Ikea Creates Hilarious Ad Inspired by Doja Cats Met Gala Dress





Ikea weighed in on this year's Met Gala outfits. On Monday, May 6, Grammy winner Doja Cat attended the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to honor the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The Say So singer was one of many attendees who did their best to adhere to the evening's dress code, called The Garden of Time, after JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Before the red carpet event, Doja Cat left the Mark Hotel in New York with a bath towel wrapped around her body. The white towel, designed by Vetements, featured a label with a serial number and the word "dress" written on it. She also wore a matching white towel wrapped around her head, accessorized with platform shoes and makeup that made it look like she had mascara running down her face. Just days after Doja Cat stepped out with a towel at the Met Gala, Ikea made an ad based on the Demons singers' outfits. Swedish furniture brands display on their UK Instagram page featured a woman wearing a white bath towel wrapped around her body with a similar towel on her head. However, this time the label on the napkin read Doja, to show Ikea's play on the singer's outfit. The brand even had the model walk down a flight of stairs as if she were on the steps of the Met Museum, with another photo of her eating in the store's food hall. Have you MEET the latest addition to our range, Ikea joked in its caption. Introducing the DJA Towel dress. In the comments, many people praised Ikea for the Met Gala-themed ad and joked about how quickly the brand's marketing team was able to come up with the idea. Give the marketing team a raise, one commenter wrote. Another person agreed, writing: The marketing team works FAST. It's awesome ! » added a third user. Tbh, I thought of the Ikea towel as soon as I saw the outfit at the MET. The brand also released another fun ad for its Doja towel on TikTok with on-screen text that read: POV: You have the Met Gala at 5 p.m. and a meatball dinner at 6 p.m. After arriving at the Met Gala on Monday night, Doja Cat donned a second outfit to hit the red carpet: a white T-shirt dress, also from Vetements, that was made to look wet and clinging to her body. In an interview with the Associated Pressthe singer explained how she thought the dress fit into the overall theme of the Met Gala, noting that cotton was her flower of choice in The Garden of Time's dress code. I felt like it was timeless to choose a white T-shirt, and I feel like a wet T-shirt is very sexy. And so I opted for that," she told the outlet. Talk to Entertainment tonight On the red carpet, the rapper explained that she knew a lot of people would choose a flower-themed outfit for the Met Gala, so she made the decision to choose the most used flower. Doja Cat said she saw her fashion choice as very poetic and knew it wouldn't blend in too much. The singer even revealed exactly how she went about achieving her wet t-shirt look – using hair gel. When asked how far she's willing to go to create a memorable outfit, Doja Cat aptly replied: I'm performing, it's a show tonight.

