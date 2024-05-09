



Published on May 9, 2024 PAtek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Cartier How to define the dress watch? Traditionally, it is a watch that does not necessarily offer water resistance, that is often quite thin (sometimes ultra thin), that tends to be quite minimalist (even when complicated), that carries a leather bracelet and looks absolutely stunning with everything from cashmere knits and denim on the weekend, to pinstriped double breasted and black tie. In short: this is the watch that grandfather owned and wore every day. Ten years ago you might have thought the dress watch was going the way of the dodo, but everyone who thought so is now eating crow. The classic dress watch is back as a staple in any collection, and many people are now wearing dress watches casually and to great effect. There's something casual about dress watches these days, perhaps because they're generally understated compared to the relatively loud and large sports watches that have begun to dominate wrists, even in formal wear. This year is proving to be a great year for the dress watch, with many brands taking a step back from the glitz of 2023's fashionable releases and offering understated classics. We've chosen nine beauties from this year that will surely remain classics for decades to come. Vacheron Constantin Patrimony manual winding 39 mm Image credit: Vacheron Constantin Long a staple of the Vacheron Constantin catalog, the Patrimony time-only dress watch with manual winding reduces it to just an hour and minute hand. Some say the absence of a seconds hand calms the pulse, and it's hard to dispute the idea that these models offered in white and rose gold are calming timepieces. Vacheron Constantin has refined the Patrimony for this year, subtly thinning and narrowing the case while also adding a sunburst dial intended to replicate the vibe of Vacheron's best models of the 1950s. The dial's subtle curvature on the edge is particularly nice here, which the needles imitate with their own curvature at the ends. At just 7.7mm thick, it's a watch you'll barely notice you're wearing and will fit under any strap, no matter how tight. $25,200

Cartier Tortue Priv Collection Image credit: Cartier It was impossible to choose just one, so let's just talk about the new Tortue collection as a whole from Cartier, offered in yellow gold and platinum. There are time only models with simple hour and minute hands that are pure class. Then there's the monopusher chronograph version, which Cartier is known for, which adds a real complication to the wrist, as well as a bit more size. The time-only models measure 41.4mm by 32.9mm by 7.2mm, while the chronographs measure 43.7 by 34.8mm by 10.2mm. Either is ready to serve in a range of outfits, and this was our Prices range from $31,000 to $59,000.

Rolex 1908 in platinum with ice blue dial Image credit: Rolex Rolex killed off its Cellini range dated 2023 and gave us the 1908 in its place, named after the year Rolex was founded by Hans Wilsdorf. The watch has been warmly received, as it seems to emit something more essential in Rolex's DNA with its lack of sub-branding, clear Arabic numerals and fluted bezel. This year we got a stunning rendition of the 1908 with an ice blue dial that highlights the deep shadow guilloche engraving. The case is platinum, giving the iced dial an even more iced-out outline. It's not that often we turn to Rolex for great dress watches, but it looks like that's changing for 2024.

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar 5236P in Platinum Image credit: Patek Philippe The 5236 first appeared in 2021, unique as it sports a four-disc perpetual calendar display below the 12 o'clock marker. Like traditional-style perpetual calendars, this one is as understated as possible, offering nothing superfluous to boast about its complications. In fact, at first glance, you would have difficulty understanding that it was really a question period – or perpetual calendar in French. The P in 5236P stands for platinum, and paired with a traditionally made salmon dial (using rose gold in the silver finish), this complicated yet understated dress watch harkens back to the first half of the 20th century when, many believe, wristwatches were in vogue. their golden age. However, at 41.3mm, no one will mistake this watch for a vintage model, although the height of 11.07mm is quite reasonable considering what is contained in the movement. $141,405

