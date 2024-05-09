Meri's Best Post-Weight Loss Fashion Wins (And Robyn's Worst Fashion Fail)

Summary Meri Brown is winning the fashion game after leaving Kody Brown.

Robyn Brown's fashion choices tend to appear dated. She should try some really modern outfits.

Meri's radiant beauty shines through in her recent fashion choices, showcasing her strength and evolution.









Sister Wives star Meri Brown's spiritual union with Kody Brown failed, but she wins the fashion war, especially when compared to her nemesis, Robyn Brown. For years, the two women were friends with each other, but something always stood between them… an increasingly grumpy patriarch who ultimately only loved Robyn. Now that Meri is free, she is slimmer and more glamorous. In fact, she looks years younger after cutting ties with a man who never treated her well.

Sister Wives season 18 showed Kody fighting his future exes, Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. He couldn't hide his love for Robyn and his devotion to her created so much tension. A trio of unloved wives were subject to some emotional wear and tear – they seemed exhausted and didn't seem to prioritize diet and exercise. Kody was draining the energy from these women, all of whom were doing their best to try to make things work with him.





Now that they're free, they're showing off their style: Meri has gone to Hollywood, thanks to fabulous fashion, hair and makeup.

Robyn Brown wore a bedazzled baseball cap

There was a lot going on with Robyn Brown's outfit





Robyn usually goes for an old-fashioned style with strong grandma vibes – the queen and Kody's true love loves busy patterns and synthetic fabrics, and doesn't do very glamorous makeup. However, when it deviates from the norm, things get even worse. In the message above, Robyn shows off a questionable baseball cap encrusted with fake gems. The bedazzled effect definitely dominates her delicate facial features and coloring. Robyn doesn't need bling on a hat – this design doesn't really look like her style.

Kody's queen should ditch this ersatz crown.

What would suit Robyn? She is petite with dark hair and fair skin, so a cute red dress would be fabulous. Its “Snow White” coloring is perfect for bright colors with lots of graphic punch – examples include scarlet, winter white and basic black. A fitted dress in one of these colors would look stunning. Robyn should also try a bolder lip color – a subtle ruby ​​or magenta shade or gloss would be very flattering and highlight the beauty of her pale complexion.





Robyn doesn't need a lot of makeup, but a little more color on her lips would be great. There may be religious reasons why she keeps her makeup subtle. However, she wears makeup. Using a pigmented lipstick with lots of color “payoff” would brighten up her face in an instant. Right now, she seems to be focusing on her eye makeup.

Robyn Brown has a cool complexion. Women with similar coloring should wear cool colors, including icy blue, ballet pink, true red, charcoal gray and dark plum.

“Pink Lady!”: Meri from Sister Wives dazzles in flattering pink top

Meri Brown, pretty in pink from Sister Wives





mine is a vision in pink – in the Instagram post above, she was glowing a warm pastel pink. The top was quite simple: it was the color that was special. It was the perfect pink for MeriIt’s the coloring. Her medium skin tone has yellow undertones and the warm pink shade blends beautifully with her skin tone. Meri looked so radiant in this photo that the photo went viral. This is one of Meri's best photos.

Meri let Kody in 2023 Meri Brown is currently 53 years





The photo was taken on Thanksgiving and Meri posed with an adorable baby boy. It was a happy time in his life. This was before Garrison Brown died. Check out some emotional moments featuring Garrison in the clip above. Soon, Meri's pretty eyes would fill with tears. He misses Garrison so much. Meri pays tribute to Garrison on her Instagram and her words and photos are so poignant.

Robyn Brown should burn her modest printed blouses

Robyn Brown needs a makeover

Robyn's current penchant for printed blouses is a fashion faux pas. Of course, the Sister Wives The star should wear whatever she wants, but she might look better in simpler clothes. The patterns are a bit distracting. Robyn is a petite woman and sometimes these matronly tops make her look taller than she actually is.





