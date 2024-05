Everett's Bikini Barista Dress Code Ordinance Now in Effect

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin signed a new ordinance in mid-April to regulate bikini baristas' attire, which required compliance within 15 days. However, the reaction from some coffee stall workers was far from serious, causing concern among stall owners. Jovanna Edge, owner of a bikini barista stand who has been fighting the dress code battle for more than seven years, reports seeing baristas mock the dress code by attracting customers with inappropriate outfits – or lack thereof . The push for more media coverage came following the city council's unanimous approval on April 17, after a lengthy legal battle involving Edge and the city. Despite the new dress code being in place, worrying images have surfaced, with some baristas barely clad, using slogans like “one of the last chances to see me with nothing under my skirt” and “no panties for this schoolgirl ” and “she breaks her dress”. code just for you.” “The girls are not sex workers. And we are not licensed to be an adult entertainment establishment,” Edge said. “They have to do something.” Edge expressed his frustration and called on city officials to enforce the new rules and address displays that go beyond the appropriate dress code for coffee stands. The problem has gotten worse as the city's market for bikini baristas has become more competitive, growing from three stalls to around 28. “I think it's appropriate to say that some bikini baristas are sex workers etc. But that's not the point of bikini coffee,” one barista commented. “I will say over the last year it's become a lot more crotchless…a lot more competition, more nude.” Two weeks ago, Edge received an email from the city attorney stating that a flyer was being finalized and would soon be distributed to booths with guidelines on the ordinance. To date, baristas say they have not received any guidance. The City of Everett says the ordinance is now in effect and a flyer is being prepared to communicate the new policy to businesses. Their goal is to protect the interests of the community and prevent exploitation. So far, local police have not reported any complaints regarding the new dress code violations. This is a developing story; check back for updates. MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE Fight breaks out at UW pro-Palestinian protest Kent man attacked and shot dead by group of teenagers: police Thieves snatch $10,000 worth of designer puppies from Puyallup Puppyland King County Sheriff's Office drug case nets $2 million in narcotics Viral altercation caught on camera at West Seattle McDonald's To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle Newsletter.

