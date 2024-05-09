Fashion
Get Suits & Blazers At Up To 70% Off At Myntra Fashion Carnival
Myntra's Fashion Carnival is here, and it's not just another sale, it's the time to upgrade your wardrobe. With an extensive collection of suits and blazers available with discounts of up to 70%, there's never been a better time to improve your style. From sleek, fitted styles to classic, tailored cuts, the sale has something for everyone. Whether you're dressing up for a formal occasion or adding an elegant touch to your everyday clothing, this event has you covered. So get ready to shop and discover your next favorite outfit.
1. Jack & Jones Men’s Slim Fit Solid Single-Breasted Blazer
Discount: 65% | Price: 2799 | MRP: 7999 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
This slim plain blazer from Jack & Jones brings a touch of elegance to any outfit. It features a notched lapel, long sleeves and a single-breasted placket with double button closure. Made from polyester, it is both stylish and comfortable, ideal for formal or casual events.
Main characteristics:
- fitted cut
- Notched lapel
- Single breasted with double button closure
- Polyester fabric for durability and comfort
2. Peter England Men’s Slim Fit Solid Black Single Breasted Blazer
Discount: 30% | Price: 2799 | MRP: 3999 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5
This plain black slim blazer by Peter England is perfect for the modern man. It offers a clean silhouette with its notched lapel, single-breasted closure and three pockets. The polyester and viscose blend gives it a smooth finish and durability for everyday wear.
Main characteristics:
- Form-fitting design
- Notched lapel
- Single-breasted with full button placket
- Polyester and viscose blend for added comfort
3. Two-Piece Single-Breasted Formal Suit with Arrow Checks
Discount: 45% | Price: 6599 | MRP: 11999
For a classic look, try Arrow's single-breasted checkered formal suit. The blazer has a notch lapel, double button closures and multiple pockets for convenience. The matching pants complement the blazer perfectly, creating an elegant ensemble for formal occasions.
Main characteristics:
- Checked pattern for timeless style
- Single-breasted blazer with double-button closures
- Blend of polyester and viscose rayon for comfort and durability
4. INVICTUS Men’s Slim Fit Charcoal Gray Self-Designed Smart Casual Blazer
Discount: 35% | Price: 4548 | MRP: 6998 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
This charcoal gray blazer from INVICTUS is a casual and elegant choice. It features a notch lapel, single-breasted design and three front pockets. Made with a blend of polyester, viscose and elastane, it offers flexibility and comfort without compromising style.
Main characteristics:
- Slim fit for a contemporary look
- Notched lapel
- Multiple utility pockets
- Polyester blend for comfort and stretch
5. Mast & Harbor Men's Navy Blue and White Regular-Fit Single-Breasted Knitted Pure Cotton Blazer
Discount: 45% | Price: 3849 | MRP.: 6999 | Rating: 4 stars out of 5
This navy and white blazer from Mast & Harbor combines style and comfort. Made from pure cotton, it features a notch lapel, single-breasted fastening and padded shoulders for a structured look. Its versatile design makes it suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit for comfort
- Pure cotton knitted fabric for breathability
- Three inserted pockets for greater practicality
6. Van Heusen Men's Checked Cotton Single-Breasted Slim Fit Blazers
Discount: 31% | Price: 4829 | MRP: 6999
This slim-fit check blazer from Van Heusen is perfect for formal events. It features a notched lapel, single-breasted closure and three pockets for added convenience. Made from cotton, this blazer is both breathable and comfortable to wear all day.
Main characteristics:
- Form-fitting design
- Check pattern for a classic look
- Cotton fabric for comfort and breathability
7. Hangup Trend Men's Solid Blue Single Breasted 3 Piece Formal Suit
Discount: 66% | Price: 3399 | MRP.: 9999 | Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5
This solid blue 3-piece evening suit from Hangup Trend is a great choice for special occasions. The single-breasted blazer features a notched lapel, double-button closures and a double-slit back hem. It comes with a matching shirt and pants for a complete party look.
Main characteristics:
- Regular fit
- Notched lapel blazer with double button closures
- Includes matching shirt and pants
8. INVICTUS Men’s Off-White Self-Designed Smart Casual Blazer
Discount: 35% | Price: 4548 | MRP: 6998 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars
This self-designed slim fit off-white blazer from INVICTUS adds a touch of elegance to your casual outfit. It features a notch lapel, single-breasted placket with button closures and multiple pockets. The blend of poly knits and polyester lining ensures comfort and durability.
