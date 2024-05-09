How to embrace the tennis fashion trend

Love Good Housekeeping and want to receive more of our triple-tested recipes, home tips, fashion inspiration, essential consumer advice and more in your inbox? Register to our FREE weekly newsletters, sit back and enjoy!

The world of sports has long had an influence on fashion trends. From preppy rugby jerseys to retro baseball jackets, sports-inspired pieces are always in the spotlight and for 2024, it looks like tennis is in for a major moment.

There's something unique about tennis season, and the classic Wimbledon whites, crisp collared pieces and perfectly pleated skirts associated with the game have always been a popular choice among fashionistas. We often see tennis-inspired looks during the summer months, but this year the trend started early and seems bigger than ever.

Anthropologie Reebok Classics Retro Court Coverup – Sweater Anthropologie Reebok Classics Retro Court Coverup – Sweater Credit: Anthropologie

What made the (tennis) ball roll this time? Designers including Casablanca showcased center court-inspired styles on their runways in February, and actress Zendaya wore a number of tennis player-inspired dresses while promoting her new film, Challengers, based on The game has caught on quickly and stores like Joules and Mango have included nods to the sport in their latest collections, and you can even buy a trendy racket bag or set of tennis balls at Anya Hindmarch.

While searches for tenniscore are at an all-time high on Google and sales of tennis-based items are currently huge online, this isn't the first time tennis has been a major player in the fashion world . For decades, designers have taken inspiration from gaming and created outfits for players. Brands such as Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren have designed sportswear for on and off the field, which has been a huge hit with fashion fans. One of the longest running collaborations between tennis and fashion has to be the iconic Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, named after the Grand Slam winner, who wore them on court in the 1970s. These sneakers are still a fixture one of the brand's best-sellers today and will add a sporty touch to almost any outfit.

The classic yet contemporary vibe of the tennis trend means it's suitable for all ages, universally chic and easy to wear. We've rounded up some winning buys below that will guarantee a set, set and match for your wardrobe this summer.

Reiss Malika short sleeve midi dress

This hero dress will quickly become your go-to for almost any occasion. The clean linen design is completely timeless. It will work just as well with party-ready heels as it does with a denim jacket on a picnic.

Reiss belted cap-sleeved mid-length dress Reiss belted cap-sleeved mid-length dress

Part Two – Veneda pleated mid-length skirt

Pleated skirts don't have to be short to look sporty. Pair this mid-length number with fresh white sneakers and a plain tee for an easy, comfortable take on the athleisure trend.

Part Two Veneda pleated mid-length skirt, oatmeal Part Two Veneda pleated mid-length skirt, oatmeal Credit: John Lewis

Boden scoop neck cardigan with crochet trim

The grass green crochet trim on this otherwise classic white vest gives it a retro-sporty feel that will look lovely tucked into jeans and worn under an open white shirt.

Boden scoop neck cardigan with crochet trim Boden scoop neck cardigan with crochet trim Credit: Sol

M&S lace up canvas sneakers with eyelets

A fresh-out-the-box pair of white pumps will instantly give your outfit some tennis flair. Wear them with a floral dress or use them to give a modern twist to a fitted suit.

M&S lace up canvas sneakers with eyelets M&S lace up canvas sneakers with eyelets Credit: M&S

Mango Tennis Club – Cardigan with contrast details

Mango has an entire tennis-based collection and this sophisticated take on the vintage cardigan is our favorite piece from the range. Wear with white jeans and loafers.

Mango Braided cardigan with contrasting details Mango Braided cardigan with contrasting details Credit: Mango

Mint Velvet Ribbed Polo Top

The contrast trim and polo neckline of this fine knit add a subtle sporty feel. Wear with a denim skirt and gold jewelry for a glamorous daytime outfit.

Mint Velvet Polo Neck Ribbed Top Mint Velvet Polo Neck Ribbed Top Credit: Mint Velvet

Joules Green Cable Knit V-Neck Vest

The retro knitted cardigan has gone from geeky to high fashion chic in recent years and this pale green cardigan is a great way to add a touch of Wimbledon to your wardrobe. Wear over a white shirt on colder days.

Joules Cream Cable Knit V-Neck Vest Joules Cream Cable Knit V-Neck Vest Credit: Joules

How to wear the trend

The key to pulling off this trend is to take a subtle approach rather than wearing it head to toe and looking like you're about to hit the court! Simply wear one or two pieces in an outfit for the most stylish finish.

The best thing about the tenniscore trend is that it's not too bold, so your sporty pieces can easily be styled differently and reworked throughout the year. Fresh, white staples are a wise investment because you'll wear them a lot for years to come.

There are no hard and fast rules with this look, you can be as refined or relaxed as you want, it all depends on what you pair your pieces with. A classic white dress will look as glamorous with heels as it does with sneakers, and a pleated skirt can be paired with anything from an oversized shirt to a slogan tee. Simpler tops like a polo or cream knit will make a wearable addition to your wardrobe staples, worn with fitted pants or your favorite denim.

Whether you're a tennis fan or not, the cropped style is perfect for the warmer months. However you wear it for 2024, we guarantee you'll score serious style points and be successful!

Next – Cream Striped Half-Zip Sweater Next – Cream Striped Half-Zip Sweater Credit: Next