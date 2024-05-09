Sydney Sweeney's Deconstructed Trench Dress Was Worn With This Celebrity-Favorite Handbag





For many fashion enthusiasts, Sydney Sweeney was almost unrecognizable on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. ICYMI, the fashion muse attended the Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion party in an edgy black bob, who looked stellar alongside her sky blue Miu Miu dress and patent leather gloves. The day after the ball, however, Sweeney proved that her hair transformation was only temporary. While out and about in New York on May 7, the star was easily identifiable in an unstructured trench dress from the London brand, Rokhwith her signature blonde hairstyle on full display. On Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney was photographed by the paparazzi leaving her Gramercy Park hotel wearing the aforementioned Rokh number, an accurate selection given the 70-degree temperature. THE Anyone but you The star exuded a vibe of easy luxury with a touch of edge: the bodice of her khaki midi dress was ultra distressed while her skirt featured the pockets and double-breasted buttons of a traditional trench coat. Sweeney upped the ante by layering a frilly ivory petticoat under her skirt, which allowed her midi to flow gracefully in the wind as she walked. Her item for the day was a white shoulder bag courtesy of celebrity-favorite accessories brand AUPEN. Sweeney is the latest celebrity on the AUPEN train this year, following in the footsteps of Beyonc, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more. The monochromatic moment continued on Sweeney's white open-toe mules and matching pedicure. Unlike her Met Gala outfit, where she was covered in extravagant diamonds from De Beers, the multi-hyphenate opted for minimal bling and only wore gold Oliver Peoples sunglasses and simple hoop earrings. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images While some stars have already returned home after the first Monday in May, it seems Sweeney plans to bask in her post-Met glow in New York a little longer. So, be sure to keep an eye out for her other street style picks in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her latest look by shopping the edit below. Unfortunately, her white AUPEN handbag is sold out (like most of the Sweeney-approved pieces), however, the same silhouette is still available in black, brown, and red. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

