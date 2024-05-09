Fashion
Angel Reese launched her first major fashion campaign
Days after Angel Reese I did it in 2024 Met Gala debut wearing 16arlingtonno less the Bayou Barbie continues to straddle the worlds of fashion and sports with one of her hottest bookings to date.
The recently drafted Chicago Sky player plays in a Good American campaign for the brand's new Long Inseam jeans. “Angel Reese is the embodiment of everything Good American stands for: fierce, confident, and unapologetically free to be her authentic self,” co-founder and CEO Emma Grede said, in a press release. “She has been a transformative force, reshaping the narrative around female athletes.”
Although Reese has appeared in commercials for Beats by Dre, Goldman Sachs And Reebok, among other brands, this is its first major fashion spot. (Looks like Khlo Kardashian won this round, Kim.)
“We are very proud to have Angel as the face of our new campaign, as we introduce long inseams suitable for women 5'10″ and above, allowing every woman to embrace her individuality and stand tall in her travel,” Grede said. “As a brand rooted in inclusivity, we believe all women deserve fashion that meets their needs, because style has no size limits.”
The basketball-inspired photo shoot spotlights Reese in front of various sports-related settings, from the locker room to the post-game press conference.
While she is now establishing herself in the world of fashion, Reese has already established herself in the beauty industry, thanks to her Mental image ambassador. But there is surely more to come.
Good American's long inseam denim is now available to shop.
Homepage photo: Courtesy of Good American
Note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/angel-reese-landed-her-first-160000865.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wang and Sun win the mixed doubles table tennis title for China at Saudi Smash
- Angel Reese launched her first major fashion campaign
- Stem cell injections in Mexico caused drug-resistant infections
- Japan earthquake kills at least 57 people
- Christopher Nolan's New Remake Has a Perfect Lead Role for 1 Actor He Hasn't Worked With Since 2017
- Google built some of the first social apps for Android, including Twitter and more
- Xi Jinping visits Hungary, where he praises Viktor Orban: We challenged the geopolitical order together
- AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine due to low demand and safety
- 'The Office' is getting a new spinoff series
- Wisconsin men's hockey adds Cody Laskosky's transfer portal
- FILES 4C: Power of models | Essence
- Alvi calls to forgive and forget