The organization has very little overhead, Searing said in his welcome speech. 90 to 95% of the funds go directly to the needs of the community. So you can feel good about the money you spend, and I hope you spend a lot!
After the winners of the draw were announced, the snack was served on three-tiered trays.
Your mission is to finish these food towers! Searing announced with mock seriousness. The tea included several types of tea sandwiches, warm scones, fresh fruit, cookies and a variety of flavors of macaroons and sweet treats. And, for the first time, Searing said, tea actually included tea! Unique porcelain teacups were presented with a range of tea bags to choose from.
The fashion show began after tea, with Design Coordinator Raine Lins presiding. Lins wrote a charming description of each outfit. Five women of different ages and body shapes modeled two outfits, one casual and one beach formal, complete with shoes, hats, jewelry and handbags.
Models this year were Amber Segessenman, Cindy Stinson, Dee Stegall, Sage Sundin and Wendy Kelly. All models were supplied by Mustang Sallys. Makeup and hair services were provided by Eden Day Spa.
New this year, the parade included men's fashion. John Brady and Phil Sundin may have had too much fun modeling gear from the Currituck Club Pro Shop.
They must look good when they play golf, joked participant Tammy Koontz.
The afternoon ended with the announcement of the winners of the silent draw and a warm thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors who contributed to the success of the event.
The primary sponsors of the event were the Currituck Club and the Peggy Ward Estate, and the presenting sponsors were Brindley Beach Vacations and Sales, TowneBank, The Cottage Shop and Kellogg Supply Company. Additionally, more than 75 businesses and individuals made donations to stock the abundant silent auction, which included gift items, artwork, personal services, tours and overnight stays.
They are more than generous, said Jess Lombardi, corporate sponsorship coordinator.
Thanks to the continued generosity of businesses and individuals, the Corolla Chapter of the Extension and Community Association can help give back to the community it loves so much.