Of all the brown women (well, Christine changed her name, so her last name is now Woolley), Robyn seems to be the most willing to truly embrace modesty. She doesn't show much skin. It's rare to see Robyn's bare legs.

While the exes have been showing off body-conscious outfits lately, Robyn is sticking to what's tried and true.

Meri Brown looked stunning in a fancy red outfit

Meri Brown has really upped her style game

There are so many things that make Meri beautiful, including stunning blue eyes and smooth, tanned skin. Both were on display in the Instagram post above. In this photo, Meri I was hanging out with a friend. Both looked so fresh and rested. They were holding cups with this message printed on them:





permission to offend

Meri didn't dress much when she was with Kody – she preferred casual clothes, sometimes a little drab, like hoodies in drab tones. Now, she's coming out of her shell with chicer ensembles that show off her optimistic and courageous spirit. She's almost ready to launch her Worthy Up platform – she's taking a risk, hopefully, for a big reward.

This is a woman who deserves good luck. She went through difficult times. Meri is playing the odds and hopes to make her new business a big success. Worthy Up is a place where Meri will share her self-love journey. She spent years discovering who she is and learning to love herself. Since it is a collaborative space, anyone can visit it to learn more about building self-esteem. Its platform was launched on May 6. When it comes to fashion, Meri can always rely on red: she looks fabulous in this rich and vibrant shade.





Meri Brown looks so alive with cute stripes

Meri Brown's Chic Black and White Shirt Is a Total Classic

Robyn doesn't really like modern style, even if it's pretty classic. However, Meri channeled a preppy J. Crew vibe while wearing a fun shirt with bold black and white stripes. In the Instagram post above, she flaunted a cute smartwatch that added to the cool, current vibe.

Meri has really found her style right now. She has a very flattering haircut. Her skin is seemingly flawless. Yes, Meri uses filters sometimes, but her complexion looks fantastic with or without filters. Plus, her makeup is very beautiful. Meri tends to use cosmetic products to highlight the beauty of her eyes. They're a piercing blue, and the eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara she uses (she also cleans up her eyebrows) draw attention to her very beautiful baby blues.





Bronze makeup is perfect for blue eyes, while plum brings out the beauty of green eyes. Blue is a great choice for brown eyes. Mahogany and rose gold are ideal shades for hazel eyes.

This outfit succeeds because it is simple. Stripes are the center of attention, but Meri is wearing this top – he's not wearing her. She looks casual, comfortable and ready for anything. Meri said she sometimes likes to put on a baseball cap and get things done. She doesn't always want fussy fashion, and many women can probably relate to that. Plus, women look really cute when they're dressed casually.

The Real Housewives guys overdo it with fashion: too many designer logos, too much makeup, sky-high heels…it's just over the top.



In casual outfits, Meri looks so relaxed. She's often photographed wearing hoodies, so she clearly likes to wear basic clothes that she can move around in. Meri works hard – she needs practical clothes. Although it's fun when she dresses up, her tops are usually simple cotton styles. She doesn't like very fussy and elaborate outfits unless it's a special occasion.

Meri Brown becomes a reality TV fashion icon

Robyn Brown isn't revered for her fashion sense

Robyn and Meri are different, so it's no surprise that their images are different too. Meri is about to branch out — in fact, the reality TV star is showing remarkable courage lately. She digs and builds the life of her dreams. Conversely, Robyn is living the same life she's always lived, minus three other sister-wives. Since Robyn had Kody so much to herself before Meri, Janelle, and Christine left, her life hasn't really changed much. It seemed that way to others.





Meri is a pioneer. THE Sister Wives The star who often seemed meek and shy has evolved. She is stronger after difficult experiences that shaped her mindset and sharpened her ambitions. Meri wants a good life that includes business success, and she's doing everything she can to make that goal a reality. She can do it. While Meri reaches for the stars, she dresses like a leading lady.

Sources: Robyn Brown/Instagram, Meri Brun/Instagram, Robyn Brown/Instagram, Meri Brun/Instagram