Israel's Eurovision performance booed during rehearsals





After much controversy over whether Israel should be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, their entry was booed during a dress rehearsal for the competition's semi-finals. Israeli contestant Eden Golan, who performs the song “Hurricane” as her introduction to the country, began the rehearsal as usual – but shortly after it began, the crowd erupted in boos, with several members of the public shouting “Free Palestine”. Despite the reception they received, Israel will continue their “Hurricane” performance for the second leg of the semi-finals of the competition, which will take place this evening in Sweden. Watch clips from the rehearsal below. Israel's participation in the competition has been opposed by many groups – both in host country Sweden and abroad – due to the ongoing military decimation of the Gaza Strip. Other Eurovision artists have also condemned the decision to include Israel, including Irish contestant and confirmed finalist, Bambie Thug – who was forced to change their pro-Palestinian message after wearing body paint depicting medieval language that translated to “ceasefire and freedom.” Several artists and celebrities, however, have expressed support for Israel's inclusion in the competition, including Gene Simmons, Sharon Osborne and Boy George. The European Broadcasting Union, which produces Eurovision, nevertheless chose to include Israel in this year's competition. Their entrance song, “October Rain,” however, was disqualified because it violated the rules of political neutrality. They have since moved on to “Hurricane”. The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday May 11 at the Malmö Arena in Sweden. 🚨BREAKING: The Israeli Eurovision contestant was booed off stage during a dress rehearsal in Malmö, Sweden. Eurovision 2024 organizer the EBU has faced heavy criticism for allowing Israel to participate amid genocide and mass atrocities in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NoOXjYT92Q – Tattered Trouser Philanderer (@RaggedTP) May 9, 2024 🚨Israel:

"We will not be silenced" The press release comes out after the Eurovision 2024 preview evening!

Eden Golan performed her song “Hurricane” during the dress rehearsal for the second Eurovision semi-final earlier today, while some in the crowd booed the… pic.twitter.com/spA5LsBdrO -Iris (@streetwize) May 9, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consequence.net/2024/05/eurovision-israel-boos-semi-final/

