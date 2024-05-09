Tennis fashion to serve a style ace this summer

Unlike its beefier sporting counterparts, tennis has long been synonymous with good style – whether it's the bygone elegance of classic white tennis shoes, the nostalgic glamor of Björn Borg and his 1970s counterparts, or the more outrageous uniforms of the contemporary powerful player, of the burning style of Rafa Nadal. from Serena Williams' colorful tank tops, catsuits and crystals, to Naomi Osaka's array of designer brands.

Although it's safe to say that recent months have propelled tennis fashion into the mainstream, thanks in large part to the release of director Luca Guadagnino's tennis film. Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist as a love triangle on and off the court. On screen, their tennis uniforms—from ornate college clothes to sleek Grand Slam outfits—were especially alluring thanks to the eye of Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, who served as costume designer; On the red carpet, Zendaya delivered a bevy of tennis-themed looks, from shimmering pleated mini dresses to sky-high white heels that skewered miniature tennis balls.

And today (May 9, 2024), ahead of its Cruise 2025 show in London on Monday (May 13), Gucci revealed Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner – and his now on-court Gucci tote – as his latest campaign star. It comes as the sport gears up for a blockbuster summer: not only will the French Open take place later this month and Wimbledon in July, but the Paris Olympics will see the tennis competition take place on the famous courts in clay court at Roland Garros.

It's the perfect time for fashion brands to embrace the zeitgeist with their own tennis-inspired collections. Here, from Giorgio Armani's lawn uniform – made to coincide with the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at London's historic Hurlingham Club in June – to a ChallengersT-shirt inspired by Loewe, we select the fashion brands serving a tennis ace this summer.

Fashion brands serving tennis style

A Giorgio Armani collection inspired by the Hurlingham Club Tennis Classic

Collection 'Giorgio Armani Classic Tennis – Hurlingham Club' (Image credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

Each June, the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic is held at the Hurlingham Club in London, an exhibition tournament on its famous grass courts that serves as an unofficial warm-up tournament for Wimbledon (past participants include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz). Alongside the glamorous events – the Hurlingham competition has become a staple of London's social calendar – Mr Armani has also created a capsule collection of clothing to dress ballboys, referees and ground staff at the event. Crafted in simple cream tones, deep navy and white, the louche, no-fuss collection is an exercise in Mr Armani's nonchalant design codes – embodied here in easy, unstructured tailoring, crisp white shirts and roomy shorts sportswear-inspired, for men and women. Completed with the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic circular motif, the collection is strictly limited edition: it will be available at the Hurlingham Club in a special pop-up and for a short time at Giorgio Armani's London boutique on Sloane Street.

The Hurlingham Club collection is available at Armani's store on Sloane Street and at Hurlingham Tennis Club in June.

A monogrammed Gucci tennis bag worn by Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner stars in the brand's latest campaign, shot by documentary photographer Riccardo Raspa and directed by Sabato De Sarno. (Image credit: Photography by Riccardo Raspa, courtesy of Gucci)

22-year-old Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner – who broke into a select club by beating Daniil Medvedev earlier this year to win the Australian Open – has long been courted by Italian fashion house Gucci, participating for the first time at the house's Cruise fashion show. in 2022 and become an official ambassador later that year. His allegiance was expressed in his choice of on-court tennis gear, swapping the usual sportswear-branded nylon tote favored by players for a custom-made Gucci monogram duffle bag, which is now available for sale ( the beige version is available now, while the white version will arrive in stores in May). And, while a hip injury kept him from playing this week at the Rome Open, his native country's home tournament, Gucci today (May 9, 2024) revealed Sinner as his latest star campaign in a series of images on the ground by Riccardo Raspa. – a sure sign of the player's growing popularity (it also puts him on par with Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, who fronted campaigns for Louis Vuitton). The nostalgic vibe of the images – adorned with “Gucci is a sentiment,” a slogan from a 1980s campaign – is designed to capture the house's long-standing ties to sport, including the perennial Tennis 1977 sneakers.

The Gucci 'Maxi Duffle Bag' is available at gucci.com (£1,460) and Gucci stores.

