Get Suits & Blazers At Up To 70% Off At Myntra Fashion Carnival

Best deals on men's suits and blazers from Myntra

Myntra's Fashion Carnival is here, and it's not just another sale, it's the time to upgrade your wardrobe. With an extensive collection of suits and blazers available with discounts of up to 70%, there's never been a better time to improve your style. From sleek, fitted styles to classic, tailored cuts, the sale has something for everyone. Whether you're dressing up for a formal occasion or adding an elegant touch to your everyday clothing, this event has you covered. So get ready to shop and discover your next favorite outfit.

Best deals on men's suits and blazers from Myntra; Photo credit: Myntra

1. Jack & Jones Men’s Slim Fit Solid Single-Breasted Blazer

Discount: 65% | Price: 2799 | MRP: 7999 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

This slim plain blazer from Jack & Jones brings a touch of elegance to any outfit. It features a notched lapel, long sleeves and a single-breasted placket with double button closure. Made from polyester, it is both stylish and comfortable, ideal for formal or casual events.

Main characteristics:

fitted cut

Notched lapel

Single breasted with double button closure

Polyester fabric for durability and comfort

2. Peter England Men’s Slim Fit Solid Black Single Breasted Blazer

Discount: 30% | Price: 2799 | MRP: 3999 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This plain black slim blazer by Peter England is perfect for the modern man. It offers a clean silhouette with its notched lapel, single-breasted closure and three pockets. The polyester and viscose blend gives it a smooth finish and durability for everyday wear.

Main characteristics:

Form-fitting design

Notched lapel

Single-breasted with full button placket

Polyester and viscose blend for added comfort

3. Two-Piece Single-Breasted Formal Suit with Arrow Checks

Discount: 45% | Price: 6599 | MRP: 11999

For a classic look, try Arrow's single-breasted checkered formal suit. The blazer has a notch lapel, double button closures and multiple pockets for convenience. The matching pants complement the blazer perfectly, creating an elegant ensemble for formal occasions.

Main characteristics:

Checked pattern for timeless style

Single-breasted blazer with double-button closures

Blend of polyester and viscose rayon for comfort and durability

4. INVICTUS Men’s Slim Fit Charcoal Gray Self-Designed Smart Casual Blazer

Discount: 35% | Price: 4548 | MRP: 6998 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This charcoal gray blazer from INVICTUS is a casual and elegant choice. It features a notch lapel, single-breasted design and three front pockets. Made with a blend of polyester, viscose and elastane, it offers flexibility and comfort without compromising style.

Main characteristics:

Slim fit for a contemporary look

Notched lapel

Multiple utility pockets

Polyester blend for comfort and stretch

5. Mast & Harbor Men's Navy Blue and White Regular-Fit Single-Breasted Knitted Pure Cotton Blazer

Discount: 45% | Price: 3849 | MRP.: 6999 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This navy and white blazer from Mast & Harbor combines style and comfort. Made from pure cotton, it features a notch lapel, single-breasted fastening and padded shoulders for a structured look. Its versatile design makes it suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit for comfort

Pure cotton knitted fabric for breathability

Three inserted pockets for greater practicality

6. Van Heusen Men's Checked Cotton Single-Breasted Slim Fit Blazers

Discount: 31% | Price: 4829 | MRP: 6999

This slim-fit check blazer from Van Heusen is perfect for formal events. It features a notched lapel, single-breasted closure and three pockets for added convenience. Made from cotton, this blazer is both breathable and comfortable to wear all day.

Main characteristics:

Form-fitting design

Check pattern for a classic look

Cotton fabric for comfort and breathability

7. Hangup Trend Men's Solid Blue Single Breasted 3 Piece Formal Suit

Discount: 66% | Price: 3399 | MRP.: 9999 | Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5

This solid blue 3-piece evening suit from Hangup Trend is a great choice for special occasions. The single-breasted blazer features a notched lapel, double-button closures and a double-slit back hem. It comes with a matching shirt and pants for a complete party look.

