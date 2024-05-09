Wake Forest University





ATLANTE- The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams are set to begin the postseason at the 2024 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons will have 22 athletes competing this weekend. The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams are set to begin the postseason at the 2024 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons will have 22 athletes competing this weekend. Action starts at 10:00 on Thursday, 11:30 on Friday and 14:00 on Saturday at Griffin Track, live results can be viewed here. The 2024 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be streamed on ACCNX at 12:45 p.m. And 6:00 p.m. THURSDAY. Scheduled event

Thursday May 9 Current events 6:00 p.m. – men's 400mH (preliminaries) 6:20 p.m. – 400 mH women (preliminaries) 6:40 p.m. – men's 200m (preliminaries) 7:00 p.m. – women's 200m (preliminaries) 7:20 p.m. – men's 1500m (preliminaries) 7:45 p.m. – women's 1500m (preliminaries) 8:10 p.m. – men's 10,000m (final) 8:50 p.m. – women’s 10,000m (final)

Events on the ground 10:00 a.m. – Women’s hammer 1:00 p.m. – Men’s hammer 4:00 p.m. – Women’s javelin 6:00 p.m. – Men’s pole vault 6:30 p.m. – Men’s javelin

Combined events 12:00 p.m. – Decathlon (100m, LJ, SP, HJ 400m) 1:00 p.m. – Heptathlon (100mH, HJ, SP, 200m)

Friday May 10 Current events 6:00 p.m. – 110mH men (preliminaries) 6:25 p.m. – 100mH women (preliminaries) 6:40 p.m. – men's 400m (preliminaries) 6:55 p.m. – women’s 400m (preliminaries) 7:15 p.m. – men's 100m (preliminaries) 7:30 p.m. – women's 100m (preliminaries) 7:45 p.m. – men’s 800m (preliminaries) 8:00 p.m. – women's 800m (preliminaries) 8:25 p.m. – Men's 3,000 m Steeple (Final) 8:45 p.m. – 3,000 m women's steeplechase (Final

Events on the ground 3:00 p.m. – Women’s shot put 3:30 p.m. – Men’s long jump 6:00 p.m. – Men’s shot put 6:00 p.m. – Women’s pole vault 6:30 p.m. – Women’s long jump

Combined events 11:30 a.m. – Decathlon (110mH, Discus, PV, Javelin, 1500m) 12:30 p.m. – Heptathlon (LJ, Javelin, 800m)

Saturday May 11 Current events 5:00 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m relay (final) 5:10 p.m. – Women’s 4×100 relay (final) 5:20 p.m. – men’s 1,500m (final) 5:30 p.m. – women’s 1,500m (final) 5:40 p.m. – 110mH Men (Final) 5:50 p.m. – 100mH Women (Final) 6:00 p.m. – men's 400m (final) 6:10 p.m. – women’s 400m (final) 6:20 p.m. – men's 100m (final) 6:30 p.m. – Women's 100 m (Final) 6:40 p.m. – men’s 800 m (final) 6:50 p.m. – women’s 400m (final) 7:00 p.m. – men's 400mH (final) 7:10 p.m. – 400mH Women (Final) 7:20 p.m. – men’s 200m (final) 7:30 p.m. – women’s 200m (final) 7:40 p.m. – men’s 5,000m (final) 8:05 p.m. – women’s 5,000m (final) 8:30 p.m. – Men’s 4×400 relay (final) 8:40 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m relay (final)

Events on the ground 2:00 p.m. – Men’s high jump 2:00 p.m. – Women’s discus 2:30 p.m. – Men’s triple jump 5:00 p.m. – Women’s high jump 5:00 p.m. – Men’s discus 5:30 p.m. – Women’s triple jump

Deacons in competition Rewrite the record books

During the 2024 outdoor campaign, four Demon Deacs set new program records with 10 other Deacs achieving top 10 marks in the program. Leia Brauangel broke her own school record in the women's discus throw twice during the season with a throw of 57.85m at the Stanford Invitational and a throw of 58.44m at the Vertklasse Meet. At the Beach Invitational, Robbie Grace set the new Wake Forest record in the women's long jump with a jump of 6.38 m. With the program's best jump during the indoor season, Grace now holds the outdoor and indoor record in the women's long jump. At the second annual Wake Forest Invitational Megan Cook And Rynard Swanepoel broke program records in their respective events in front of an energetic crowd. In the women's hammer, Cook won first place and set the new Wake Forest record with a throw of 60.21m. Additionally, Swanepoel set the new men's 800m record with a time of 1:45.84. Top 10 Wake Forest Outdoor Track & Field Ratings 2024

800m men 1,500m men 5,000m men 1,500m women 5,000m women 10,000m women Women's high jump Women's Shot Put Discus for women Hammer for women Following

The 2024 NCAA East Region First Round will be hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Follow the Demonic Deacons

Social: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | #GoDeacs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2024/5/8/wake-forest-primed-for-2024-acc-outdoor-track-and-field-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos