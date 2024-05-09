Fashion
How to embrace the tennis fashion trend
Love Good Housekeeping and want to receive more of our triple-tested recipes, home tips, fashion inspiration, essential consumer advice and more in your inbox? Register to our FREE weekly newsletters, sit back and enjoy!
The world of sports has long had an influence on fashion trends. From preppy rugby jerseys to retro baseball jackets, sports-inspired pieces are always in the spotlight and for 2024, it looks like tennis is in for a major moment.
There's something unique about tennis season, and the classic Wimbledon whites, crisp collared pieces and perfectly pleated skirts associated with the game have always been a popular choice among fashionistas. We often see tennis-inspired looks during the summer months, but this year the trend started early and seems bigger than ever.
What made the (tennis) ball roll this time? Designers including Casablanca showcased center court-inspired styles on their runways in February, and actress Zendaya wore a number of tennis player-inspired dresses while promoting her new film, Challengers, based on The game has caught on quickly and stores like Joules and Mango have included nods to the sport in their latest collections, and you can even buy a trendy racket bag or set of tennis balls at Anya Hindmarch.
While searches for tenniscore are at an all-time high on Google and sales of tennis-based items are currently huge online, this isn't the first time tennis has been a major player in the fashion world . For decades, designers have taken inspiration from gaming and created outfits for players. Brands such as Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren have designed sportswear for on and off the field, which has been a huge hit with fashion fans. One of the longest running collaborations between tennis and fashion has to be the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, named after the Grand Slam winner, who wore them on court in the 1970s. These sneakers are still a fixture one of the brand's best-sellers today and will add a sporty touch to almost any outfit.
The classic yet contemporary vibe of the tennis trend means it's suitable for all ages, universally chic and easy to wear. We've rounded up some winning buys below that will guarantee a set, set and match for your wardrobe this summer.
Reiss Malika short sleeve midi dress
This hero dress will quickly become your go-to for almost any occasion. The clean linen design is completely timeless. It will work just as well with party-ready heels as it does with a denim jacket on a picnic.
Part Two – Veneda pleated mid-length skirt
Pleated skirts don't have to be short to look sporty. Pair this mid-length number with fresh white sneakers and a plain tee for an easy, comfortable take on the athleisure trend.
Boden scoop neck cardigan with crochet trim
The grass green crochet trim on this otherwise classic white vest gives it a retro-sporty feel that will look lovely tucked into jeans and worn under an open white shirt.
M&S lace up canvas sneakers with eyelets
A fresh-out-the-box pair of white pumps will instantly give your outfit some tennis flair. Wear them with a floral dress or use them to give a modern twist to a fitted suit.
Mango Tennis Club – Cardigan with contrast details
Mango has an entire tennis-based collection and this sophisticated take on the vintage cardigan is our favorite piece from the range. Wear with white jeans and loafers.
Mint Velvet Ribbed Polo Top
The contrast trim and polo neckline of this fine knit add a subtle sporty feel. Wear with a denim skirt and gold jewelry for a glamorous daytime outfit.
Joules Green Cable Knit V-Neck Vest
The retro knitted cardigan has gone from geeky to high fashion chic in recent years and this pale green cardigan is a great way to add a touch of Wimbledon to your wardrobe. Wear over a white shirt on colder days.
How to wear the trend
The key to pulling off this trend is to take a subtle approach rather than wearing it head to toe and looking like you're about to hit the court! Simply wear one or two pieces in an outfit for the most stylish finish.
The best thing about the tenniscore trend is that it's not too bold, so your sporty pieces can easily be styled differently and reworked throughout the year. Fresh, white staples are a wise investment because you'll wear them a lot for years to come.
There are no hard and fast rules with this look, you can be as refined or relaxed as you want, it all depends on what you pair your pieces with. A classic white dress will look as glamorous with heels as it does with sneakers, and a pleated skirt can be paired with anything from an oversized shirt to a slogan tee. Simpler tops like a polo or cream knit will make a wearable addition to your wardrobe staples, worn with fitted pants or your favorite denim.
Whether you're a tennis fan or not, the cropped style is perfect for the warmer months. However you wear it for 2024, we guarantee you'll score serious style points and be successful!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/fashion/style-advice/a60730749/tennis-fashion-trends/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Akshay Kumar fights fiercely for screen space, but he's a great friend; checked daily on my health after heart attack: Shreyas Talpade | Bollywood News
- How to embrace the tennis fashion trend
- Stock market today: Wall Street is heading for another calm and mixed day
- African Union and ICRC Roundtable explore innovative technological solutions for landmine clearance in Africa
- CDC announces strict restrictions on dogs traveling to the US
- Travis Kelce's Hollywood career won't be a distraction, says NFL player turned actor
- NHL fans can help vote on the new name of Utah's hockey team
- Should I use Google's disavow tool?
- Top FBI official urges agents to use warrantless wiretapping on US soil
- Bollywood Roundup: Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Bajpayee, Arti Singh and more…
- What Men Should Wear Now, Inspired by Celebrities
- The Chinese stock market is in tears | Business