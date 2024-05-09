The Best Men's Basics to Buy on Amazon





The concept of a “capsule wardrobe” is familiar to many women. You edit your wardrobe from the top down to eliminate anything that no longer suits you or only serves a specific purpose, then you fill the hangers and shelves with a more limited number of versatile basics that make dressing easier and take all the guesswork out of your wardrobe. What could be simpler than choosing the few pieces that you really like and that look good on you, and mixing the look with accessories or shoes? For many men, this was already the basic principle of clothing. (After all, it's much easier for men to wear the same suit every day for a year and have it go unnoticed than for, say, his female counterpart behind the presenter's desk!) However, fast fashion and online shopping can make it difficult to know whether the basics you buy will actually work well and hold up to wear and tear. If you're thinking about creating your own capsule wardrobe or even just need some good basics and want to start in the simplest place possible, we've rounded up our favorite finds on Amazon, backed by tons of reviews positive (and in some cases, famous fans). The prices are also good, so you can stock up on these styles without any guilt.

The casual button Chambray is one of the most versatile materials, making this button-down a great addition to any wardrobe. It's light enough for summer (roll up the sleeves and throw it on over a t-shirt and shorts with Birkenstocks) but also pairs well with joggers (for a fall brunch) or khakis ( for a more relaxed office). If you're going for a preppy vibe, it even goes well with a sport coat or wool tie! This much-loved Gap number (reviewers rave about the soft, low-maintenance fabric) looks a lot more expensive than it actually is. Joggers Banish any thoughts of keeping those ratty college sweats in your closet. Sweatpants should fit well and look polished enough to leave the house, and this pair from Amazon Essentials fits the bill. They come in 10 colors, in sizes up to 6X, and hundreds of reviewers rave about the weight and comfort of the fabric as well as the great value. (Buy a few pairs!) The sneakers A great pair of white sneakers are a staple in any wardrobe, and even more so in recent years now that they can be dressed up or down. (The very low-profile design makes this pair particularly versatile.) Among the thousands of glowing Amazon reviews, there are fans of this style who have one for tennis and one for off-court, with one guy saying, ” they're super comfortable…without being accused of being 'dad shoes'”, and many people comment that the price is “on point”. Cap You've seen Carhartt's brightly colored knit caps on celebrities ranging from David Beckham to Rihanna to Harry Styles. The brand has been around forever and their beanies won't go out of style anytime soon. Buy one in your favorite color (we love this “Currant,” but you have dozens more to choose from) and wear it with literally anything, from fall to spring. The white t-shirt Everyone needs it. Every brand claims to create the perfect product. And yet, somehow, a great white t-shirt is elusive. Why waste money on a white t-shirt that you won't like any more or less than the rest, when less than $10 can get you a Hanes shirt with over 110,000 reviews, the vast majority of them being complimentary? Fans say they're comfortable, sturdy, hold up to washing, and are overall “great and inexpensive.” The watch Modeled by celebrities such as Odell Beckham, Jr. and Kendall Jenner, these watches stand out for their classic, effortless look that goes just as well with a suit as it does jeans, and for the aesthetic value they bring at a price very reasonable. Hundreds of reviewers say they are “obsessed” with its minimalist look and lightweight feel. The bomber jacket Even if you don't want to buy most of your jackets on Amazon, this bomber-style windbreaker is the perfect item to buy for under $50, because its casual, imperfectly tailored vibe is what makes it a winner. More than 4,000 reviewers gave it a 4.5-star rating emphasizing high-quality construction and materials relative to the price; one recent customer said: “this jacket ticks all the boxes in terms of looks, comfort and size.” Jeans Jeans are hard to buy online, no matter who's shopping, so we recommend the most foolproof pair: Levi's Men's Original 501s Fit. The fit is loose enough to be trendy, but slim enough to not make too much of a statement; they are indestructible and the price is good. And nearly 100,000 Amazon reviewers agree that they're pretty perfect. Choose from millions of different washes at different price points. Chelsea boots Equally comfortable with jeans or a suit, a stylish boot is an essential part of any capsule wardrobe. This style from Cole Haan is worth a try because, as one reviewer says, “this lightweight boot is still well-made, attractive, and extremely comfortable. It's also a good value.” The embossed round neck The guys just look hot in this, what more do we have to say? Okay, fine, we'll add that the style is low-maintenance, resists pilling, and looks great with jeans or fancier with a button-down underneath. This one comes in a bunch of colors, but we love the versatile (and slightly unexpected) olive shade. “Normal size. Good quality. Wears well. Superb!” says one reviewer. The sweatshirt While we'll always have a soft spot for your favorite college sweatshirt, it's nice to have a slightly more “high end” option for those days when you're going further than just around the block. This Champion version with minimal logo is easy to wear (try it under a bomber) and flatters everyone. Over 20,000 rave reviews praise its comfort, fit and value. Boat shoes If you've been on TikTok, you know we're ready for Sperry's resurgence, although a stylish man knows he never really left. Perfect for any warm-weather outfit (and they can even pass as loafers in a pinch on vacation), they stay in style because they're neutral and comfortable for walking for hours on end. The Oxford shirt The Oxford shirt can be THE the most essential item in everyone's wardrobe, woman or man. This 100% cotton style is heavy enough to wear alone with the sleeves rolled up, but it will also look stylish under a blazer or sweater. “If you want a quality, great-fitting product that will last for years, you can't afford not to buy this shirt,” says one satisfied reviewer. (Please iron it before wearing!) Quarter zip A preppy staple that's gone mainstream thanks to its ease and comfort, you won't find a better version than from the brand that embodies a fashion-forward (yet earth-friendly) lifestyle: Vineyard Vines. More than 80% of reviewers gave it five stars for comfort and versatility. Navy is the perfect color for the capsule wardrobe, but they have plenty of other options at other price points. Sunglasses If you add one thing from this list to your wardrobe, make it these Wayfarers. Universally recognized for making all who wear them look warmer, more flattering and more comfortable on almost every face shape and size, they have been a great investment for decades and will continue to be so. Polo shirt Land's End is known for its rugged outdoor gear, but they also offer great basics at good prices, like this polo shirt that's racked up hundreds of 5-star reviews for its breathable yet substantial 100% cotton fabric. “The quality is superb,” ​​noted one Amazon reviewer, while another praised its washability. And it's available in 16 colors, in sizes up to 4X.

