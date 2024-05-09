Cardi B Explains Why She Called Her Met Gala Dress Designer 'Asian'





Cardi B is setting the record straight. After calling Windowsen's Sensen Lii, the designer behind her stunning black Met Gala 2024 dress, “Asian and all” instead of her name during an interview at the event with Voguethe 31-year-old rapper offered an explanation on Instagram. “First of all, when I was on the red carpet, I was really scared,” the Grammy-winning MC explained in the expired post. shared by TMZ. “The dress was supposed to be on a small catwalk, and I practiced posing on the catwalk. But on the carpet, I wasn't allowed to use the catwalk, so I had a lot on my mind. , and I was rushed to the front of the line. The rapper said she “forgot [how] pronounce the creator's name because his name is a bit complicated.” Cardi B at the 2024 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“I was like, 'Damn.' How do I pronounce his name? My mind was racing,” she added. Noting that she “didn't mean to be offensive,” she said she said, “'Asian designer' because I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn't sure what her nationality was.” According to Billboardsome of the backlash Cardi received came from Vogueformer general manager Gilbert Cheah. He called her out in the comments section of an Instagram Reel of her at the event. “For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her dress is Sensen Lii who is Chinese. The dress took two months to make. Personally, I think it's boring and not even a theme, but she chose him and should have at least remembered his name and not just the fact that he's Asian,'” Cheah wrote, according to the outlet. Cheah is Peranakan (mixed Chinese and Malay/Indonesian heritage). Cardi B thanks her Met Gala dress designer.

Cardi B/Instagram

The musician referenced the backlash in her post, expressing: “You're trying to offend me, but you're actually offending the people behind the scenes. Cardi also made sure her feelings on the situation were clear by later sharing a video of her posing in the dress on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. “I still have to thank Windowsen from Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your incredible talent and you really managed to make this Met Gala an unforgettable evening,” she wrote. The same video was shared on Windowsen Instagram accountaccompanied by a caption explaining the inspiration behind the dress. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “I associated the vast fertile black soil with the theme. All kinds of beautiful flowers grow on the rich earth of the vast black soil used for planting crops and flowers. A single black rose grows in this vast black soil,” reads- we in the legend. “The entire dress uses nearly 3,000 meters of organza, which symbolizes the vastness of the country.”

