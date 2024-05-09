The Balmain dress Elle Fanning wore to the Met Gala has a long history

Editor's Note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, Look of the Week is a regular series dedicated to showcasing the most talked about outfits from the past seven days.





CNN

—



For some, arriving naked at an important event is a nightmare. For others, it's a meticulously planned reality. For Elle Fanning, who showed up to Monday night's Met Gala in a completely sheer Balmain dress, it was the last resort.

Radiant, shiny and wispy, the actress looked like she was one misstep away from breaking. According to Balmain, the dress's organza fabric was hand-coated with four layers of resin to achieve a glass effect. The resulting garment evoked images of the precious crystal flowers used to reverse the clock in JG Ballard's 1962 short story, The Garden of Time (the theme of this year's Met Gala).

But Fanning wasn't the only celebrity to embrace a full-body look. Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Phoebe Dyvenor, Greta Lee and even Eddie Redmayne all wore sheer outfits on the red carpet, often with nothing but strategically placed embroidery or crystals to protect their modesty. Behold: the naked dress (or in Redmaynes' case, the naked suit).

Designs that allude, some more subtly than others, to the nudity of their wearers have become a mainstay of red carpets and celebrity runways. Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus both donned barely-there nude dresses at the Grammy Awards in February; While the Oscars in March, Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Florence Pugh, Kendall Jenner, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Charlize Theron and Iris Law reminded us of the many varieties of a nude dress, from sheer lace to crystal fishnet. Also on the Spring-Summer 2024 catwalks, transparent skirts have been spotted at almost every show, from Prada to Erdem, from Acne Studios to Dior.

But this preoccupation with sartorial teasing is not new. In 1962, Hollywood actor Carroll Baker was photographed in one of the first nude dresses also designed by Balmain.

Bakers' breasts were covered (for the most part) with two ornate pasties sewn onto a sheer torso panel, while embroidered beads and sequins lined the sleeves, neckline, and covered the entire skirt. This was a custom look, created specifically for Baker by Pierre Balmain in his studio in Paris. (Baker) particularly likes chiffon dresses with sequins placed in critical places, wrote ELLE magazine in 1964. She already has seven. Balmain has just designed the 8th.

Today's abundance of nude dresses can sometimes make the red carpet look like a Spencer Tunick photograph. But in the early days of these hide-and-seek garments, those who wore them still managed to ruffle a few feathers. Notably in Baker's case, when she arrived one October evening at the Plaza cinema in London for the premiere of her last film The Carpetbaggers (1964). Her sheer Balmain dress turned heads and made headlines. Carroll goes to the show almost topless, wrote the British tabloid The Daily Mirror. It's pretty much the closest you can get to a topless dress without actually being topless. Balmain's sheer dresses, as he called them, were among the first nude haute couture dresses to attract widespread attention (Yves Saint Laurent didn't create his first fully sheer look until 1966).

In the 1960s, women's fashion in America and Europe was evolving at a rapid pace, thanks in part to the sexual liberation movement and the gradual introduction of the birth control pill. Mary Quant designed the scandalous miniskirt, while Edie Sedgwick rejected stockings altogether, instead preferring a combination of underwear and tights that is still referenced today.

However, Baker's barely-there outfit may have been more than just a sign of the times. In 1964, just months before her topless moment at London's Plaza cinema, according to the New York Times. called Baker is Hollywood's most controversial female star, particularly for her comfort with on-screen nudity.

Nudity was strictly censored in American films by the Production Code Administration, an independent organization that relied on distributors to help them enforce standards. After the Paramount Decrees of 1948, a historic decision that forced companies such as Paramount, Fox, MGM and Warner Brothers to divest from movie theaters, movie theaters were suddenly freed from the hand of powerful studios. In the 1960s, a nudity violation raised by the Production Code Administration meant far less than it did 20 years ago, because theaters had the final decision whether or not to show the film.

Baker, according to the New York Times, had become a major target of heated discussions about nudity in American films. The actor responded nonchalantly and almost prophetically, I believe that in the next 10 years nudity will be accepted in films. I don't think nudity in cinema will harm the national character. So while the press and the world marveled at Baker's state of undress on screen, she decided to do one better and give them a glimpse of the real thing.

Although Fanning's look was significantly less controversial than Baker's, it proved that even after six decades, the nude dress is still as relevant as ever.