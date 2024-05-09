Fashion
Chicos Just Launched a Sale on Flowy Dresses, Comfy Sandals, and More
With the official start of summer just a month away and temperatures already trending in that direction, now is the time to spruce up your seasonal wardrobe. Especially since Chicos is offering double discounts on styles prepped for warm weather.
The brand has demarcated its entire site and additional 25 percent, including the sales section. You can save up to 66% on flowy dresses, comfy sandals, and beach accessories through May 12, making it the perfect time to prep your wardrobe for the season. Keep scrolling to check out the 15 best deals.
Best Summer Fashion Deals at Chicos
- Eyelet lace cropped pants$75 (instead of $149)
- Poplin dress with ladder detail$75 (instead of $139)
- Linen blazer$75 (instead of $139)
- Stretch rain vest$60 (instead of $109)
- Double Fray Ankle Girlfriend Jeans$75 (instead of $139)
- Wide-leg pants with ribbed stitching$45 (instead of $90)
- Suede slides$60 (instead of $129)
- Ric Rac-trimmed silk-blend dress$75 (instead of $179)
- Foldable sunshade$30 (instead of $60)
- Half-Moon Bubble Hem Top$38 (instead of $80)
- Ruffled gauze midi dress$53 (instead of $139)
- Travelers Floral Tunic$34 (instead of $90)
- Travelers floral wide-leg pants$34 (was $99)
- Tiered maxi dress with flutter sleeves$83 (instead of $159)
- Cutout poplin shirt dress$98 (was $179)
Suede slides
If you're looking for elevated sandals that you can still take on and off easily, consider this. 54% Off Style which comes in the perfect neutral brown and black tones. Their classic design makes them a versatile choice for high or low styling, while the 100% suede material offers a more polished finish. The outsole is non-slip, and the insole has memory foam cushioning that reviewers have described as very soft and comfortable.
Linen blazer
While a jacket may not be the first style you think of when shopping for the summer season, it can get cold when the sun goes down. This linen blazer which buyers have described as looking as good as the picture and with the perfect fit and weight, it's a great solution for cooler nighttime temperatures. The material makes it an ideal layer for summer, both aesthetically and functionally. The linen fabric is super lightweight, so you can throw it on over a dress or wear it with white jeans for a July dinner date.
Foldable sunshade
This functional sun visor is not only a stylish way to protect your skin from the sun, but it can just as easily be rolled up and thrown in your bag when you get home from the beach without damaging its shape. Plus, the Velcro closure allows you to easily adjust the size to find your ideal fit. One customer loved the design so much they bought three, while another praised the roll-up feature for storing them in luggage.
Tiered maxi dress with flutter sleeves
A flowy maxi dress is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in a summer wardrobe. This flutter sleeve design is no exception. The cheerful orange color and tiered silhouette is a charming choice for the season, while its lightweight design and soft fabric make it equally comfortable and stylish. One buyer raved about its silky feel, noting that the material barely creases. Others added that they received so many compliments when wearing the maxi dress.
Ahead, you'll find more dresses, sandals, and other accessories on sale for up to 66% off during Boys sales.
Stretch rain vest
Double Fray Ankle Girlfriend Jeans
Wide-leg pants with ribbed stitching
Ric Rac-trimmed silk-blend dress
|