A Brunello Cucinelli tennis capsule infused with the designer's distinct brand of sprezzatura

Capsule collection “Tennis sets” by Brunello Cucinelli (Image credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli)

Brunello Cucinelli brings his sense of luxury to a new tennis capsule, no doubt ready to be spotted on the courts of some of the world's most exclusive locations this summer. Spanning clothing for men, women and children – as well as a handful of lifestyle products, from racket holders to tennis bags – the collection continues Mr. Cucinelli's relaxed dress codes, inspired by his native Italy. As such, expect sartorial riffs on the tennis uniform: whether it's white polo dresses with softly pleated skirts, impeccably front-pleated men's shorts, or a range of cable knit sweaters and cardigans (in keeping with the Brunello Cucinelli brand). sprezzatura, try it draped over the shoulder or tied around the waist). A cotton cap from Brunello Cucinelli – adorned with tennis racket embroidery – completes the look. '[It’s] dedicated to those who live tennis as a lifestyle,” says the brand.

Brunello Cucinelli’s “capsule collection of tennis sets” is available at Net to wear And brunellocucinelli.comalongside selected stores around the world.

A Loewe T-shirt from the sensual tennis thriller 'Challengers' by Luca Guadagnino

The “I Told Ya” T-shirt by Loewe, inspired by Luca Guadagnino’s model Challengers (Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

It's not strictly a tennis outfit, we know, but it's from Luca Guadagnino's. Challengers, the erotically charged tennis film that stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor as three emerging tennis players caught in a will-they-won't-they love triangle set in The 2019 US Open approaches (sexual frustrations are taken out on the ball in the film's high-octane on-court scenes). British designer and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was behind the film's costumes, including this “I Told Ya” T-shirt swapped between Zendaya's Tashi and O'Connor's Patrick as they s compete in sport and romance. “As an audience, you never really know who to address, and clothing is an instrument of that,” said Anderson, who based the T-shirt on one worn by JFK Jr. To coincide with the film's release , Anderson created a Loewe version of the T-shirt, as well as a sweatshirt version, in white or heather gray.

The Loewe 'I Told Ya' T-Shirt and Sweater (£225) (£475) are available at loewe.com and a selection of Loewe stores around the world.

A tennis-inspired collaboration between Aries and Fila that sees two worlds collide

Aries x Fila tennis-inspired collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Aries and Fila)

British skate brand Aries brings its playful, subculture-infused style to a collaboration with Fila, one of the sport's long-standing giants, which dressed Björn Borg in his 1970s heyday (and arguably shaped tennis style forever). Shaking up classic tennis whites, expect zip-front bandage skirts adorned with Aries and Fila logos, striped headbands and co-branded T-shirts and jackets. The idea for the collaboration was to capture a sense of “Italianness” – Sofia Prantera is originally from Italy, but now lives and works in London – with a palette of soft pastel pinks and greens that are faded by color dyeing. piece, a long-standing tradition. fascination of Prantera which is also synonymous with Italian streetwear. Eschewing the sometimes stuffy connotations of tennis, the accompanying campaign features the brotherly musical duo Sons of Raphael, who composed music for Sofia Coppola. Priscilla.

Aries x Fila is available at ariesarise.com.

A preppy uniform on and off the pitch from Tory Sport by Tory Burch

White tennis shoes from Tory Sport (Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Sport)

American designer Tory Burch introduced Tory Sport in 2015, crediting the athletic arm with the start of a more creative approach to her eponymous core brand in the way it encouraged her to experiment with form (“the concept of being” on the brand). “and I wasn't interested in that because it inhibits creativity…so, over the last five years, I've broken that concept,” she told Wallpaper* in January). While Tory Sport runs the gamut in athletic pursuits – with each piece infused with the preppy, playful characteristics that define the brand – recent arrivals include its take on tennis wear, a nostalgia-tinged collection of white pleated skirts, high-waisted dresses bass and 1970s clothing. track jackets, some with Tory Burch monogram tennis racket designs. Recalling the hazy glamor of New England summers, the tennis collection is completed by the “Convertible Tote”, featuring a removable zipped pocket that can accommodate two rackets.

Tory Sport is available from Mytheresa And toryburch.com.