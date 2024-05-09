Blue Devils open playoff at ACC Outdoor Championships





DURHAM With the regular season now in the books, Duke athletics is focusing on postseason competition starting with the ACC Outdoor Championships this weekend. The three-day conference, hosted by Georgia Tech, will take place May 9-11 at George C. Griffin Track in Atlanta, Georgia. The Duke women enter the weekend looking to capture their second straight ACC Outdoor crown and third title in the last four seasons, after clinching the 2023 title in historic, record-breaking fashion. On the men's side, the Blue Devils aim to improve on their ninth place finish from a season ago. Thursday's lineup opens with the women's hammer throw at 10 a.m., while action on the track is set to begin at 6 p.m., in the men's 400m hurdles preliminaries. The multis kick off the afternoon with the first half of the men's decathlon (12:00 p.m.) and women's heptathlon (1:00 p.m.) events. Friday's busy program opens with the final multis events while the field events begin at 3 p.m., in the women's shot put. The women's 3000m steeplechase will close the evening at 8:45 p.m. The men's high jump (2:00 p.m.) opens the final day of competition with the women's 4x400m relay (8:40 p.m.) closing out the competition weekend. An awards ceremony is expected to follow immediately afterwards. ACC Network Extra will provide live coverage of the three-day meet with live results available via FlashResults throughout the weekend. MEET THE NEWS WHAT THERE IS TO KNOW After totaling an ACC record 145.5 points en route to winning the 2023 ACC Outdoor title, the Duke women are seeking their second straight ACC Outdoor crown and third title in the last four seasons. The Blue Devils won the program's first conference championship in 2021 and finished second in 2022.

Duke put together an outstanding regular season in which the men's and women's teams combined to set six school records and 26 top-five marks for the program.

The Blue Devils will be represented by 58 athletes at the ACC Outdoor Championships this weekend, including 12 All-ACC honorees from a season ago in Beau-Allen , Halle Bieber , Emily Cole , Abby Geiser , Julia Jackson , Megan McGinnis , Ezra Mellinger , Moorea Mitchell , Brianna Smith , Lauren Tolbert , Charlotte Tomkinson And Kirstin West .

, , , , , , , , , , And . The full list of Duke entries can be found here. 2023 ACC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS REVIEW The Duke women's track and field team captured its second ACC Outdoor championship and first outright title in the last three seasons as the Blue Devils completed a dominant and historic performance at the Paul Derr Athletic Center.

Duke opened the conference with a strong performance as the Blue Devils earned three medals and eight All-ACC honors, headlined by a victory in the men's pole vault by Hrbek.

The Blue Devils carried their momentum into day two with four more medals, one silver and three bronze, six All-ACC honors and 10 individuals advancing to their respective finals.

The Blue Devils won the ACC title as the team scored 145.5 points, 61 points more than second-place Virginia Tech. The 145.5 points scored by Duke marked the highest point total since the ACC expanded to 15 teams in 2014, breaking the previous record of 134 set by Florida State in 2019. On the men's side, Duke finished with 51 points to place ninth.

In total, Duke has crowned two ACC champions Tyler Hrbek (pole vault) and McGinnis (400m), produced 21 medals and earned 35 All-ACC honors over the weekend.

(pole vault) and McGinnis (400m), produced 21 medals and earned 35 All-ACC honors over the weekend. 2023 ACC Outdoor Championships, Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track and field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC.” Duke's centenary

In 2024, Duke celebrates its centennial, marking 100 years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride, strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. To learn more, please visit100.duke.edu. #Good week

