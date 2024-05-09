Kim Kardashian says breathing in controversial Met Gala dress is an art form





Kim Kardashian made headlines at this year's Met Gala, mainly because of her outfit. The 43-year-old stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a silver John Galliano corset-style dress — a look that tied in with the Costume Institute's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit. The much-talked-about outfit was a floor-length silver number with a shawl-like wrap covering a strapless corseted bodysuit, which flowed into an extremely cinched metallic waist section. The rest of the bodysuit was then covered with a silver skirt with flowers and leaves and a small train. Kardashian received a lot of criticism online for how cinched the waist of her outfit was, with some calling it “unhealthy.” “Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with a rolled up waist. But it looks painful, she can barely move,” wrote one X user. A second commented: “What is wrong with these celebs?! Why!? Did she break her ribs?!” While a third added: “She looks like she's in pain.” Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress certainly made headlines. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue) While a fourth simply wrote: “Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian's cinched waist causes confusion == she doesn't look uncomfortable or have trouble breathing?? so what's the problem ??? A behind the scenes video as Vogue revealed more about the controversial dress, including some interesting new details we didn't see on the red carpet. The video begins with the SKIMS founder breathing through her mouth while being sucked into the corset. It's an art form, but I got it, Kardashian says as her team laces her up. Despite having difficulty breathing, the reality star later admitted she loved the corset because it made her breasts and waist “so beautiful”. “I will feel so captured that I can’t even tell you how captured I feel,” she adds. So, can the choice of outfit hurt? Well, in an article about the consequences of corsetry, the Charleston Museum explainalthough it is “not usually fatal, wearing a tightly laced corset can be very harmful to the wearer.” He continues: “They can reduce lung capacity, cause shortness of breath and fainting, produce skin irritations, compress ribs, weaken back and chest muscles and are even known to cause organ deformities. “A tight corset can also exacerbate lung conditions such as pneumonia, dangerously restrict digestion, cause constipation and can also worsen any existing problems in a woman's reproductive system.” It should be noted that this only concerns extreme cases of wearing the underwear for extended periods of time. Topics: Fashion, Health, Kim Kardashian, Met Gala, Celebrity

