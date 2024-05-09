Fashion
Burberry to Unveil Fall 2021 Menswear at London Fashion Week
THE WORLD OF MAN: Breaking with recent tradition, Burberry's Riccardo Tisci will present its latest men's collection as a standalone presentation during London Fashion Weekwhich takes place from February 19 to 23.
Burberry will present its fall 2021 menswear collection on February 22 at 1 p.m. as a digital presentation, without the presence of a live audience.
There was not London Fashion Week men's showcase in January due to COVID-19 restrictions and previous concerns over the UK-EU trade deal after Brexit.
As a result, the British Fashion Council has encouraged male designers to show at the women's showcase in February, which will be a co-ed, digital-only event with no live audience.
Burberry will not be the only men's collection presented this month, with brands such as Dunhill, Edward Crutchley, QassimiTiger of Sweden, Per Gtesson and the unisex label Art School are there.
London Men's Fashion Week is set to resume in June, along with other menswear showcases, pending lockdown restrictions.
It's unclear why Burberry decided to split the two shows this season and what kind of event it has planned for the fall 2021 women's collection.
The digital show without an audience has proven to be a successful format for Tisci, Burberrys creative director.
As reported in December, he received a fashion award for its spring 2021 showwhich was broadcast live from a British birch forest without the presence of guests.
Tisci was honored in the creativity category at the Fashion Awards for his extraordinary creative thinking, coupled with Burberry's core values of inclusion and sustainability.
The BFC said the brand's innovative use of technology at London Fashion Week in September, and throughout its campaigns and store launches globally, has positioned it not only as a leading creative brand, but also as a conscious and socially responsible brand.
Burberry has been riding the digital wave over the past year, not only with its runway shows and advertising campaigns, but also in stores.
Last summer, the brand opened a hybrid physical-digital store in Shenzhen, China. Buyers are requested to press their WeChat accounts in action as they move around the store, making virtual and real discoveries.