Main characteristics:
- Slim fit for a modern look
- Notched lapel collar
- Double-slit back hem
- Multiple pockets for convenience
9. Marks & Spencer Single-Breasted Shawl Collar Evening Blazer
Discount: 60% | Price: 3599 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
Step into the festive season with this green and black shawl collar blazer from Marks & Spencer. It features a classic single-breasted design, long sleeves and three welt pockets for a stylish look. The polyester fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for formal events.
Main characteristics:
- Shawl collar for a stylish touch
- Single-breasted with one-button closure
- Double-ventilated back for easy movement
10. Hangup Men Single Breasted Solid Pink Linen Blazers
Discount: 68% | Price: 1919 | MRP:5999
Make a bold statement with this solid pink blazer from Hangup. The linen fabric keeps you cool and comfortable, while the notch lapel and button closure provide a classic look. Perfect for casual events or to add a pop of color to your wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Notch lapel for a refined appearance
- Single-breasted with button closure
- Linen fabric for breathability
11. VASTRAMAY Men's Gold Color Self-Designed Blazer
Discount: 68% OFF | Price: 1919 | MRP.: 5999 | Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
This golden blazer designed by VASTRAMAY is a perfect blend of tradition and style. It features a peak lapel, one-button closure and rolled-up three-quarter sleeves. Made from a cotton blend, it suits both ethnic and casual outfits.
Main characteristics:
- Pointed lapel collar for a touch of class
- Button closure for a secure fit
- Rolled up sleeves for a modern touch
12. Louis Philippe Men Blue Self Design Single-Breasted Slim Fit Formal Blazer
Discount: 31% OFF | Price: 4829 | MRP: 6999 | Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
Add sophistication to your formal outfit with this self-designed blue blazer by Louis Philippe. It features a notch lapel, double button closure and two flap pockets. The slim design creates a clean silhouette, ideal for formal events.
Main characteristics:
- Notch lapel for a neat look
- Slim fit for contemporary style
- Polyester and viscose blend for durability
13. Arrow Men Single-Breasted Knit Formal Blazer
Discount: 50% OFF | Price: 3999 | MRP: 7999 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
This slim, single-breasted blazer from Arrow is perfect for a sophisticated formal look. The notched lapel, long sleeves and flap pockets create a classic style. The blend of polyester, rayon and spandex provides comfort and flexibility.
Main characteristics:
- Notch lapel for a clean appearance
- Single-breasted with button closure
- Blend of polyester, rayon and spandex for flexibility
14. Blackberrys Shawl Collar Single-Breasted Formal Blazer
Discount: 40% OFF | Price: 4797 | MRP: 7995
Elevate your formal wardrobe with this fitted formal blazer from Blackberrys. It features a shawl collar, single-breasted fastening and double-button closure. The navy blue color and dual-ventilated back make this a versatile addition to your collection.
Main characteristics:
- Shawl collar for a refined look
- Slim cut for a fitted silhouette
- Double ventilated back for greater comfort
15. Rare Rabbit Men Peyton Single-Breasted Blazer with Notch Lapel Collar and Slim Fit
Discount: 35% OFF | Price: 4549 | MRP: 6999
This solid green blazer from RARE RABBIT is designed for the modern man. With its notch lapel, double button closure and slim fit, it strikes a balance between casual and formal wear. Made from polyester, it is both durable and easy to maintain.
Main characteristics:
- Notch lapel for a sophisticated look
- Double button closure for added security
- Double ventilated back for ease of movement
When you enter the Myntra Fashion Carnival, a world of fashion is opening up where style meets affordability. With a diverse range of stylish suits and blazers at discounts of up to 70%, Myntra's Fashion Carnival is the perfect place to start refreshing your wardrobe. Whether you're looking for a sophisticated blazer for a night out or a classic suit for a special occasion, you'll find it here. Don't miss out on these amazing deals, shop now and take your style to the next level. Shop now on Myntra.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/shopping/add-sophistication-to-your-look-get-suits-and-blazers-at-up-to-70-off-on-with-myntra-fashion-carnival-5614571
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Get Suits & Blazers At Up To 70% Off At Myntra Fashion Carnival
- Pickleball League gets $10 million from SETVI, tennis pro Gaurav Natekar
- Neuralink faces problems with first implant placed in human brain
- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary, final stop of his European tour
- Congress slams Narendra Modi for Ambani-Adani jibe
- Iran launches crackdown on women who defy hijab dress code
- Meet our AI friends – The New York Times
- Ducks host 300 fourth graders during the SCORE Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal
- Academic approaches to AI mature as technology evolves
- Wildcat Distilling Co. products. win the International Spirits Competition | News, Sports, Jobs
- First international students to graduate search and rescue course at Fort Leonard Wood | condition
- Nadal's clay game is getting into shape just in time for the French Open. “Things happen.”