Fashion
Y.Chroma to launch first-ever pop-up retail experience
Lisbonthe London-based label teams up with new Yorkmen's clothing based on boutique for an exclusive pop-up boutique experience
NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday May 10emerging high-end men’s ready-to-wear brand Y.Chroma will launch its first ever pop-up shopping experience at Rothmans NY, the nation's largest independent men's clothing store. Y.Chroma's European-made products will be available in Rothmans via Tuesday June 25as part of the brand's first in-store purchase offer.
For the first time, customers will have the opportunity to sample the brand's most in-demand looks, including award-winning pieces such as the Skyline Pant, Sevilla Shirt and Varial Shirt-cut Jacket series. This exciting partnership will allow new and existing customers to experience the Y.Chroma brand like never before.
“We are thrilled to partner with Rothmans, a force in the menswear industry, for Y.Chroma’s first in-store pop-up experience,” said Max Israel, founder and creative director of Y.Chroma. “Choosing Rothmans as the location for our first new York a physical presence was an easy choice. They are iconic, and generations of new York men trusted them to bring the best of the best. »
Designed with Gen fleece vest.
With styles rooted in skate and surf aesthetics, Y.Chroma has established itself as a brand that goes beyond individual pieces and resonates with individuals embarking on a transformative style journey.
“Y.Chroma will be a great addition to Rothmans’ brand portfolio,” said Ken Gidon, co-owner of Rothmans. “We pride ourselves on discovering emerging brands to offer a unique selection to our customers and Y.Chroma fits perfectly into this approach. We are confident that our customers will be attracted to this new addition, given the style and quality of Y.Chroma products. some products.”
Since the launch of Y.Chroma in 2022, the brand has established itself as one of the fastest growing brands in the menswear industry, a rare achievement. The brand is expected to exceed its 2023 sales by 700% by the end of the year. Y.Chroma was also featured as one of eight emerging menswear brands at this year's show. New York Fashion Week.
“I looked around the crowded room at our show during New York Fashion Week and realized we had an almost religious following. new York clients. It was fantastic and I knew we had to find a way to make Y.Chroma more accessible to them,” said Israel. “The enthusiasm is remarkable and we are grateful for the significant growth we have experienced this year. The introduction of an in-store shopping experience will undoubtedly propel our expansion efforts even further. »
Y.Chroma will be available at Rothmans' Union Square store at 222 Park Ave S, New York, New York 10003, from Friday May 10 has Tuesday June 25. Store opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday And 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
About Y.Chroma Apparel: Founder and creative director Max Israel's mission is to provide a new alternative by offering a transformative wardrobe system that combines the roots of skateboarding and surfing with vibrant colors and premium textiles made in Europe.
Y.Chroma's approach goes beyond selling individual pieces, instead offering hundreds of versatile outfits that allow men to confidently express themselves. By teaching and inspiring customers through in-studio videos of each garment, Y.Chroma aims to help men revitalize their style and embrace their individuality. With a focus on European craftsmanship and a fusion of sophistication and surf culture, the brand presents a collection available to purchase online, inviting customers to discover a blend of simplicity, inspiration and quality unmatched in their personal style.
For more information, please visit www.ychroma.com and follow Y.Chroma on Instagram And Facebook.
About Rothmans: Rothmans is a unique family menswear company with stores in New York City, ScarsdaleAnd Bronxville. It is one of the largest independent men's stores in the country. Rothmans offers an incredible variety of expertly selected labels and offers exceptional customer service. Style advisors are available to make recommendations to help individuals choose an outfit, define their personal style or build their wardrobe. The brand was named the nation's readers' choice “Best Men's Clothing Store” by MR Magazine, the leading trade magazine in the men's fashion industry.
For more information, please visit www.rothmansny.com and follow Rothmans on Instagram And Facebook.
SOURCE Y.Chroma Apparel
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ychroma-to-launch-first-ever-pop-up-retail-experience-302140115.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'It would be ideal if the public not only heard…': Former judges and a journalist invite PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi for a public debate | News from India
- Game of Thrones actor dies at 74
- Y.Chroma to launch first-ever pop-up retail experience
- Wall Street drifts higher as S&P 500 falls within 1% of its record WFTV
- Elon Musk's Neuralink implant hits setback after threads retract from patient's brain
- Spy agencies must create safeguards for the use of commercially sensitive data, ODNI says
- Jyotika says she left Bollywood after her debut film failed, adds why South industry is better
- Utah offers 20 team name ideas including Frost, Hive, Venom
- As record high fuel prices compound cost-of-living woes, economist warns against expecting budget relief
- Biden says US will not supply weapons to Israel for Rafah offensive
- Starship Entertainment Reports Online Threat Against IVE's Jang Won-young
- “Digital afterlife”: Seeking safety measures to prevent unwanted “possession” of deceased loved ones by AI chatbots