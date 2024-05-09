Connect with us

Tennis fashion to serve a style ace this summer

Unlike its beefier sporting counterparts, tennis has long been synonymous with good style – whether it's the bygone elegance of classic white tennis shoes, the nostalgic glamor of Björn Borg and his 1970s counterparts, or the more outrageous uniforms of the contemporary powerful player, of the burning style of Rafa Nadal. from Serena Williams' colorful tank tops, catsuits and crystals, to Naomi Osaka's array of designer brands.

Although it's safe to say that recent months have propelled tennis fashion into the mainstream, thanks in large part to the release of director Luca Guadagnino's tennis film. Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist as a love triangle on and off the court. On screen, their tennis uniforms—from ornate college clothes to sleek Grand Slam outfits—were especially alluring thanks to the eye of Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, who served as costume designer; On the red carpet, Zendaya delivered a bevy of tennis-themed looks, from shimmering pleated mini dresses to sky-high white heels that skewered miniature tennis balls.

