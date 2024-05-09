



It seems that after the Met Gala, Sydney Sweeney isn't suffering from fashion fatigue. The Emmy Nominee Euphoria The star is back to her street style (and usual blonde), as evidenced by her latest sighting in New York.

While out in Gramercy, Sweeney was seen wearing a layered Rokhan look, a surprisingly deconstructed and utilitarian cut for the actor, who usually opts for bombshell dresses, athleisure or subtle grunge. As is often the case with many Rokh designs, the dynamic dress was a work of juxtaposition that united ruffles with more proletarian features. Gotham//Getty Images On top, the strapless dress included a layer of canvas-like fabric in a deep taupe. At first glance, you might think the garment was inside out, as the top hem was folded outward and visible threads were hanging from the seams. However, this was simply a smart design choice, as there were two pockets and a row of buttons on the front that indicated it was being worn correctly. Along the waist, the taupe fabric split down the center to reveal a flowing white skirt underneath, which featured subtle stripes cutting horizontally and a scalloped edge along the bottom, adding an organic shape to the otherwise geometric silhouette. Gotham//Getty Images While the threads visible from the top were already a nod to the color of the skirt, the Sweeneys stylist, Molly Dickson, completed the fit by adding a white Aupen shoulder bag and a pair of pointed peep-toe pumps, also in a pearly white, giving the construction look a flirty touch. Finally, Sweeney accessorized with delicate drop earrings and a pair of metal-framed cat-eye sunglasses. Jeff Kravitz//Getty Images It's been a style-packed week for Sweeney, who just hit the carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night. For this event, the Immaculate The actress wore a custom powder blue Miu Miu dress that made her look like a princess, thanks to thick layers of tulle. In a nod to Garden of Time's dress code, the fabric was covered in branch-like threads, while also featuring flower-shaped appliqués. To complete the look, Sweeney wore sparkly De Beers jewelry and a pair of black leather opera gloves, matching the jet black bob (a wig) that the California native debuted that evening. After the Met Gala concluded, Sweeney was spotted in a chocolate brown suede ensemble, also by Miu Miu. She also still wore her black suit. The ensemble included a suede bandana-style top and a matching pencil skirt with a huge black belt. Sweeney completed the look with a pair of inky pumps with diamonds decorating the heels. The black square may be gone, but for Sweeney's style streak, there's no end in sight. THE HAPA BLONDE//Getty Images Related Stories Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big thing gay romance novel.

