Pat March developed an attacking style thanks to specific recruitment

Yahoo Fantasy Baseball provided Pat March with the perfect template for his current recruiting tactics. While playing with his friends in high school, he learned that he had to pick a first baseman early, because there weren't many good players on the board. Sometimes it's not necessary to put together the five best midfielders in a class. Balance is key.

You don't want to end up with really good left fielders, but you only need one or two total, March said.

March's recruiting prowess led to key additions at Vermont and Princeton in the 2010s, and he continued to recruit top talent to Syracuse. He was also instrumental in recruiting through the transfer portal, bringing in Jake Stevens and Sam English (whom he originally recruited from the Tigers) to bolster SU's midfield. And as the Orange's offensive coordinator, March produced the nation's sixth-best offense during the shortened 2020 season and this year.

I'm really happy with where I'm at at Syracuse, March said. I have worked hard to build the team we have today and the team we will have in the future.







March's coaching career began in 2011 at Division III Roanoke College, where he played from 2007 to 2010 as a two-time All-American. After spending a year patrolling the Maroons' ranks, he became an assistant at Dickinson College, another D-III program.

Recruiting at the D-III level required a deep work ethic, said Matt Madalon, coach at Stevens College and currently head coach at Princeton. It required hours of cold calling after high school showcases, with the first 25 calls going nowhere because the players were committed to top Division I programs. The only assurance was that you were looking for the right players, said Madalon.

Madalon, who played at Roanoke from 2003-06, began coaching D-III around the same time as March. Although they never crossed paths with the Maroons, Madalon followed March's playing career, seeing his tenacity as he recorded the sixth-most points (243) in program history.

Madalon and March became fast friends as they each rose through the coaching ranks. They had many conversations about working or running a program together. After Madalon was promoted to head coach of the Tigers in 2017, this became a reality.

Whoever the first head coach was, we were going to hire each other, Madalon said. We trust each other and think about the game the same way.

At Princeton, March introduced a recruit classification process that he created as an assistant at Vermont. The system numbers players based on their positions and abilities. March still uses a similar version today. The left wings would be #3 and the right X players would be #6. Then, players were assigned a second number if they were a two-way (#1) or one-way (#2) player.

The procedure also helped with roster management, ensuring there were the right number of players on the field, Madalon said. During March's freshman year at Princeton, Zach Currier, Austin Sims, Michael Sowers, and Gavin McBride were numbered 3rd through 6th, respectively.

It's an innovative way to look at a limited recruiting list, Madalon said. We weren't able to take 16, 17 guys, you have to be very careful in your recruitment with your positions.

The 2017 Princeton team led the nation in shooting percentage and was second nationally in goals per game, using a 400 set (four players in front of the cages and two behind), reverses and a big-small game. The latter was something March also instituted with the Catamounts.

Having less capacity to recruit the best American players, Vermont favored the recruitment of Canadian players due to its proximity to the border. March has always developed his offensive sets based on the players he has available, and at Vermont that meant instilling a pairs system, which involved aspects of box lacrosse that players like Ian MacKay were familiar with.

The closest March came to playing box lacrosse was working out at a basketball gym growing up just south of Baltimore, Maryland. He learned more about the two-man box game while playing alongside Jon Mason and Matt Quinton in Roanoke. And even more by asking questions of the Canadian players he coached.

I'm not Canadian, March joked. I don’t play box lacrosse at the level a lot of these guys do.

March said the two-man game exploded onto the college scene the moment he started using it at Vermont. It's something he's used throughout his time at Syracuse.

When March arrived at SU in 2020, he said the Orange had three midfielders who drew a slide when entering the field, Jamie Trimboli, Tucker Dordevic and Brendan Curry. The following year, he had Owen Hiltz, then a freshman, at his disposal, who was familiar with the 400 since his high school assistant coach Riley Thompson played under March at Princeton.

Hiltz moved from midfield to attack following Syracuse's season-opening loss to Army. March wanted to start the left-handed duo between Stephen Rehfuss and Hiltz, where Rehfuss facilitated from X. The Orange beat the then-No. 3 Virginia 20-10 the following week with the duo connecting on three scores.

You start talking about these chemistry triangles or pairs and guys start developing that over the course of the season, March said.

Once March realizes that players cultivate chemistry with each other, he tries to build on that as much as possible. Against the Cavaliers this year, March said he ensured English and Finn Thomson had enough space to use their chemistry against short-stick matchups.

That freedom is something March has given his players everywhere he has coached. This allows them to be flexible in the overall 400 and 500 (five players in front and one behind the cage), which has similarities to what March used at Vermont and Princeton.

He wants them to make the decisions and own them, Madalon said. It allows for a lot of creativity while teaching them the game at the same time.

But March isn't the only one responsible for Syracuse's offense. He is also responsible for moving and clearing, which he said he mastered under head coach John Desko from 2020-21.

Syracuse offensive coordinator Pat March (orange hat) draws up a play on a whiteboard during a timeout. is placed here. Courtesy of SU Athletics

When March was out for nearly two games this season following a ejection against Cornell, the clearing unit struggled. SU lost to the Big Red before late turnovers and missed misses allowed North Carolina to close in on the Orange's lead.

March's return to the sideline came at the most opportune time, with Syracuse facing UVA's tough 10-man race. SU passed its test with flying colors, methodically defeating the team to secure a victory in the regular season finale.

Coach March led (clear unit) all week, said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. With him on the sidelines, the players look at him and see him and they feel a lot more calm and ready to go.

Now, all of March's contributions come to fruition with the first NCAA Tournament bid of his SU career. But being an assistant is not his end goal.

At every stage of his career, March has immersed himself in everything about a program. For Vermont, he was responsible for equipment and briefly academics, also arranging travel since there was no director of operations. For Princeton, he put all his energy into recruiting offensive schemes.

He's happy at Syracuse, but it's a goal at some point to take the next step.

“I've tried to put myself in a position where I've done a lot of the things that need to be done in a program to prepare myself one day, hopefully, to be a head coach,” March said.

