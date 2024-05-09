FILES 4C: Power of models | Essence

Larry Stansbury

I remember the day I started middle school, walking the halls feeling confident with my new haircut. Later, I noticed another student with curly hair similar to mine. As I approached him, a group of classmates started teasing him about his hair.

After this disturbing experience, I promised myself that I would not let my hair grow, even though my mother encouraged me to do so. I decided to get my hair cut every two weeks to avoid being teased. I had been bullied before for having full lips; adding curly hair to the mix would have made me an even bigger target.

I did my best to blend in with the crowd. In Beyoncé's words, I was a people pleaser, I did everything to avoid mistreatment. I ignored other people's offensive comments and was able to blend in with so many groups that sometimes my friends forgot I was black. But that only took me further away from my identity.

I began to rediscover and embrace my blackness when I was 16. I hung out with various groups of friends during my middle and high school years. However, during my first year, I found a group of friends who could relate to my childhood experiences. They have been there for me through all my ups and downs. I could count on them for emotional support on everything from the way I dressed to my sexuality. When I was around them, no one dared to harass or tease me, because my friends supported me.

Although I used to watch shows like The Boondocks, The Bernie Mac Show, Thats So Raven, and Sister, Sister, I started to become more interested in black sitcoms as I approached my twenties. What I loved about shows like Moesha, Girlfriends, and Insecure was that the characters fully embraced their hair, which inspired me to do the same.

The growth of my hair made me discover my curls and I wanted to adopt a care routine for curly hair. Over the years, I've experimented with different hairstyles, including different types of fades: diagonal, low-maintenance, high top, curly, and even a natural fade with a part. I quickly realized that the faded look flattered my face shape and highlighted my high cheekbones.

To complete the look, I decided to grow my beard. It helped me achieve a new, sleeker appearance that was different from my usual good boy style. I sometimes opt for a faded high-skin, to keep my curls while maintaining a trendy and modern aesthetic. To maintain the health of my hair, I make sure to cut it every time I go to the hairdresser.

As a man with thick, curly 4C hair, I have tested hundreds of products and I have to say there is nothing like using brands that cater to black people's needs. It feels like a true celebration of my blackness with every pump.

For my routine these days I use TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Scalp Cleanser to deeply cleanse my scalp. Then I apply Blaq Luxury Sage and Lychee Restorative and Strengthening Hair Mask prepare my hair before washing and condition it with the SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Coconut & Hibiscus Shampoo and Curl & Shine Coconut & Hibiscus Conditioner. I let the conditioner sit on my hair during my shower, then rinse it out after cleansing my entire body.

I also use the Esha Scalp Massager and Shampoo, which helps the shampoo penetrate deep into my scalp. After the shower, I let my hair dry and I put Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil for additional nutrition. I finish everything with SheaMoisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Ultra moisturizing and nourishing oil, which adds shine to my curls. For special occasions I use the Patterned styling cream to put my curls in place.

As I get older, I appreciate my natural hair more and more. When we are young, we often don't realize how much of an impact our hair can have on our lives. I had a hard time accepting my curls because popular media always seemed to present people with long, straight hair as the ideal. But I understand now that I set my own standards of beauty and that I can accept my hair as it is, without letting other people's opinions affect me. Plus, having more media representation and a wider range of Black-owned hair products has definitely helped me love my natural texture and, with it, myself more.

I finally understand that my hair care routine is part of my self-care practice. And my favorite part about this hair journey is that we get to experiment with styles that no one else can achieve. That's the real magic.