Andrea Riseborough to play Isabella Blow in 'Queen of Fashion'





EXCLUSIVE: British writer, director and producer Alex Marx will make his feature film debut with The queen of fashiona long-running biopic about fashion editor, stylist and iconoclast Isabella Blow, with Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough set to produce and star. The queen of fashion details the ups and downs of Blow's life championing unknown and marginalized fashion figures like Alexander McQueen, Philip Treacy, and Sophie Dahl, whom she catapulted to success while battling undiagnosed bipolar disorder. The project will be sold internationally in Cannes by Rocket Science, with CAA Media Finance organizing the financing of the film and managing national rights. Riseborough will play the role of Blow alongside a strong supporting cast including Emilia Clarke as Daphne Guinness, Richard E. Grant as Blow's father, Evelyn Delves Broughton, Fionn O'Shea as Philip Treacy and Hayley Atwell as Alexandra Schulman. Verity Naughton CDG continues to play key roles, including Isabella's husband Detmar Blow, her mother Helen Delves Broughton, fashion designer Alexander McQueen and journalist Michael Roberts. RELATED: Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland and Krysten Ritter to Star in '80s Revenge Thriller 'Stone Cold Fox'; Joe Roth on board as executive producer Clockwise from top left: Emilia Clarke, Richard E. Grant, Hayley Atwell, Fionn O'Shea Getty Blow began her career in fashion at Guy Laroche in Texas before being hired by Vogue as an assistant to Anna Wintour and André Leon Talley. In New York, his entourage included Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. She returned to London in 1986 where she worked for Roberts, then fashion director of Tatler and the Sunday Times Style magazine. Treacy designed the hat Isabella wore at her wedding to Detmar in 1989; the beginning of a long association with the milliner. She discovered McQueen and bought his entire graduate collection for £5,000, paid in weekly installments of £100. Blow would go on to become fashion director of Tatler magazine. Blow's mental health suffered towards the end of her life and she was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder (for which she received electroshock therapy) and ovarian cancer. During the last years of her life, she attempted suicide several times, finally taking her own life in 2007. “I have admired Andrea's work ever since I witnessed his extraordinary talent over 20 years ago at the National Youth Theater,” says Marx. “Few actors can match his courage, his virtuosity and his great open-mindedness. I'm lucky to work with her and can't wait to see her bring Issie to life. Writer/director Alex Marx Joe Utichi / Deadline Alex Marx has worked as an actor and acting coach, notably collaborating with Emily Beecham, winner of the Best Actress award at Cannes in 2019 for Little Joe. He made his directorial debut with the short film Happy accidentand his other short films include Synchronicity, FingersAnd OK Mom, which he wrote entirely. He appeared alongside Riseborough in the Daisy Lewis short film Actress in 2020. He developed The queen of fashion over eight years. Riseborough was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in To Leslie in 2023. She stars in the HBO limited series The system of government, alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenarts and Martha Plimpton, as well as Alice and Jack opposite Domnhnall Gleeson. She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Untitled Entertainment The queen of fashion is produced by Matthew Rhodes for The Hideaway Entertainment; alongside Elise Freeman for Mystic Dawn Media; Andrea Riseborough for Mother Sucker; Robert Ogden Barnum; and Catrin Lewis Challenges. Executive producers include Alison Owen; Jonathan Gray and Ryan Cassells for The Hideaway Entertainment; Thorsten Schumacher and Claire Taylor for Rocket Science; and Jason Tan. The film will be shot by veteran cinematographer Stephen Goldblatt (Ugly, Closer) with British musician Laura Mvula on board to compose music. “Alex’s impressive vision as a filmmaker along with Andrea’s commitment to complex and emotional performances make this an exciting project to be involved with,” says Rhodes.

