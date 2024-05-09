Y.Chroma to launch first-ever pop-up retail experience

Lisbonthe London-based label teams up with new Yorkmen's clothing based on boutique for an exclusive pop-up boutique experience

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Friday May 10emerging high-end men’s ready-to-wear brand Y.Chroma will launch its first ever pop-up shopping experience at Rothmans NY , the nation's largest independent men's clothing store. Y.Chroma's European-made products will be available in Rothmans via Tuesday June 25as part of the brand's first in-store purchase offer.



For the first time, customers will have the opportunity to sample the brand's most in-demand looks, including award-winning pieces such as the Skyline Pant, Sevilla Shirt and Varial Shirt-cut Jacket series. This exciting partnership will allow new and existing customers to experience the Y.Chroma brand like never before.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rothmans, a force in the menswear industry, for Y.Chroma’s first in-store pop-up experience,” said Max Israel, founder and creative director of Y.Chroma. “Choosing Rothmans as the location for our first new York a physical presence was an easy choice. They are iconic, and generations of new York men trusted them to bring the best of the best. »

With styles rooted in skate and surf aesthetics, Y.Chroma has established itself as a brand that goes beyond individual pieces and resonates with individuals embarking on a transformative style journey.

“Y.Chroma will be a great addition to Rothmans’ brand portfolio,” said Ken Gidon, co-owner of Rothmans. “We pride ourselves on discovering emerging brands to offer a unique selection to our customers and Y.Chroma fits perfectly into this approach. We are confident that our customers will be attracted to this new addition, given the style and quality of Y.Chroma products. some products.”

Since the launch of Y.Chroma in 2022, the brand has established itself as one of the fastest growing brands in the menswear industry, a rare achievement. The brand is expected to exceed its 2023 sales by 700% by the end of the year. Y.Chroma was also featured as one of eight emerging menswear brands at this year's show. New York Fashion Week .

“I looked around the crowded room at our show during New York Fashion Week and realized we had an almost religious following. new York clients. It was fantastic and I knew we had to find a way to make Y.Chroma more accessible to them,” said Israel. “The enthusiasm is remarkable and we are grateful for the significant growth we have experienced this year. The introduction of an in-store shopping experience will undoubtedly propel our expansion efforts even further. »

Y.Chroma will be available at Rothmans' Union Square store at 222 Park Ave S, New York, New York 10003, from Friday May 10 has Tuesday June 25. Store opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday And 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

About Y.Chroma Apparel: Founder and creative director Max Israel's mission is to provide a new alternative by offering a transformative wardrobe system that combines the roots of skateboarding and surfing with vibrant colors and premium textiles made in Europe.

Y.Chroma's approach goes beyond selling individual pieces, instead offering hundreds of versatile outfits that allow men to confidently express themselves. By teaching and inspiring customers through in-studio videos of each garment, Y.Chroma aims to help men revitalize their style and embrace their individuality. With a focus on European craftsmanship and a fusion of sophistication and surf culture, the brand presents a collection available to purchase online, inviting customers to discover a blend of simplicity, inspiration and quality unmatched in their personal style.

For more information, please visit www.ychroma.com and follow Y.Chroma on Instagram And Facebook .

About Rothmans: Rothmans is a unique family menswear company with stores in New York City, ScarsdaleAnd Bronxville. It is one of the largest independent men's stores in the country. Rothmans offers an incredible variety of expertly selected labels and offers exceptional customer service. Style advisors are available to make recommendations to help individuals choose an outfit, define their personal style or build their wardrobe. The brand was named the nation's readers' choice “Best Men's Clothing Store” by MR Magazine, the leading trade magazine in the men's fashion industry.

For more information, please visit www.rothmansny.com and follow Rothmans on Instagram And Facebook .

SOURCE Y.Chroma Apparel