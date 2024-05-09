Doja Cat's Met Gala towel dress recreated by Ikea in a playful ad: “Brilliant”





Doja Cat's Met Gala couture gets some extra “attention” from an unlikely fan: Ikea. The Grammy winner was photographed leaving the Mark Hotel in New York on Monday evening, carrying two bath towels, one as a robe and the other balanced on her head, before ascending the iconic staircase of the Met. The pre-gala outfit raised eyebrows among critics at home watching from their couches, some comparing his Vetements look to an Ikea towelinspiring the Swedish homewares giant to reinvent the Doja Cat set with its own products, likely much less expensive than cotton tailoring. Doja Cat sparked online debate over her unorthodox towel ensemble as she was photographed en route to the 2024 Met Gala. Getty Images for The Mark Hotel “Have you MEET the latest addition to our range. Introducing the DJA Towel Dress,” wrote Ikea UK on Instagram alongside the carousel of images showing a model parading through an Ikea store dressed as the “Demons” singer. In one photo, the tattooed Ikea model posed outside a store pushing a designer cart wearing stiletto heels and a crisp white bath towel. Attached was a comically sized care label, similar to the “DRESS” label seen on Doja's chic shower dress, which reads “DJA” next to a cat icon. On TikTok, the UK arm of Ikea posted a humorous video of the model wandering through an Ikea window, browsing the bath section and devouring the store's popular meatballs. Ikea's cheeky post-Met marketing mocked Doja Cat's pre-gala look. Instagram/@ikeauk The Ikea model paraded around the colossal store wearing nothing but a towel and stilettos. Instagram/@ikeauk The so-called towel “dress” even had an oversized care label reading “ADI.” Instagram/@ikeauk “POV: You have the Met Gala at 5 p.m. and a meatball dinner at 6 p.m.,” the brand wrote on the clipwhich has garnered more than 19,000 views. Instagram users were quick to praise the conglomerate's clever joke online, calling it “brilliant” and “genius.” “Give the marketing team a raise,” one person clapped back. “The marketing team is working FAST,” another stunned viewer commented. “I bet it’s a lot cheaper too,” one user wrote. (The FREDRIKSJN towel is only $14.99 on the Ikea website. The Crown Affair Towel, which the star wore, costs $50 at Sephora.) “IKEA is channeling her inner @dojacat,” someone else joked. In the days leading up to the Met Gala, the Grammy winner opened up about working with Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia. WWD via Getty Images Doja Cat opted for a plain white t-shirt, albeit drenched in hair gel, for the Met Gala. REUTERS After speculation about what his Met Gala look would be like and days of teasers about his collaboration with Vetements, the “Paint the Town Red” rapper arrived in an oversized white T-shirt wet with hair gel. While some critics bristled at her near-nude display on the star-studded carpet, she said Emma Chamberlain, co-host of the Vogue livestream that she wore a white t-shirt because “cotton is the most used flower”, hence a “poetic choice” for the dress code of the “Jardin du Temps” evening. The wardrobe staple, she added, is “classic” and “timeless.”

