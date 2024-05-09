How to define the dress watch? Traditionally, it is a watch that does not necessarily offer water resistance, that is often quite thin (sometimes ultra thin), that tends to be quite minimalist (even when complicated), that carries a leather bracelet and looks absolutely stunning with everything from cashmere knits and denim on the weekend, to pinstriped double breasted and black tie. In short: this is the watch that grandfather owned and wore every day.

Ten years ago you might have thought the dress watch was going the way of the dodo, but everyone who thought so is now eating crow. The classic dress watch is back as a staple in any collection, and many people are now wearing dress watches casually and to great effect. There's something casual about dress watches these days, perhaps because they're generally understated compared to the relatively loud and large sports watches that have begun to dominate wrists, even in formal wear.

This year is proving to be a great year for the dress watch, with many brands taking a step back from the glitz of 2023's fashionable releases and offering understated classics. We've chosen nine beauties from this year that will surely remain classics for decades to come.

