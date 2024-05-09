Mesa Colleges Fashion Redux at the San Diego History Center





The San Diego History Center and the Mesa Colleges Fashion Program presented the annual Fashion Redux student design competition. The exhibition was inaugurated on April 11 at the History Center. This year, the theme was cross-border flows because San Diego's geographic location fosters an astonishing cultural exchange. Students were inspired by Spanish and Mexican culture-influenced clothing from the historic textile collection. They created clothing inspired by these cultural connections. Four students were chosen to display their creations in the exhibition.

A panel of four designers answered questions about their journey through the design process. They ended with awards given to designers: the best translation of history into a dress was awarded to Sabel Molina, the most innovative garment was awarded to Kristina Ryan, the most transformative design was awarded to Estefania Cazessus and most creative production went to Kayle Lopez. A Peoples Choice Award was presented to Molina. Each designer received a $100 gift certificate to Sewing Machines Plus and a one-year membership to the History Center. Exhibition hours at the History Center are Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://sandiegohistory.org/. FWSD Showcase The San Diego Fashion Week Show Gala was hosted by Fashion Director Gwendolyn Bates on April 20 at the University Club downtown. A preview of the upcoming fall fashion show in October has been previewed. The audience got a sneak peek at some of the designers who will be showing in the fall. Designer Giti Kooshkani creates luxury ready-to-wear for Fashions By GK. Kingson Mateo designs streetwear and makes sure to commit to sustainability by offering users biodegradable packaging. Italian tenor Marco Antonio Labastida provided incredible entertainment throughout the evening. He is recognized in the Tijuana Hall of Fame and All-Stars. GF Fashion House was created by Ghadir Fakhreddine who designs feminine styles with a touch of boldness. Sarras Petals presented a wedding dress and a second baroque-inspired dress. G FASH creates lines of accessories and customizable products. Rachel Mamer is a military veteran whose collection is 50% upcycled. This year is the third that Lady Lane presents with SD Fashion Week. She creates vintage-inspired women's clothing. CW Couture by Caroline Williard creates very romantic looks. The featured curator was Angel Tan, a celebrity stylist based in La Jolla. The next event will be Posh On Prospect at the Living Room Café on May 11. For more information, visit: https://fashionweeksd.com/. EVENTS TO COME Saturday, May 11 Posh on Prospect: Boutique shopping and fashion show presented by San Diego Fashion Week at the Living Room Café in La Jolla. For tickets: https://fashionweeksd.com/events-2/posh-on-prospect/. Saturday, May 18 The 12th Annual Cocktails and Couture Charity Fashion Show featuring the Lizz Russell Collection at Vintana Wine & Dine in Escondido. The event starts at noon and supports Survivorlicious Inc. For tickets: https://bit.ly/44sstV8. Saturday, June 1 Razkal Market and fashion show at the Queen Bees Arts and Cultural Center from 2 p.m. Tickets on: https://bit.ly/3WoP6I0. Saturday, June 15 Man & His Dog Fashion Show and Fundraiser at Pacific Sothebys International Realty at 1111 Prospect St. from 5-7 p.m. This supports Mad Mutts. For tickets: https://bit.ly/4a1tNPS. Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned couture milliner based in the San Diego area. Learn more about our hat designer, teacher and blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sdnews.com/mesa-colleges-fashion-redux-at-san-diego-history-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos