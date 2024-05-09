Fashion
The Balmain dress Elle Fanning wore to the Met Gala has a long history
Editor's Note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, Look of the Week is a regular series dedicated to showcasing the most talked about outfits from the past seven days.
CNN
—
For some, arriving naked at an important event is a nightmare. For others, it's a meticulously planned reality. For Elle Fanning, who showed up to Monday night's Met Gala in a completely sheer Balmain dress, it was the last resort.
Radiant, shiny and wispy, the actress looked like she was one misstep away from breaking. According to Balmain, the dress's organza fabric was hand-coated with four layers of resin to achieve a glass effect. The resulting garment evoked images of the precious crystal flowers used to reverse the clock in JG Ballard's 1962 short story, The Garden of Time (the theme of this year's Met Gala).
But Fanning wasn't the only celebrity to embrace a full-body look. Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Phoebe Dyvenor, Greta Lee and even Eddie Redmayne all wore sheer outfits on the red carpet, often with nothing but strategically placed embroidery or crystals to protect their modesty. Behold: the naked dress (or in Redmaynes' case, the naked suit).
Designs that allude, some more subtly than others, to the nudity of their wearers have become a mainstay of red carpets and celebrity runways. Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus both donned barely-there nude dresses at the Grammy Awards in February; While the Oscars in March, Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Florence Pugh, Kendall Jenner, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Charlize Theron and Iris Law reminded us of the many varieties of a nude dress, from sheer lace to crystal fishnet. Also on the Spring-Summer 2024 catwalks, transparent skirts have been spotted at almost every show, from Prada to Erdem, from Acne Studios to Dior.
But this preoccupation with sartorial teasing is not new. In 1962, Hollywood actor Carroll Baker was photographed in one of the first nude dresses also designed by Balmain.
Bakers' breasts were covered (for the most part) with two ornate pasties sewn onto a sheer torso panel, while embroidered beads and sequins lined the sleeves, neckline, and covered the entire skirt. This was a custom look, created specifically for Baker by Pierre Balmain in his studio in Paris. (Baker) particularly likes chiffon dresses with sequins placed in critical places, wrote ELLE magazine in 1964. She already has seven. Balmain has just designed the 8th.
Today's abundance of nude dresses can sometimes make the red carpet look like a Spencer Tunick photograph. But in the early days of these hide-and-seek garments, those who wore them still managed to ruffle a few feathers. Notably in Baker's case, when she arrived one October evening at the Plaza cinema in London for the premiere of her last film The Carpetbaggers (1964). Her sheer Balmain dress turned heads and made headlines. Carroll goes to the show almost topless, wrote the British tabloid The Daily Mirror. It's pretty much the closest you can get to a topless dress without actually being topless. Balmain's sheer dresses, as he called them, were among the first nude haute couture dresses to attract widespread attention (Yves Saint Laurent didn't create his first fully sheer look until 1966).
In the 1960s, women's fashion in America and Europe was evolving at a rapid pace, thanks in part to the sexual liberation movement and the gradual introduction of the birth control pill. Mary Quant designed the scandalous miniskirt, while Edie Sedgwick rejected stockings altogether, instead preferring a combination of underwear and tights that is still referenced today.
However, Baker's barely-there outfit may have been more than just a sign of the times. In 1964, just months before her topless moment at London's Plaza cinema, according to the New York Times. called Baker is Hollywood's most controversial female star, particularly for her comfort with on-screen nudity.
Nudity was strictly censored in American films by the Production Code Administration, an independent organization that relied on distributors to help them enforce standards. After the Paramount Decrees of 1948, a historic decision that forced companies such as Paramount, Fox, MGM and Warner Brothers to divest from movie theaters, movie theaters were suddenly freed from the hand of powerful studios. In the 1960s, a nudity violation raised by the Production Code Administration meant far less than it did 20 years ago, because theaters had the final decision whether or not to show the film.
Baker, according to the New York Times, had become a major target of heated discussions about nudity in American films. The actor responded nonchalantly and almost prophetically, I believe that in the next 10 years nudity will be accepted in films. I don't think nudity in cinema will harm the national character. So while the press and the world marveled at Baker's state of undress on screen, she decided to do one better and give them a glimpse of the real thing.
Although Fanning's look was significantly less controversial than Baker's, it proved that even after six decades, the nude dress is still as relevant as ever.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/09/style/elle-fanning-met-gala-balmain-lotw/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Seriously underwater home mortgages are rising in the United States
- The Balmain dress Elle Fanning wore to the Met Gala has a long history
- Animal Well Game Review, a dizzying puzzle platformer of Lynchian weirdness
- Office actor Dwight speaks out after new follow-up series confirmed
- Kylie McKenzie: Jury awards $9 million in damages to tennis player in sexual assault case
- Trump attacks Biden for threatening to take weapons away from Israel
- In India, Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim campaign reaches a new level
- Harvey Weinstein returns to court in New York after hospitalization
- America's great innovation engine ignites again
- Russia may have crossed a line, but Britain's move to expel military attachés increases risk of escalation | world news
- Andrea Riseborough to play Isabella Blow in 'Queen of Fashion'
- Almost 3,000 families lose the free healthy food scheme