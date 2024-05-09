This $18 Time and Tru Cross Back Dress is Perfect for All Seasons





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Dresses are a hot weather must-have because they allow you to Feel cute without overheating. If You are Attending a baby shower or running errands, a dress can make your day so much more Easier. Do you need a new dress to add to your spring/summer rotation? We found the prettiest It is perfect for any upcoming warm weather occasion – and It is only $18 at Walmart! Related: 23 Best Transitional Dresses to Style for Spring

If you ask us, we are so excited that spring is finally here. Beautiful flowers begin to bloom as cold temperatures give way to sunny skies and warm weather. The new season is a welcome change after a winter filled with freezing temperatures. Now is the time to blow into spring with a flowy dress. […] This Time and truth Women's Cross back dress with ruffled skirt is a versatile option you go I never want to take off during the warmer months this year. It features a 60% cotton and 40% rayon body with a 100% cotton lining for a breathable and comfortable feel. Also, the sweetheart neckline evokes Y2K energy and a double-strap, cross-back design that ups the ante on this pretty sweet garment. Plus, this ruffled skirt will help you float around the room (and we love the striped pattern). Get the Time and Tru Women's Cross Back Dress with Tiered Skirt for $18 at Walmart! Plus, what we love most about this piece is that it's perfect for catching a breeze on a Good spring day, and it's suitable for any event – ​​seriously! To wear it, you can pair it with a cardigan and heels for a refined and elevated moment. You can also wear this number with flat sandals – or even sneakers – for a comfy, casual vibe. What elsethis one comes in four colors and has a size range from XS to XXXL. Regarding this ruffled dress, one Walmart reviewer exclaimed, “This is such a cute dress. Everyone should own this dress. Another reviewer noted: “This is the most beautiful dress! Don't hesitate about this. Plus, even though we're settled into spring, there's still time to find fun, breezy dresses that extend well into summer. If you need a new option to add to your rotation, this dress from Time and Tru might be the answer! See it: get it Time and Tru Women's Cross Back Dress with Tiered Skirt for $18 at Walmart! Want to see other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below: THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Find out more about Time and Tru hereand don't forget to set the Walmart Sale section for more great finds!