Naoya Hida & Co. NH Type 1D-3 Image credit: Naoya Hida & Co. Tokyo-based watchmaker Naoya Hida is doing the impossible: producing entirely original watches that resemble long-time classics. What's most unique are the hand-cut dials with engraving so deep you could call it sculpture. Sixty solid gold indexes adorn the timer, in the style of a classic dress watch, and the dial surface is plated in German silver. On the NH Type 1D-3, this hand carving extends to the solid 18k gold case, creating a pattern somewhere between Baroque decoration and Art-Deco architectural structure. With a diameter of 37mm and a height of just 9.8mm, these watches wear like classic modern dress watches, which is exactly what they are. Only three pieces will be produced this year. $56,500 (at current conversion rate)

Patek Philippe 5738-1R Ellipse Image credit: Patek Philippe Patek Philippe more than deserved its second place on this list with the new rose gold Ellipse with black sunray dial and mesh bracelet made up of over 363 individual parts. Our senior watch and jewelry editor, Paige Reddinger, chose the Ellipse as the best exhibit for Watches & Wonders this year. What the Ellipse has always done so well since the mid-20th century – and perhaps does even better in this lovely iteration – is express the elegance of a dress watch in a surprising form. Oval watches aren't exactly rare, but they have rarely been executed with such élan and sophistication. It's a bit larger than previous versions at 34.5mm in diameter and 39.5mm in height, but its mere 5.9mm thickness makes this year's Ellipse a dedicated dress watch. Patek plans to produce only 100 per year. $60,097

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Petite Seconde 2024 Image Credit: Parmigiani Fleurier A small seconds subdial at 6 o'clock still gives off classic dress watch vibes, but with the Parmigiani Toric Petite Seconde, this subdial is both incredibly subtle and, ironically, the only significant feature on the dial of the watch. The result is a calm, cool and collected minimalism, making this 40.6mm Toric ideal for occasions requiring understatement. Offered in platinum with an on-trend sage green dial or rose gold with a sand silver dial, both models reign among our favorite dress watches of 2024. $48,400 (gold) $55,900 (platinum)

Cartier Santos Dumont Rewind Image credit: Cartier Like Patek Philippe, Cartier takes second place on this list. The Rewind may be an almost zany backwards watch that may cause more confusion than speed in everyday life, but the carnelian dial with a ruby ​​cabochon crown and tonal alligator strap against the gold case platinum makes for a very serious dress watch. Although labeled Large, these Santos Dumont models are worn thin and hug the wrist like the time indicator bracelet that Louis Cartier imagined them to be. Only 200 copies will be produced. $34,500

Bulgari Bulgari Yellow gold 38 mm Image credit: Bulgari Designed by the legendary Gerald Genta during his burst of creativity in the 1970s, the original Bulgari Bulgari watch debuted in 1977. Genta looked to ancient Roman coins for the unmistakable bezel, one of the first to display the name of a brand, twice, no less. The modern edition launched by Bulgari in January elevates the model from its sometimes mid-range slot in the Italian house's prolific watch catalog. In solid yellow gold with an in-house mechanical movement visible through the sapphire caseback, this Bulgari Bulgari simultaneously captures the spirit of ancient Rome and high-end mechanics which is, ultimately, a very Italian combination. Also available in rose gold with a silver dial, we love the evening-ready face of the yellow gold edition. $13,200

Chopard LUC Qualit Fleurier Image credit: Chopard Chopard is on a roll this year, with more new releases we love than is normal for any brand in a given year. It wasn't easy choosing the best dress watch offering from the Fleurier-based company this year, but we had a little chat at the office and felt this one was the dressiest of them all, so here it is . What makes this watch so special is that Chopard followed its own high level of chronometric classification for the movement, known as Fleurier Quality, and encased the LUC 96.09-L caliber in a Lucent steel case composed more than 80% steel. recycled materials. But it's the beautiful sector dial with those wonderful old-fashioned lugs that sets this watch apart as an undeniable modern classic at 40mm. $20,300 Authors Allen Farmelo Allen is Robb Report's digital watch editor. His writing and photography has appeared in Fortune, Hodinkee, WatchTime, International Watch and many others. When he's not obsessed with vintage… Learn more