Main characteristics:

Regular fit

Notched lapel blazer with double button closures

Includes matching shirt and pants

8. INVICTUS Men’s Off-White Self-Designed Smart Casual Blazer

Discount: 35% | Price: 4548 | MRP: 6998 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This self-designed slim fit off-white blazer from INVICTUS adds a touch of elegance to your casual outfit. It features a notch lapel, single-breasted placket with button closures and multiple pockets. The blend of poly knits and polyester lining ensures comfort and durability.

Main characteristics:

Slim fit for a modern look

Notched lapel collar

Double-slit back hem

Multiple pockets for convenience

9. Marks & Spencer Single-Breasted Shawl Collar Evening Blazer

Discount: 60% | Price: 3599 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

Step into the festive season with this green and black shawl collar blazer from Marks & Spencer. It features a classic single-breasted design, long sleeves and three welt pockets for a stylish look. The polyester fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for formal events.

Main characteristics:

Shawl collar for a stylish touch

Single-breasted with one-button closure

Double-ventilated back for easy movement

10. Hangup Men Single Breasted Solid Pink Linen Blazers

Discount: 68% | Price: 1919 | MRP:5999

Make a bold statement with this solid pink blazer from Hangup. The linen fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while the notch lapel and button closure provide a classic look. Perfect for casual events or to add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

Main characteristics:

Notch lapel for a refined appearance

Single-breasted with button closure

Linen fabric for breathability

11. VASTRAMAY Men's Gold Color Self-Designed Blazer

Discount: 68% OFF | Price: 1919 | MRP.: 5999 | Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5

This golden blazer designed by VASTRAMAY is a perfect blend of tradition and style. It features a peak lapel, one-button closure and rolled-up three-quarter sleeves. Made from a cotton blend, it suits both ethnic and casual outfits.

Main characteristics:

Pointed lapel collar for a touch of class

Button closure for a secure fit

Rolled up sleeves for a modern touch

12. Louis Philippe Men Blue Self Design Single-Breasted Slim Fit Formal Blazer

Discount: 31% OFF | Price: 4829 | MRP: 6999 | Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5

Add sophistication to your formal outfit with this self-designed blue blazer by Louis Philippe. It features a notch lapel, double button closure and two flap pockets. The slim design creates a clean silhouette, ideal for formal events.

Main characteristics:

Notch lapel for a neat look

Slim fit for contemporary style

Polyester and viscose blend for durability

13. Arrow Men Single-Breasted Knit Formal Blazer

Discount: 50% OFF | Price: 3999 | MRP: 7999 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This slim, single-breasted blazer from Arrow is perfect for a sophisticated formal look. The notched lapel, long sleeves and flap pockets create a classic style. The blend of polyester, rayon and spandex provides comfort and flexibility.

Main characteristics:

Notch lapel for a clean appearance

Single-breasted with button closure

Blend of polyester, rayon and spandex for flexibility

14. Blackberrys Shawl Collar Single-Breasted Formal Blazer

Discount: 40% OFF | Price: 4797 | MRP: 7995

Elevate your formal wardrobe with this fitted formal blazer from Blackberrys. It features a shawl collar, single-breasted fastening and double-button closure. The navy blue color and dual-ventilated back make this a versatile addition to your collection.

Main characteristics:

Shawl collar for a refined look

Slim cut for a fitted silhouette

Double ventilated back for greater comfort

15. Rare Rabbit Men Peyton Single-Breasted Blazer with Notch Lapel Collar and Slim Fit

Discount: 35% OFF | Price: 4549 | MRP: 6999

This solid green blazer from RARE RABBIT is designed for the modern man. With its notch lapel, double button closure and slim fit, it strikes a balance between casual and formal wear. Made from polyester, it is both durable and easy to maintain.

Main characteristics:

Notch lapel for a sophisticated look

Double button closure for added security

Double ventilated back for ease of movement

When you enter the Myntra Fashion Carnival, a world of fashion is opening up where style meets affordability. With a diverse range of stylish suits and blazers at discounts of up to 70%, Myntra's Fashion Carnival is the perfect place to start refreshing your wardrobe. Whether you're looking for a sophisticated blazer for a night out or a classic suit for a special occasion, you'll find it here. Don't miss out on these amazing deals, shop now and take your style to the next level. Shop now on Myntra.