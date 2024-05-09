Hope Blooms Brunch and Fashion Show to Benefit Project Hope for Women and Children





Marshall Health will host Hope Blooms, a fundraiser in support of the Hope for Women and Children Project, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the St. Marys Center for Education, 2853 Fifth Ave. Project Hope is a premier residential treatment center for women with substance use disorders and their children. This inaugural event will feature a family-friendly brunch and fashion show, showcasing the spirit of community and resilience embodied by Project Hope. Guests will also discover the creativity and successes of many businesses favorable to recovery in our region. The stories of the families served by Project Hope, as our name suggests, inspire hope, said Kathleen Maynard, MA, LPC, director of Project Hope for Women and Children. Through Hope Blooms, we aim to celebrate these stories while raising vital funds to support our families on their journey to recovery as they work to rebuild their lives. Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $1,000. Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds from the event are used to support the costs associated with housing, utilities and essential amenities for Project Hope families and ensure they have a safe and supportive space where they can work toward their recovery. Hope Project for Women and Children is owned and operated by Marshall Health, a member of the Marshall Health Network. It can accommodate up to 17 families at a time in individual single-family units. The average length of stay at Project Hope is up to six months. Graduates of the program then have the opportunity to move on to House of Hope, a four-apartment complex designed to help Project Hope clients transition smoothly from residential treatment to permanent employment and housing. Media contact Michele McKnight Marshall Health | Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Recent releases

